Tropical Depression 9 is getting itself organized near Jamaica. Right now, all projections have it making landfall somewhere between central Louisiana and Mississippi by either Sunday or Monday.
18z models are tightly clustered on a track into south-central Louisiana, with a landfall Sunday into Monday.
This would put NOLA, BR, and Lafayette at the greatest risk for hurricane impacts. Now is the time to put your hurricane plan into action.#TropicalUpdate #TD9 #Ida🌀 pic.twitter.com/MynnAlqwUz
— Dylan Federico (@DylanFedericoWX) August 26, 2021
The meteorologists are very worried that the storm track takes the depression over the Gulf Loop Current which has bath-tub warm (90 F or greater) water to the depth of 100+ feet. This is a tremendous amount of hot water and thus energy that could potentially allow for the storm to intensify very quickly into a major hurricane.
Since this storm is a fast mover, normal emergency prep times are being compressed.
Know what your plan is and make non-revocable steps to activate your major hurricane courses of action soon.
