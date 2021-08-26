Tropical Depression 9 is getting itself organized near Jamaica. Right now, all projections have it making landfall somewhere between central Louisiana and Mississippi by either Sunday or Monday.

18z models are tightly clustered on a track into south-central Louisiana, with a landfall Sunday into Monday. This would put NOLA, BR, and Lafayette at the greatest risk for hurricane impacts. Now is the time to put your hurricane plan into action.#TropicalUpdate #TD9 #Ida🌀 pic.twitter.com/MynnAlqwUz — Dylan Federico (@DylanFedericoWX) August 26, 2021

The meteorologists are very worried that the storm track takes the depression over the Gulf Loop Current which has bath-tub warm (90 F or greater) water to the depth of 100+ feet. This is a tremendous amount of hot water and thus energy that could potentially allow for the storm to intensify very quickly into a major hurricane.

Since this storm is a fast mover, normal emergency prep times are being compressed.

Know what your plan is and make non-revocable steps to activate your major hurricane courses of action soon.