Heads up to Central Gulf Coast Jackals

Tropical Depression 9 is getting itself organized near Jamaica. Right now, all projections have it making landfall somewhere between central Louisiana and Mississippi by either Sunday or Monday.

The meteorologists are very worried that the storm track takes the depression over the Gulf Loop Current which has bath-tub warm (90 F or greater) water to the depth of 100+ feet. This is a tremendous amount of hot water and thus energy that could potentially allow for the storm to intensify very quickly into a major hurricane.

Since this storm is a fast mover, normal emergency prep times are being compressed.

Know what your plan is and make non-revocable steps to activate your major hurricane courses of action soon.

    23Comments

    2. 2.

      cain

      oh good – perhaps this will knock the current headlines out – the press loves an impending disaster coming up.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      trollhattan

      90-degree ocean water? A little hard for a Californian to imagine.

      What if Biden’s Katrina isn’t named Katrina?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      West of the Rockies

      Any chance it can veer east and target-strike a certain cheesy resort owned by the tangerine turd?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Gravenstone

      A friend in suburban NO posted a local weather service notice that it could be Cat 3+ by time of landfall, due to the Gulf conditions you noted.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      jonas

       Gulf Loop Current which has bath-tub warm (90 F or greater) water to the depth of 100+ feet

      Good grief, how does any marine life survive in that?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      trollhattan

      Not just “way down in Dixie.”

      More Sacramento County residents have died of COVID-19 in the first three weeks of August than in any full calendar month since February, according to the county health office, as the highly contagious delta variant of coronavirus bombards the capital region with infections and fills up hospital beds.

      The county’s data dashboard shows at least 76 confirmed coronavirus deaths this month. That’s nine more than all of March and on pace to more than double the fatality rate from April through July, a stretch that averaged a little less than 40 deaths a month.

      County health officials on Wednesday confirmed 22 new deaths Wednesday and added eight more Thursday, with dates for all 30 of those fatalities ranging from Aug. 1 to Aug. 21. The addition brings the all-time death toll to 1,892 in a little less than 18 months.

      “The hospitals are at capacity now,” Sacramento County health officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye said during a call with reporters Thursday. “We are concerned about the status and availability of both the general beds as well as the intensive care unit.”

      Sacramento County hospitals went from treating 220 patients with COVID-19 on Aug. 1 to 428 by Aug. 17, according to data from the California Department of Public Health, with 413 hospitalized as of Thursday’s update. The number in intensive care units has more than doubled, from 51 to 106, since the start of the month.
      https://www.sacbee.com/news/coronavirus/article253761928.html#storylink=cpy

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Doc Sardonic

      @jonas: Not well. This is part of the reason for the extended red tide along the SW Florida coast. Whole Gulf of Mexico is trying for the Guinness Book for world’s largest hot tub.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Ken

      @jonas: Wikipedia is on it.  There’s a bit in Charles Stross’ Saturn’s Children where after humanity’s extinction, the robots posthumans didn’t see much need to keep up the climate mitigation measures, but realized their mistake when the Gulf of Mexico came to a boil. The near-extinction of multicellular eukaryotic life put a definite crimp in their plans to bring back humanity.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Another Scott

      Stay safe and be prepared.

      There are lots of thunderstorm warnings going off in the DC area – “70 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail”…  One could hear the thunderstorm during the WH live feed before the press thing (now scheduled for 5pm ET).

      Cheers,

      Scott.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Elizabelle

      @Another Scott:   I love a good T storm.  Except when it like closes the pool, or hits the beach or something.  Or flying.  Or driving.  Watching from inside.  Is thrilling.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Origuy

      @trollhattan: I wonder how many of the Sacramento hospitalizations are of county residents and how many are from the surrounding counties. I was through the area a few weeks ago and it seemed like masking was sporadic. Some of those counties in the area don’t have a lot of hospital capacity. Sacramento has some huge hospitals.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Ken

      make non-revocable steps to activate your major hurricane courses of action

      What does “non-revocable” mean in this context?

      Reply
    19. 19.

      trollhattan

      @Origuy:

      Good question. The Sac metro area comprises seven counties and we have most of the major hospitals.

      If we start turning patients away, where do they go?

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Roger Moore

      @trollhattan:

      If we start turning patients away, where do they go?

      Probably to the Bay Area. It’s reasonably close by, and its hospitals aren’t being overwhelmed right now.  Southern California also seems to have some hospital capacity, though it’s obviously a lot less convenient.

      Reply

