Delta, Delta and “Wellness Programs”

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) fully authorized Pfizer’s COVID vaccine on Monday for use in people over the age of 16. This moved the vaccine from an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to regular approval. Within hours of the FDA approval, companies, municipalities and other large employers started to announce vaccine mandates.

Delta Airlines is one of those companies. They are applying a moderately strong stick approach. Unvaccinated individuals will see their company sponsored health insurance premiums increase.

Actuarially, Delta Airlines is partially risk rating their health insurance pool. A group of employees who are statistically likely to run up big claims will be paying more in premiums. Risk-rating is unusual in the US health insurance system at this time. The ACA bans most forms of risk rating in the fully insured small group and individual markets with carve-outs for age and smoking status. ERISA usually regulates large, employer groups that self-insurer like Delta. Here, employers must offer a class of employees truly community rated premiums. However there is a carve-out as Sabrina Corlette of Georgetown explains:

What do we know about wellness programs and behavioral surcharges?

They don’t do much good.

The ACA tobacco surcharge has not been shown to increase smoking cessation attempts. Instead, it merely increases adverse selection as reasonably healthy smokers look at their net premiums even after subsidies and decide that the combination of the subsidized base amount and the non-subsidized surcharge makes the ACA a bad deal so they don’t buy coverage.

Rigorous evaluations of wellness programs in a variety of contexts show no changes in expenditures, behaviors or intermediate or final health outcomes.

A vaccination wellness program is a bit different than the other workplace wellness programs in that it involves two distinct decisions three to six weeks apart and no other changes in behavior. However, if we think that it is still a wellness program with a modest stick attached to it, we should not anticipate huge changes in behavior.

More importantly, we need to go back to thinking if we want to engage in risk rating as we discussed earlier this summer:

In health insurance, we aren’t often making that same decision that experience and risk rating is just. We, as a society, think that there is a significant component of luck that is randomly distributed that is highly correlated with costs. And if we think that luck matters a lot and that the provision or non-provision of affordable and useful insurance produces lots of suffering that we don’t want to see, then pure risk rating goes out the door. We’ve mostly made the decision as a society that pure risk rating produces bad things in the healthcare setting…

This is a political and social decision.

Going to a broader sense of risk rating in health insurance is a political and moral decision.

It could work.

It could have consequences that we either do or do not want.

I understand the frustration. I want to not worry about sending my currently unvaccinated nine year to school with hundreds of other unvaccinated kids every day. I want to not worry that my mother who has a medical history that looks like a CVS receipt won’t be exposed to an infection that could beat her vaccinated immune system. I don’t want to worry, and that means a combination of societal behavioral changes like increasing ventilation and regular, routine masking when indoors and mass vaccination. I’m frustrated. I’m confident that many Jackals are also frustrated. It is two shots, with the biggest unknown is whether the post jab celebratory food is pancakes or ice cream, and yet tens of millions of people still refuse to acknowledge that they are part of a broader society and their behavior generates benefits and costs that other people can not avoid paying.

But do we want to go down a path of risk rating health insurance again with a system that is unlikely to produce significant positive behavioral changes?

  • Barbara
  • FelonyGovt
  • Nettoyeur
  • Starfish
  • stinger

    5Comments

    1.

      FelonyGovt

      Don’t know, but as you say, I’m mad as hell about the ignorant and proudly in-your-face unvaccinated. My feeling is we do need to make them pariahs. It’s sad it’s come to this.

      Very interesting post.

      Reply
    2.

      Barbara

      My employer is mandating vaccination with the usual narrow exemptions for anyone who needs/wants to go to the office. Delta has a lot more public interactions than we do. This is Delta mostly protecting itself, not its customers. Not impressed.

      Reply
    3.

      stinger

      they are part of a broader society and their behavior generates benefits and costs that other people can not avoid paying

      Make them pay more for coverage? Deny them coverage? Deny them access to restaurants and airplanes and schools and workplaces? I don’t know how best to deal with this level of selfishness, compounded by ignorance, stubbornness, fear, and you’renotthebossofmeism, in an open society but we need to do something. Won’t someone think of the nurses??

      Reply
    4.

      Starfish

      A lot of people who do not have children who are not vaccinated do not know how brutal the decision to send the children into the Petri dish was. I can’t imagine the lives of younger parents at this time. A coworker’s wife had a child by c-section during the pandemic. Some hospitals were drop off only where only the patients could go in. Some hospitals were rushing people through, with c-section patients staying two days instead of four. Infants and toddlers are sick ALL THE TIME as they build up their immune systems, and all their parents are living with the “Is this COVID” question every day in a way that those of us who had littles in normal times did not.

      I was in my 700th Zoom meeting of the day with someone, and she texted me to let me know that three days into school her child had been thrown into quarantine because someone tested positive in her son’s class.

      Because some daycares did not get their CARES Act funding, daycares have shutdown, and people are scrambling for childcare spots that may or may not exist.

      Reply
    5.

      Nettoyeur

      This is a cowardly chicken s*** backdoor mandate by Delta, whose HQ/hub is in Georgia, home of many Trump loving, vax and mask  hating MAGAs (incl governor) and in the middle of the Southern COVID Surge. Could turn into real mandate after some lawyering.

      Reply

