COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday / Thursday, Aug. 25-26

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday / Thursday, Aug. 25-26

======


More wishcasting than predicting, IMO:

A disease is described as endemic when it continues to be present within a given geographical area but its impact is manageable.

Her remarks come at a time when India has eased restrictions amid a fall in its Covid-19 caseload. The number of daily cases has fallen from a peak of 400,000 in April to about 25,000 this week…

In an interview with the Wire news website, Ms Swaminathan said that India – like several other countries – was reaching a stage where there “is low level of transmission”, unlike the “exponential growth and peaks that we saw a few months ago”…

Ms Swaminathan suggested that although India would continue to experience “ups and downs” at a regional level, it’s unlikely to see another overwhelming surge in infections like it saw during the second wave when patients suffered from acute shortages of hospital beds and medical oxygen.

She added that given India’s heterogenous population, there would be localised peaks among people “who were perhaps less affected by the first and second waves, or in areas where there is low vaccine coverage”…

Experts say India also needs to keep an eye on new variants.

If there is a variant more infectious than delta, that strain could circulate quite widely even in a population that has either been infected or vaccinated, Mr Jameel explains.

Other experts also agree.

“Newer variants will be escaping immunity, and for as long as that happens, you can never claim the virus is in the endemic stage,” said Mr Kant.

This is particularly a cause of concern for India, where a large number of people are still vulnerable to the virus…

======

Although there is still some debate, lab tests suggest the Delta variant is not particularly good at evading the antibodies produced by vaccines or previous infection. That leaves two more probable explanations for the rise in breakthrough cases: Delta’s ferocious infectiousness or a gradual waning in vaccine-induced immunity. The U.S. nursing home residents who were studied are older and frail, and their response to the vaccine might drop faster than other populations. They were also among the first to get the vaccine—some back in December 2020…

“It could be that Pfizer’s protection drops from its initially very high levels and then stabilizes, or it could be that people who have had two doses of Pfizer will need a third,” says Sarah Walker, an epidemiologist at Oxford who led the U.K. study. In Israel, which used only the Pfizer vaccines, researchers also found that people fully immunized in January had twice the risk of being infected with SARS-CoV-2 during June and July as people who were vaccinated in April.

But David Dowdy, an infectious disease epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins University, notes that the apparent decline in protection could have other causes, including changes in individual behavior and the rate of transmission in the community. Dowdy notes that in the New York study, the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines dropped most in the 18- to 49-year-olds and least in those older than 65. That suggests an increase in risky behavior among younger people—such as visits to restaurants, bars, and concerts—may also account for the trend. “People’s behavior has changed substantially” since the last wave, he says, with fewer masks and more large gatherings. “The potential for more frequent—and more intense—exposure over time” plays a role alongside Delta or possible waning vaccine immunity…

There is broad agreement that for people with weakened immune systems, whether because of age or disease, boosters can offer important protection. “There’s a proportion of the population for whom two shots is not sufficient. For certain groups of people a three-dose regimen is required,” says Sander, who has studied the effects of boosters in immune-compromised patients. He has advised the German government to offer boosters to everyone over age 60. Boosters for health care workers and close contacts of people with weaker immune systems are also likely to be important, he says, to prevent transmission to vulnerable groups and to keep health care workers on the job when hospitals are stretched thin…

======

ISTR ‘medical experiments on prisoners’ being frowned upon during the Nuremberg trials…

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY: 197 new cases yesterday. This is depressing.
      I’m glad I managed to get some doctor visits, home repairs and car maintenance done in that brief time before the Delta variant got a real foothold.

      I go for my previously postponed third Moderna shot today.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 8/25 China reported 3 new domestic confirmed cases (0 previously asymptomatic) & 0 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Yunnan Province reported 3 new domestic confirmed cases (all mild, 2 Burmese & 1 Chinese nationals), all traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine since 8/11. 3 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 31 active domestic confirmed cases there. 1 community at Ruili remains at High Risk. 1 Medium Risk village has been re-designated as Low Risk. 1 village at Ruili remains at Medium Risk. 

      Jiangsu Province did not reported any new domestic positive cases. 53 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are currently 451 active domestic confirmed cases in the province.

      • At Nanjing 16 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 110 active domestic confirmed (20 mild & 90 moderate) cases in the city.
      • Yangzhou did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 367 active domestic confirmed (61 mild, 331 moderate) cases in the city, though more than half are actually being treated in Nanjing. The High Risk township has been re-designated as Low Risk. 16 zones/sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • At Huai’an there currently are 6 active confirmed cases in the city.

      Hunan Province did not reported any new domestic positive cases. 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are currently are 96 active domestic confirmed (including 2 serious) & 13 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • At Changde there currently are 3 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.
      • At Xiangtan there currently are 2 active domestic confirmed & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.
      • At Changsha There currently are 2 active domestic confirmed cases in the city.
      • At Yiyang there currently are 2 active domestic confirmed & 5 active domestic asymptomatic case.
      • At Zhuzhou there currently are 27 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases.
      • At Zhangjiajie 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 63 active domestic confirmed & 2 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.

      Henan Province did not report any new domestic positive case. 6 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are currently 107 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Zhengzhou did not report any new domestic positive cases. 6 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 81 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 4 sites remain at Medium Risk.
      • Shangqiu did not report any new domestic positive case. There currently are 15 active domestic confirmed cases in the city. 2 sites remain at High Risk & 2 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • At Zhumadian, there currently are 4 active domestic confirmed cases in the city.
      • At Kaifeng there currently are 7 active domestic confirmed cases. 7 villages are currently at Medium Risk.

      Hubei Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. 1 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 3 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There currently are 81 active domestic confirmed (36 mild & 45 moderate) & 53 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • At Huanggang 1 domestic confirmed case recovered, There currently are 3 active domestic confirmed & 2 active domestic asymptomatic cases.
      • At Jingzhou, there currently are 2 active domestic confirmed cases in the city.
      • At Jingmen 1 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation. There are currently 41 active domestic confirmed & 12 active domestic asymptomatic cases. 1 sub-district & 1 township remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Wuhan 1 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation. There currently are 34 active domestic confirmed & 36 active domestic asymptomatic cases. The Medium Risk residential compound has been re-designated as Low Risk.
      • At Ezhou there currently are 1 active domestic confirmed & 3 active domestic asymptomatic cases.
      • At Xianning the domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation.

      Shanghai Municipality did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 8 active domestic confirmed cases in the city, 6 from the airport cluster & 2 from the hospital cluster. 5 residential compounds remain at Medium Risk.

      Imported Cases

      On 8/25, China reported 23 new imported confirmed cases (4 previously asymptomatic), 19 imported asymptomatic cases, 1 imported suspect case:

      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 5 confirmed cases, 3 Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar & 1 each from Bangladesh & Thailand; 6 asymptomatic cases, 2 Chinese nationals each returning from Myanmar & the Philippines & 1 each from the DRC (via Nairobi) & Turkey (via Tehran)
      • Dongguan in Guangdong Province – 2 confirmed cases (1 previously asymptomatic), 1 each coming from Iran & the UAE; 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 each coming from the Philippines & Tanzania; all off flights that landed at Guangzhou
      • Shenzhen in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Indonesia
      • Foshan in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), coming from the Philippines; 1 asymptomatic case, coming from Egypt; both off flights that landed at Guangzhou
      • Yunnan Province (locations not specified) – 7 confirmed cases, 6 Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar & 1 from Laos; 2 asymptomatic cases, both Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar; all via land border crossings
      • Shanghai Municipality – 3 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Malaysia, Spain & there UK (via Helsinki); 1 suspect case, no information released
      • Tianjin Municipality – 1 confirmed case, no information released, yet; 3 asymptomatic cases, 2 Indonesian crew members off a cargo ship & a Chinese national returning from the Philippines
      • Shenyang in Liaoning Province – 1 confirmed & 1 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), coming from Morocco; 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 each coming from Cameroon & Egypt
      • Fuzhou in Fujian Province – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), coming from Japan
      • Jiangsu Province (location not specified) – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released.

      Overall in China, 104 confirmed cases recovered (36 imported), 24 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation (21 imported) & 3 were reclassified as confirmed cases (all imported), & 3,119 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 1,497 active confirmed cases in the country (695 imported), 14 in serious condition (10 imported), 467 active asymptomatic cases (389 imported), 2 suspect cases (both imported). 38,776 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      As of 8/25, 1,988.433M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 12.69M doses in the past 24 hrs.

      On 8/26, Hong Kong reported 3 new positive cases, all imported (from Nepal, Pakistan & Greece, have been double vaccinated in Hong Kong). 

      Betty Cracker

      Yahoo analyzed why Florida is faring so much worse than California during the Delta wave. Bottom line: DeSantis prioritized sucking up to Trump’s base over public health.

      debbie

      I will take a heart of sheep over a cyclone of reindeer any day!

      Reindeer Cyclones are a real thing… a swirling mass of threatened reindeer stampeding in a circle making it impossible to target an individual.. here the fawns are in the middle

      This herd is on Russia’s Kola Peninsula, in the Arctic Circle
      pic.twitter.com/0Y2UwBKuOh
      — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) March 30, 2021

      lowtechcyclist

      So in terms of Covid deaths, we’re back up to a Jonestown every day. Swell.

      Take a bow, Fox News, Govs. DeSantis, Abbott, Noem, etc., the vast majority of GQP officeholders, and all the others with loud megaphones who have chosen to oppose necessary public health measures because it helps their political careers to cause lots of people to die unnecessarily.

      They should be tried for crimes against humanity, and sentenced to spend the rest of their lives in Gitmo.

      Matt McIrvin

      A thing that complicates the Florida picture is that vaccination is very unevenly distributed there– there are counties with extremely high vaccination rates and counties where it’s very low. I’d like to know how the deaths are distributed geographically… but Florida is suppressing that information. I would not be surprised if the death count is actually twice as high as reported, or more.

