An Australian farmer unable to attend his aunt’s funeral because of pandemic restrictions has paid his respects by arranging dozens of sheep in the shape of a love heart. Ben Jackson’s farm is in New South Wales while the funeral was in Queensland state. https://t.co/U8RAw5aGwH — The Associated Press (@AP) August 26, 2021





The United States is now reporting 151,005 new coronavirus cases per day, the highest seven-day average since January 31, according to data from @CNN and Johns Hopkins University. — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) August 25, 2021

New hospital admissions in the US due to COVID-19 are up +5.6% from a week ago, about 1/4 lower than their previous peak. pic.twitter.com/DfocteO7mA — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) August 25, 2021

The politicization of vaccination is a/the major factor responsible for where we are now in the US pandemic

New results of @YouGov @TheEconomist poll, h/t @gelliottmorris pic.twitter.com/lbEWTnzliG — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) August 25, 2021

The US reported +1,194 new coronavirus deaths yesterday, the highest number since March 26, bringing the total to 648,393. The 7-day moving average rose to 900 deaths per day. pic.twitter.com/iIyXnS1lSR — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) August 25, 2021

Delta to charge unvaccinated employees extra $200 a month for health care. Says average hospital stay costs it $40K/a person. "This surcharge will be necessary to address the financial risk the decision to not vaccinate is creating for our company." https://t.co/2a2I1Q67QT — Leslie Josephs (@lesliejosephs) August 25, 2021

======

“After increasing for nearly two months, the global number of COVID-19 cases and deaths was stable last week. But it is stable at a very high level – more than 4.5 million cases and 68 thousand deaths.” @DrTedros on #COVID19 https://t.co/aw8oKtTH9h pic.twitter.com/PFAs2efWbR — Dr Alexey Kulikov (@KulikovUNIATF) August 25, 2021

India reports 46,164 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours https://t.co/DqtmlNrZJq pic.twitter.com/6fG8SQY9ta — Reuters (@Reuters) August 26, 2021

Is India entering endemic stage of coronavirus? https://t.co/59RwbIFZvg — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) August 26, 2021



More wishcasting than predicting, IMO:

… A disease is described as endemic when it continues to be present within a given geographical area but its impact is manageable. Her remarks come at a time when India has eased restrictions amid a fall in its Covid-19 caseload. The number of daily cases has fallen from a peak of 400,000 in April to about 25,000 this week… In an interview with the Wire news website, Ms Swaminathan said that India – like several other countries – was reaching a stage where there “is low level of transmission”, unlike the “exponential growth and peaks that we saw a few months ago”… Ms Swaminathan suggested that although India would continue to experience “ups and downs” at a regional level, it’s unlikely to see another overwhelming surge in infections like it saw during the second wave when patients suffered from acute shortages of hospital beds and medical oxygen. She added that given India’s heterogenous population, there would be localised peaks among people “who were perhaps less affected by the first and second waves, or in areas where there is low vaccine coverage”… Experts say India also needs to keep an eye on new variants. If there is a variant more infectious than delta, that strain could circulate quite widely even in a population that has either been infected or vaccinated, Mr Jameel explains. Other experts also agree. “Newer variants will be escaping immunity, and for as long as that happens, you can never claim the virus is in the endemic stage,” said Mr Kant. This is particularly a cause of concern for India, where a large number of people are still vulnerable to the virus…

Japan suspended the use of 1.6 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine after reports of contamination in some vials https://t.co/gw5CsAzL0R pic.twitter.com/uqvjKeBnZq — Reuters (@Reuters) August 26, 2021

S.Korea reports highest daily COVID-19 deaths for 2021, as severe cases rise https://t.co/r2TFciakEr pic.twitter.com/FAfVpFQrd4 — Reuters (@Reuters) August 26, 2021

#DeltaVariant: People infected with highly transmissible delta have a viral load that's ~300x higher than those infected w/ the original version of SARSCoV2, according to a South Korean study. But the load decreased to 30x as high in 4 days & ~10x in 9 https://t.co/ls4JCP2BJ2 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 25, 2021

Vietnam expects 50,000 new virus cases in major manufacturing hub https://t.co/ytY09KgmHK pic.twitter.com/FN0uPU0lKY — Reuters (@Reuters) August 26, 2021

Australia's new daily cases of COVID-19 topped 1,000 for the first time since the global pandemic began, as two major hospitals in Sydney set up emergency outdoor tents to help deal with a rise in patients https://t.co/mb9IpLZ37C pic.twitter.com/vOxTHtNfau — Reuters (@Reuters) August 26, 2021

‘Lockdown is having an impact but Delta is very tricky,’ New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said even as the number of new cases rose https://t.co/BSX2E1mswK — Reuters (@Reuters) August 26, 2021

⚡ Russia has reported 19,630 new coronavirus cases and 820 deaths, a new record fatality count since the start of the pandemic https://t.co/W6wU1J3a5y — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) August 26, 2021

Payouts will go to small businesses that have vaccinated 60% of their employeeshttps://t.co/ydIQpFmCV8 — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) August 26, 2021

Taking note of a >20-fold less hospitalizations for Canada vs US in the Delta wave@OurWorldInData pic.twitter.com/SRYj9H9lxt — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) August 25, 2021

Cruise companies are adapting to a changing landscape amid a rise in COVID-19 cases that is threatening to dampen the industry’s comeback. Cruise lines have detected infections among vaccinated crew members and passengers. https://t.co/H53BKA4eWG — The Associated Press (@AP) August 26, 2021

======

Really helpful summary of the evidence surrounding lower vaccine efficacy in the era of Delta & whether it really supports a need for booster shots from @GretchenVogel1. https://t.co/0hNJXZKkj8 — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) August 25, 2021

… Although there is still some debate, lab tests suggest the Delta variant is not particularly good at evading the antibodies produced by vaccines or previous infection. That leaves two more probable explanations for the rise in breakthrough cases: Delta’s ferocious infectiousness or a gradual waning in vaccine-induced immunity. The U.S. nursing home residents who were studied are older and frail, and their response to the vaccine might drop faster than other populations. They were also among the first to get the vaccine—some back in December 2020… “It could be that Pfizer’s protection drops from its initially very high levels and then stabilizes, or it could be that people who have had two doses of Pfizer will need a third,” says Sarah Walker, an epidemiologist at Oxford who led the U.K. study. In Israel, which used only the Pfizer vaccines, researchers also found that people fully immunized in January had twice the risk of being infected with SARS-CoV-2 during June and July as people who were vaccinated in April. But David Dowdy, an infectious disease epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins University, notes that the apparent decline in protection could have other causes, including changes in individual behavior and the rate of transmission in the community. Dowdy notes that in the New York study, the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines dropped most in the 18- to 49-year-olds and least in those older than 65. That suggests an increase in risky behavior among younger people—such as visits to restaurants, bars, and concerts—may also account for the trend. “People’s behavior has changed substantially” since the last wave, he says, with fewer masks and more large gatherings. “The potential for more frequent—and more intense—exposure over time” plays a role alongside Delta or possible waning vaccine immunity… There is broad agreement that for people with weakened immune systems, whether because of age or disease, boosters can offer important protection. “There’s a proportion of the population for whom two shots is not sufficient. For certain groups of people a three-dose regimen is required,” says Sander, who has studied the effects of boosters in immune-compromised patients. He has advised the German government to offer boosters to everyone over age 60. Boosters for health care workers and close contacts of people with weaker immune systems are also likely to be important, he says, to prevent transmission to vulnerable groups and to keep health care workers on the job when hospitals are stretched thin…

Are there differences in Covid antibodies made in response to vaccination vs. natural infection? Both elicit similar numbers of memory B cells that "recall" SARSCoV2. Infection induces antibodies w/ broader activity but that's risky bc infection also kills https://t.co/b6KIhJChqv pic.twitter.com/zRGxugdcLw — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 25, 2021

======

Greg Abbott threatens to cut off public funds for any company that dares to ask that customers be vaccinated. Meanwhile… https://t.co/5K8hwuKC0p — Christian Vanderbrouk (@UrbanAchievr) August 25, 2021

New York has revealed 12,000 more COVID-19 deaths that went unreported under former governor Andrew Cuomo. His successor Kathy Hochul said the state is now reporting a total of 55,400 COVID-19 deaths, based on data from the CDC https://t.co/Y7GbvNEPG5 pic.twitter.com/6JvvAUZKPP — Reuters (@Reuters) August 26, 2021

Had a doctors appointment in Manhattan today. My doctor told me 90% of their patients are vaccinated, and 30% of the staff. That’s not a typo. 30% of the staff in a doctors office in Manhattan are vaccinated. — Tim Fullerton (@TimFullerton) August 25, 2021

To the people saying get a new doctor. This is a doctors office in midtown Manhattan. If this is the number there – then that’s the number in most places. Exactly why we need mandates now. — Tim Fullerton (@TimFullerton) August 25, 2021

Florida doctor booted from hospital after offering to provide "medical exemptions" at $50 a pop for parents who wanted to keep their children mask-free. The physician posted the offer on an anti-mask website after schools demanded a stronger mask mandate https://t.co/5SUeQnR98J — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 25, 2021

Just over half of Florida’s 2.8 million public school students now face mandates to wear masks in classrooms. More districts are defying Gov. Ron DeSantis amid a courtroom battle over the Republican's efforts to leave such decisions to parents. https://t.co/SFCy3iFNLZ — The Associated Press (@AP) August 25, 2021

ISTR ‘medical experiments on prisoners’ being frowned upon during the Nuremberg trials…

Going against FDA warnings, Arkansas physician gives anti-parasite drug ivermectin to jail inmates with COVID-19 https://t.co/KAKcpNbEKX — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 25, 2021

This “reporter” appeared at a mask protest with people holding signs and making statements of an anti-Semitic nature against Governor Pritzker. — RD Bacon (@DoubleChinner) August 26, 2021