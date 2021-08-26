Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Bombing in Kabul

    94Comments

    2. 2.

      trollhattan

      FWIW

      The Ministry of Defence said in a tweet: “There have been no reported UK military or UK Government casualties following the incidents in Kabul.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      guachi

      Fox news will be so happy. We’ll see dozens of warmongers on TV use this as a reason to stay.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      trollhattan

      Rather than actual Democratic candidates on the CA recall ballot, we get comedians.

      In his first appearance on the 2021 California recall election debate stage, Democratic candidate and YouTube content creator Kevin Paffrath advocated for building a water pipeline from the Mississippi River, pledged to clear the streets of homeless people in 60 days and called on his Republican debate opponents to step down and endorse him.

      Paffrath is one of 46 candidates whose name appears on the ballot, which asks voters two questions: Should Gov. Gavin Newsom be recalled from office and, if so, whom should replace him. Voters have until Sept. 14 to mail in their ballots.

      Newsom has largely succeeded in keeping big name Democrats out of the recall election. Though there are nine Democrats on the ballot, Paffrath — who has more than a million YouTube followers — is the only Democrat with any widespread recognition.
      https://www.sacbee.com/news/politics-government/capitol-alert/article253748863.html#storylink=cpy

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Elizabelle

      The US warned Americans to stay away from the airport yesterday. They apparently got early wind of this plot.

      Very sad. It is a war zone.

      I cannot bear to watch any broadcast/cable news. Anyone obviously orgasming over this one?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Elizabelle

      Please let me know if Biden, Psaki, or a particularly good spokesman is speaking.  Otherwise, radio silence in my house today.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      trollhattan

      And which grandstanding pricks were these?

      August 26, 2021 at 11:13 am EDT By Taegan Goddard

      A private jet thought to be carrying another U.S. congressional delegation has been denied permission to land at Kabul airport, CNN reports.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Anoniminous

      Afghanistan have been a low-to-high intensity war zone since the Saur Revolution.

      The US faces the same choices today as the day we invaded:

      1. kill them all
      2. annex the country
      3. dick around for a while and then leave

      After twenty years and $2,000,000,000,000 with zero affect we’ve done the “dick around,” time to leave.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      trollhattan

      Least surprising news is nevertheless, surprising. 3,400%?!?

      August 26, 2021 at 11:50 am EDT By Taegan Goddard

      Daily Beast: “In western South Dakota’s Meade County, more than one in three COVID-19 tests are currently returning positive, and over the last three weeks, seven-day average case counts have increased by 3,400 percent. This exponential growth in cases is likely attributable to the 81st Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which drew an estimated half a million visitors to Meade County and its environs from Aug. 6 through 15, potentially acting as a superspreader event.”

      “The state more broadly has witnessed a 686.8 percent increase in daily case counts over the past three weeks, currently more than 10 times the nationwide rate.”

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Mike in NC

      Would it be too much to ask if that plane at Kabul carried Gaetz, Greene, and Gosar? Then we could offer them to ISIS-K to do whatever they wanted. Win-win!

      Reply
    38. 38.

      DTTM

      This news further emphasizes why the US should leave. I would hope that this would be clear to most people, despite cable news  bloodlust.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Elizabelle

      In good news:  the WaPost:
      More than 8,600 Afghans have arrived at Dulles Airport so far, Northam official says

      More than 8,600 Afghan refugees and Afghan U.S. citizens have landed at Dulles International Airport from Kabul since that city fell to the Taliban this month, a spokesman for Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) said Wednesday.

      Dulles has been the country’s main port of entry for what Biden administration officials call one of the largest airlifts in history, totaling 82,300 evacuees from Afghanistan to countries worldwide since Aug. 14.

      After arriving from Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Germany, Spain and Bulgaria — where they were temporarily housed at refugee sites after leaving Kabul — the Afghan men, women and children landing at Dulles were tested for the coronavirus [so far, 11 of 900 have tested positive; they’re setting up mass vaccine clinics] …

      Afghan refugees — many of them entire families — have been bused to the nearby Dulles Expo Center, where they have been given medical assistance and other aid before being taken to military installations in the Washington region, Texas and Wisconsin.
      [US citizens and residents are released to return home; they also were allowed to avoid COVID testing upon proof of a recent negative test.]

      On Wednesday, the Department of Defense agreed to use the U.S. Marine Corps base in Quantico and the Fort Pickett U.S. Army installation in Blackstone, Va., to temporarily house about 15,000 former Afghan interpreters, translators and their families who are being processed for special immigrant visas, Neely said.
      “A great deal of humanitarian work is happening in Virginia right now — and it’s something that all Americans can be proud of,” Neely said in an email. “The operation is really complex, with lots of moving parts, and shared responsibility across many government agencies at the federal, state, and local levels.”

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Cacti

      Rational person:  All we are in Afghanistan is a target for people who hate us, we should leave.

      Warmonger Press:  All we are in Afghanistan is a target for people who hate us, we should stay until they love us, and we’ll make them love us.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Anoniminous

      @trollhattan:

      Here in New Mexico there is now a wait list for ICU beds and we’re within a week of having to ration, i.e., triage, patients and medical care.

      All because our ignorant hick bigots won’t vaccinate and won’t mask.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Elizabelle

      @rikyrah:   We have to stop this, and we can, although it will be hard.  There are more of us, and more decent people.  Remember that, and keep educating ourselves and others

      I think we will need to lean on all of us, including media, to call events and actions by their actual names.  No euphemisms for Republicans, so as to sound “neutral.”  Information and accuracy is far more important.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Elizabelle

      @Anoniminous:   I really think the hospitals and care centers should hold some beds in reserve for non-Covid cases.  No reason the anti-vaxxers should be dooming some cancer or stroke or accident victim to a worse outcome because their selfish ass is parked in the bed.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Kay

      @DTTM:

      Most people didn’t pay any attention to Afghanistan, including most media- I’m not endorsing that or saying that should have happened, it’s just true- and it’s being presented as if it was safe prior to Biden’s actions, but of course it wasn’t.

      May 8: A car bomb and two other improvised explosive devices explode outside a secondary school in the Dashte Barchi neighborhood in western Kabul, killing some 90 people, most of whom were students.

      “Terrorist attacks in Kabul” is a really long list.

      But they’re storyline they’re going with is “things were going great prior to Biden’s actions” so people will understandably see it as cause and effect.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      mrmoshpotato

      @trollhattan:

      Rather than actual Democratic candidates on the CA recall ballot, we get comedians idiots. 

      Fixed.  Among other things, the assclown needs to learn that California isn’t near the Mississippi.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Kay

      @Anoniminous:

      A client told me yesterday his father was transported 90 miles away for a heart problem that was an emergency and required ICU care, because there were no ICU beds availlable closer due to covid.

      We have not been told that in Ohio, that they are scrambling to redirect people. I was surprised.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      piratedan

      @Elizabelle: not that easy….. there are medical, ethical standards that apply in these cases, even more so now than before (it used to be well-connected hospitals would close their doors to those who they felt couldn’t pay) as the law states that if a person is within 250 yards of the hospital, the hospital has a duty/obligation to perform treatment.  In a disaster situation, they’re supposed to stabilize and ship elsewhere if there’s no room, but in these times, the closest “room” may be 250 miles away… and then you have to wrangle up transport to get them there and communicate to the facility receiving that they do indeed have room and logistics to treat.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Kay

      @zhena gogolia:

      Yeah. And that’s just Kabul, which we were told was the area that was most under Afghan government control and was functioning. That is a LOT of terrorist attacks in 2020.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Elizabelle:

      Afghan refugees — many of them entire families — have been … taken to military installations in the Washington region, Texas and Wisconsin.

      Texas? TEXAS? My god, haven’t these people been through enough already? What fucking moron decided to send them to Texas?

      Reply
    56. 56.

      J R in WV

      @Elizabelle:

      ETA: I completely agree Elizabelle!

      I think un-vaccinated people should be triaged out into a parking lot, with tents to follow. No one with a serious illness or trauma from an accident should lack care because of some ass committing slow suicide seeking the rapture from Covid.s

      Cancer, heart attacks, car wrecks, etc, etc — space must be reserved for or made immediately available for those patients. People who won’t protect themselves can’t be allowed to kill other people with their irresponsibility.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Ken

      @piratedan: There used to be basically an entire parallel set of hospitals for one disease, tuberculosis. If COVID becomes endemic, I wonder if the idea will be revived? Patients with COVID don’t go to the regular hospital, but are sent to the regional COVID facility. Doctors and nurses might be rotated through there, to prevent burn-out.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Jeffro

      @Elizabelle: good news indeed!

      There’s a large Afghan community here in central VA; I look forward to helping some of these ‘recent arrivals’ start their new lives here in the very near future.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      trollhattan

      @mrmoshpotato:

      “Since water is free and pipelines are cheap, we can totally DO this.”

      Mind, an order of magnitude better than Larry pro-slavery Elder but Christ on a cracker the dumb ideas pouring forth.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Ken: That’s actually a great idea. Of course, the chapel in the Covid hospital will have to be larger than those normally found in hospitals. You know, to hold all the tots and pears.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      catclub

      @Anoniminous: All because our ignorant hick bigots won’t vaccinate and won’t mask.

      at least that is a separate group in NM. That is ‘us’ in mississippi.​
       

      Yes, I know about Alan.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Elizabelle

      @Jeffro:   In RVA, two local funeral homes (!) are collecting goods donated to the arriving Afghans.  Very excited Fort Lee is so near.

      Welcome, Afghans

      And:  we really, really need to step up and help the Haitians as well.  Cannot keep up with all the recent disasters.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      piratedan

      @Ken: the hospital model keeps morphing to meet demands… all I wanted to say is that in THIS environment, the idea of having beds sit “empty” for the concept of we have to allow a certain amount for all of these other contingencies will be abused to a fare the well, especially so while healthcare is essentially still run as a for profit endeavor.  Decisions will be made once more on who can afford to pay rather than who needs care now.

      until the system changes or we determine that health care is a right for everyone, I WOULD NOT recommend going there because we’ve already been there with people being people (and money having the effect that money has), the poor and the voiceless get fucked… again.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      CaseyL

      @Ken:

      That is an excellent idea.  Probably too expensive: hospitals are profit-driven, some more than others, and a COVID-only hospital isn’t likely to be profitable. (Plus, building a hospital entails an awful lot of expensive infrastructure, also more now than back in the TB sanitarium days.)

      Reply
    70. 70.

      catclub

      @Kay: ​
       

      But they’re storyline they’re going with is “things were going great prior to Biden’s actions” so people will understandably see it as cause and effect.

      Just heard interview of Clarissa Ward. She mentioned that ISIS-K had 25 attacks in kabul over the last year. safe as houses, yeah, right

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Elizabelle

      @Ken:   I like that idea.  Regional Covid hospitals.  Stops them from cannibalizing healthcare for everyone else.

      Because:  with climate change and populations on the move, I suspect Covid may the first of many pandemics to come.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      CaseyL

      @mrmoshpotato:

      @trollhattan:

      I’ve also seen some GQP-run states muse about stealing diverting water from the Colorado and Columbia rivers.

      Besides the insanity of building a pipeline that goes halfway across the country, they’re glossing right over all the water-rights treaties already governing where those waters go.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      trollhattan

      Taliban: “It was them Americans’ fault.” They’re learning the media thing.

      A spokesman for the Taliban has condemned the twin blasts in an area they say was under the control of the US military.
      “The Islamic Emirate strongly condemns the bombing targeting civilians at Kabul airport,” Zabihullah Mujahid said in a tweet.
      The spokesman added the explosions “took place in an area where US forces are responsible for security”.
      Suhail Shaheen, another Taliban spokesman, said the group were “paying close attention to the security and protection of its people” in another tweeted statement.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Ascap_scab:

      President Adam Kinzinger is on MSNBC advocating Total Non-Stop War. 

      But but but, I thought he was a reasonable Republi…🤣🤣🤣 Sorry, can finishing typing, laughing too much.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Roger Moore

      @Ken:

      There used to be basically an entire parallel set of hospitals for one disease, tuberculosis.

      TB was a bit different because it’s a chronic disease, so people who suffered from it could wind up needing to stay in isolation indefinitely.  People with TB would also be told to do things like move across the country to a place that was considered to have a healthier environment.  For example, my great grandfather moved from Nebraska to Santa Fe after contracting TB because the dry air was considered to be helpful.  In his case it seems to have worked, because he lived more than 50 years after his diagnosis.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Betty Cracker

      From the WSJ:

      The U.S. ambassador in Kabul has told staff there that four U.S. Marines were killed in an explosion at the city’s airport and three wounded, a U.S. official with knowledge of the briefing said. Two explosions ripped through crowds of Afghans trying to enter the airport on Thursday.

      At least three U.S. troops were injured, a U.S. official said. Witnesses reported multiple fatalities among the Afghans, many of whom were trying to enter the airport because they had assisted U.S.-led coalition efforts and feared persecution by the Taliban.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      trollhattan

      @CaseyL:

      There were plans drawn up in the ’50s to bring PNW water, including from Canada, down to California (detailed in “Cadillac Desert”) and those have been left for dead a long, long time. Mississippi River water would  be orders of magnitude more difficult but as we have learned, a Sharpie and a map are all you need to think bigly.

      Worth adding it’s REALLY energy-intensive to shove water over a mountain range. When you’re done, nobody wants to pay for that water, or at least no farmer.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Gravenstone

      @trollhattan: Please MSM identify the morons on board. Then let them ponder the fate that lies ahead of them on their trip back stateside. If there are any Dems among the group, their careers just got flushed.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      Elizabelle

      In Virginia, they’re giving the Afghans the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine, per the Richmond Times Dispatch. It’s a federal effort; the state Department of Health is not (yet) involved.

      Virginia’s Fort Pickett can hold up to 5,000 Aghans; Quantico up to 10,000.

      I said Fort Lee somewhere upthread, in error

      ETA:  Wait, we are indeed using Fort Lee (near Petersburg) for ongoing processing of those already arrived.  From the RTD story:

      … efforts to get Afghan allies out of the country and resettle them in the United States already had begun late last month. Dulles has been the sole airport of entry to the United States for holders of special immigration visas and their families since the first planeload arrived on July 30 with 206 adults and 15 infants for processing at Fort Lee.

      Congress and the president provided more than $1 billion for the special visa program to help translators, drivers and other Afghans who assisted the military get out of the country to avoid Taliban reprisals.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Anoniminous

      @Kay: ​
       

      Ohio reported ~4,600 new Covid cases yesterday, 277 admitted to hospital, and 56,488 total active cases. The state has ~2,400 ICU beds, and ~34,000 total hospital beds.

      Figure you’ll be were we are real soon.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      trollhattan

      @Gravenstone: Any House Dems will face the wrath of their Italian nana. At least we know that much.

      Can’t stand the idea that congresscritters look at this giant and dangerous effort as an opportunity for some camera time.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      mrmoshpotato

      @trollhattan:

      I’m falling into the leave-it-blank camp. Have not mailed mine in yet, but want to get it out of the house well ahead of time. 

      That’s what Karoli of Crooks and Liars has been advocating for.  No on the recall, leave 2 blank.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      Geminid

      @Jeffro: The Wason Center just dropped it’s latest poll of “likely” Virginia voters. It showed McAuliffe up over Youngkin 50-41%. Ms. Ayala was up by 10 points in the Lt. Governor race, and Attorney General Herring was up by 12.

      Speaking of “up,” the South Fork of the Shenandoah is finally up after the recent rains. Sounds like good kayaking conditions the next few weeks.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      Jeffro

      @JoyceH: there’s an Afghan restaurant in Cville right near UVA that seems to be popular.  I’ve never stopped by there, though.  The food includes different types of kabobs, rice, naan, etc.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      Kay

      @James E Powell:

      BENGHAZI!

      At the beginning of Benghazi I thought “well, they have something, some malicious motive or extreme negligence and eventually they’ll show us what they have”.

      But they never did. They never had anything at all. Essentially they were bluffing and hoping Clinton would “confess”, right? There’s no other explanation for the insanely dramatic promise of bad things to come and then…nothing.

      Reply

