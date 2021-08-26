A bomb went off outside the airport. Here’s the Guardian live feed. Open thread.
1.
Gotta go
Gotta go
2.
FWIW
The Ministry of Defence said in a tweet: “There have been no reported UK military or UK Government casualties following the incidents in Kabul.
3.
No bombs went off during Dunkirk, that’s for sure.
4.
Fox news will be so happy. We’ll see dozens of warmongers on TV use this as a reason to stay.
5.
Rather than actual Democratic candidates on the CA recall ballot, we get comedians.
In his first appearance on the 2021 California recall election debate stage, Democratic candidate and YouTube content creator Kevin Paffrath advocated for building a water pipeline from the Mississippi River, pledged to clear the streets of homeless people in 60 days and called on his Republican debate opponents to step down and endorse him.
Paffrath is one of 46 candidates whose name appears on the ballot, which asks voters two questions: Should Gov. Gavin Newsom be recalled from office and, if so, whom should replace him. Voters have until Sept. 14 to mail in their ballots.
Newsom has largely succeeded in keeping big name Democrats out of the recall election. Though there are nine Democrats on the ballot, Paffrath — who has more than a million YouTube followers — is the only Democrat with any widespread recognition.
https://www.sacbee.com/news/politics-government/capitol-alert/article253748863.html#storylink=cpy
6.
And they will be sorely disappointed.
7.
Some ISIS goon just blew himself up for President DeSantis…
8.
No crazier than MAGA in the US killing themselves and their families for Trump.
9.
The US warned Americans to stay away from the airport yesterday. They apparently got early wind of this plot.
Very sad. It is a war zone.
I cannot bear to watch any broadcast/cable news. Anyone obviously orgasming over this one?
10.
Please let me know if Biden, Psaki, or a particularly good spokesman is speaking. Otherwise, radio silence in my house today.
11.
Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) tweeted at 10:23 AM on Thu, Aug 26, 2021:
Something ominous is happening. The fusion of anti-mask hysteria and demonizing of migrants for Covid points to a new politics, a form of ethno-nationalist cruelty and scapegoating for future global problems that we should prepare for right now. My latest:
https://t.co/mUN9nBdCKJ
(https://twitter.com/ThePlumLineGS/status/1430913816263598083?s=03)
12.
What’s new about those politics?
13.
Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) tweeted at 10:52 AM on Thu, Aug 26, 2021:
Abbott and DeSantis are both blaming covid on migrants.
We should see this as propaganda about a *joint infestation,* covid and migrants jointly infecting the nation.
This idea and anti-mask hysteria add up to much more than the sum of their parts:
https://t.co/mUN9nBdCKJ https://t.co/azOz5pfH7n
(https://twitter.com/ThePlumLineGS/status/1430921114700681222?s=03)
14.
And which grandstanding pricks were these?
August 26, 2021 at 11:13 am EDT By
A private jet thought to be carrying another U.S. congressional delegation has been denied permission to land at Kabul airport, CNN reports.
15.
Hopefully no Dems on this one.
16.
@Elizabelle: All of them, Katie.
-
17.
@trollhattan: I hear Syria is lovely this time of year. Reroute them to there.
18.
Anyone obviously orgasming over this one?
Andrea Greenspan was. Probably still is. I turned it off a while ago.
19.
Afghanistan have been a low-to-high intensity war zone since the Saur Revolution.
The US faces the same choices today as the day we invaded:
1. kill them all
2. annex the country
3. dick around for a while and then leave
After twenty years and $2,000,000,000,000 with zero affect we’ve done the “dick around,” time to leave.
20.
@Elizabelle: CNN’s screaming headline “Explosions near Kabul airport”. IOW, nothing a Juicer wouldn’t expect.
21.
@Baud: Shall we take bets on who was on the plane?
-
Eh, that seems fairly generic.
-
Least surprising news is nevertheless, surprising. 3,400%?!?
August 26, 2021 at 11:50 am EDT By
Daily Beast: “In western South Dakota’s Meade County, more than one in three COVID-19 tests are currently returning positive, and over the last three weeks, seven-day average case counts have increased by 3,400 percent. This exponential growth in cases is likely attributable to the 81st Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which drew an estimated half a million visitors to Meade County and its environs from Aug. 6 through 15, potentially acting as a superspreader event.”
“The state more broadly has witnessed a 686.8 percent increase in daily case counts over the past three weeks, currently more than 10 times the nationwide rate.”
-
24.
Heh. I’ll go with Gym Jordan.
-
@SiubhanDuinne: I cannot stand that fucker.
-
26.
@Baud: Precisely. Just 200 point type, and of course no details because none are to be had.
27.
I swear I don’t think I heard her name once during the Trump years.
-
28.
The talking when they have no real news to report is the worst.
30.
@schrodingers_cat: Gates, Gosar, Greene, Gym and Graham?
-
31.
@Bex:
“The G Force!”
32.
Private jet? Then it’ll be a on civil registry somewhere. Would be interesting to see who funded this.
-
33.
President Adam Kinzinger is on MSNBC advocating Total Non-Stop War.
Eff him.
34.
I wondered that myself, Baud, but, I thought, maybe I was thinking too pessimistically as a Black woman.
-
35.
To be honest, at least that’s an genuine point of view. I prefer that to the “why can’t Biden make losing a war more pleasant” critique.
36.
@Bex: Where’s an ISIS rocket attack when you really need/want one??
-
37.
Would it be too much to ask if that plane at Kabul carried Gaetz, Greene, and Gosar? Then we could offer them to ISIS-K to do whatever they wanted. Win-win!
-
38.
This news further emphasizes why the US should leave. I would hope that this would be clear to most people, despite cable news bloodlust.
39.
In good news: the WaPost:
More than 8,600 Afghans have arrived at Dulles Airport so far, Northam official says
More than 8,600 Afghan refugees and Afghan U.S. citizens have landed at Dulles International Airport from Kabul since that city fell to the Taliban this month, a spokesman for Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) said Wednesday.
Dulles has been the country’s main port of entry for what Biden administration officials call one of the largest airlifts in history, totaling 82,300 evacuees from Afghanistan to countries worldwide since Aug. 14.
After arriving from Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Germany, Spain and Bulgaria — where they were temporarily housed at refugee sites after leaving Kabul — the Afghan men, women and children landing at Dulles were tested for the coronavirus [so far, 11 of 900 have tested positive; they’re setting up mass vaccine clinics] …
Afghan refugees — many of them entire families — have been bused to the nearby Dulles Expo Center, where they have been given medical assistance and other aid before being taken to military installations in the Washington region, Texas and Wisconsin.
[US citizens and residents are released to return home; they also were allowed to avoid COVID testing upon proof of a recent negative test.]
On Wednesday, the Department of Defense agreed to use the U.S. Marine Corps base in Quantico and the Fort Pickett U.S. Army installation in Blackstone, Va., to temporarily house about 15,000 former Afghan interpreters, translators and their families who are being processed for special immigrant visas, Neely said.
“A great deal of humanitarian work is happening in Virginia right now — and it’s something that all Americans can be proud of,” Neely said in an email. “The operation is really complex, with lots of moving parts, and shared responsibility across many government agencies at the federal, state, and local levels.”
-
40.
Rational person: All we are in Afghanistan is a target for people who hate us, we should leave.
Warmonger Press: All we are in Afghanistan is a target for people who hate us, we should stay until they love us, and we’ll make them love us.
-
41.
@rikyrah: No, this is who they are.
42.
Here in New Mexico there is now a wait list for ICU beds and we’re within a week of having to ration, i.e., triage, patients and medical care.
All because our ignorant hick bigots won’t vaccinate and won’t mask.
43.
@rikyrah: We have to stop this, and we can, although it will be hard. There are more of us, and more decent people. Remember that, and keep educating ourselves and others
I think we will need to lean on all of us, including media, to call events and actions by their actual names. No euphemisms for Republicans, so as to sound “neutral.” Information and accuracy is far more important.
-
44.
@trollhattan: The Republicans are just as bad. If the GoPers succeed because of some voter enthusiasm thing they won’t be happy with their boi.
-
45.
@Anoniminous: I really think the hospitals and care centers should hold some beds in reserve for non-Covid cases. No reason the anti-vaxxers should be dooming some cancer or stroke or accident victim to a worse outcome because their selfish ass is parked in the bed.
-
46.
Most people didn’t pay any attention to Afghanistan, including most media- I’m not endorsing that or saying that should have happened, it’s just true- and it’s being presented as if it was safe prior to Biden’s actions, but of course it wasn’t.
May 8: A car bomb and two other improvised explosive devices explode outside a secondary school in the Dashte Barchi neighborhood in western Kabul, killing some 90 people, most of whom were students.
“Terrorist attacks in Kabul” is a really long list.
But they’re storyline they’re going with is “things were going great prior to Biden’s actions” so people will understandably see it as cause and effect.
47.
@trollhattan: And we’re supposed to vote for this guy in question #2???
-
48.
Rather than actual Democratic candidates on the CA recall ballot, we get
comediansidiots.
Fixed. Among other things, the assclown needs to learn that California isn’t near the Mississippi.
-
49.
@Kay: It is just maddening.
50.
A client told me yesterday his father was transported 90 miles away for a heart problem that was an emergency and required ICU care, because there were no ICU beds availlable closer due to covid.
We have not been told that in Ohio, that they are scrambling to redirect people. I was surprised.
51.
@Elizabelle: not that easy….. there are medical, ethical standards that apply in these cases, even more so now than before (it used to be well-connected hospitals would close their doors to those who they felt couldn’t pay) as the law states that if a person is within 250 yards of the hospital, the hospital has a duty/obligation to perform treatment. In a disaster situation, they’re supposed to stabilize and ship elsewhere if there’s no room, but in these times, the closest “room” may be 250 miles away… and then you have to wrangle up transport to get them there and communicate to the facility receiving that they do indeed have room and logistics to treat.
-
52.
@Kay: They never cared an iota about the dozens of similar incidents over the previous 5 years.
-
53.
Yeah. And that’s just Kabul, which we were told was the area that was most under Afghan government control and was functioning. That is a LOT of terrorist attacks in 2020.
54.
@Kay:
It’s kind of like how no one ever attacked an American embassy until BENGHAZI!!!
-
55.
Afghan refugees — many of them entire families — have been … taken to military installations in the Washington region, Texas and Wisconsin.
Texas? TEXAS? My god, haven’t these people been through enough already? What fucking moron decided to send them to Texas?
56.
ETA: I completely agree Elizabelle!
I think un-vaccinated people should be triaged out into a parking lot, with tents to follow. No one with a serious illness or trauma from an accident should lack care because of some ass committing slow suicide seeking the rapture from Covid.s
Cancer, heart attacks, car wrecks, etc, etc — space must be reserved for or made immediately available for those patients. People who won’t protect themselves can’t be allowed to kill other people with their irresponsibility.
57.
@piratedan: There used to be basically an entire parallel set of hospitals for one disease, tuberculosis. If COVID becomes endemic, I wonder if the idea will be revived? Patients with COVID don’t go to the regular hospital, but are sent to the regional COVID facility. Doctors and nurses might be rotated through there, to prevent burn-out.
-
58.
@Elizabelle: good news indeed!
There’s a large Afghan community here in central VA; I look forward to helping some of these ‘recent arrivals’ start their new lives here in the very near future.
59.
Texas? TEXAS?
At least they’re already used to a government that’s non-functional at best, deadly at worst.
-
60.
“Since water is free and pipelines are cheap, we can totally DO this.”
Mind, an order of magnitude better than Larry pro-slavery Elder but Christ on a cracker the dumb ideas pouring forth.
-
61.
@Ken: That’s actually a great idea. Of course, the chapel in the Covid hospital will have to be larger than those normally found in hospitals. You know, to hold all the tots and pears.
62.
@Anoniminous: All because our ignorant hick bigots won’t vaccinate and won’t mask.
at least that is a separate group in NM. That is ‘us’ in mississippi.
Yes, I know about Alan.
-
63.
I’m falling into the leave-it-blank camp. Have not mailed mine in yet, but want to get it out of the house well ahead of time.
64.
@Jeffro: In RVA, two local funeral homes (!) are collecting goods donated to the arriving Afghans. Very excited Fort Lee is so near.
Welcome, Afghans
And: we really, really need to step up and help the Haitians as well. Cannot keep up with all the recent disasters.
-
65.
Technically speaking, they didn’t attack an American embassy in Benghazi, either; that was more like a consulate.
66.
@matt: That’s true. The Stukas only dropped flowers and candy.
-
67.
@Ken: the hospital model keeps morphing to meet demands… all I wanted to say is that in THIS environment, the idea of having beds sit “empty” for the concept of we have to allow a certain amount for all of these other contingencies will be abused to a fare the well, especially so while healthcare is essentially still run as a for profit endeavor. Decisions will be made once more on who can afford to pay rather than who needs care now.
until the system changes or we determine that health care is a right for everyone, I WOULD NOT recommend going there because we’ve already been there with people being people (and money having the effect that money has), the poor and the voiceless get fucked… again.
68.
@Ken:
That is an excellent idea. Probably too expensive: hospitals are profit-driven, some more than others, and a COVID-only hospital isn’t likely to be profitable. (Plus, building a hospital entails an awful lot of expensive infrastructure, also more now than back in the TB sanitarium days.)
-
69.
@Chief Oshkosh: The congresswoman from that district was on and the community at Ft Bliss is rallying behind them big time.
70.
@Kay:
But they’re storyline they’re going with is “things were going great prior to Biden’s actions” so people will understandably see it as cause and effect.
Just heard interview of Clarissa Ward. She mentioned that ISIS-K had 25 attacks in kabul over the last year. safe as houses, yeah, right
-
71.
I agree. My take is the medical authorities are flat-out warning people that’s what’s going to happen Real Soon Now.
72.
@piratedan: just-in-time death!
-
73.
@Ken: I like that idea. Regional Covid hospitals. Stops them from cannibalizing healthcare for everyone else.
Because: with climate change and populations on the move, I suspect Covid may the first of many pandemics to come.
74.
I’ve also seen some GQP-run states muse about
stealingdiverting water from the Colorado and Columbia rivers.
Besides the insanity of building a pipeline that goes halfway across the country, they’re glossing right over all the water-rights treaties already governing where those waters go.
-
75.
Taliban: “It was them Americans’ fault.” They’re learning the media thing.
A spokesman for the Taliban has condemned the twin blasts in an area they say was under the control of the US military.
“The Islamic Emirate strongly condemns the bombing targeting civilians at Kabul airport,” Zabihullah Mujahid said in a tweet.
The spokesman added the explosions “took place in an area where US forces are responsible for security”.
Suhail Shaheen, another Taliban spokesman, said the group were “paying close attention to the security and protection of its people” in another tweeted statement.
76.
Have they opened restaurants yet? What is Afghan food like?
-
77.
President Adam Kinzinger is on MSNBC advocating Total Non-Stop War.
But but but, I thought he was a reasonable Republi…🤣🤣🤣 Sorry, can finishing typing, laughing too much.
78.
@Ken:
There used to be basically an entire parallel set of hospitals for one disease, tuberculosis.
TB was a bit different because it’s a chronic disease, so people who suffered from it could wind up needing to stay in isolation indefinitely. People with TB would also be told to do things like move across the country to a place that was considered to have a healthier environment. For example, my great grandfather moved from Nebraska to Santa Fe after contracting TB because the dry air was considered to be helpful. In his case it seems to have worked, because he lived more than 50 years after his diagnosis.
-
80.
@Betty Cracker: Ugh. That’s tragic.
81.
There were plans drawn up in the ’50s to bring PNW water, including from Canada, down to California (detailed in “Cadillac Desert”) and those have been left for dead a long, long time. Mississippi River water would be orders of magnitude more difficult but as we have learned, a Sharpie and a map are all you need to think bigly.
Worth adding it’s REALLY energy-intensive to shove water over a mountain range. When you’re done, nobody wants to pay for that water, or at least no farmer.
-
82.
@trollhattan: Please MSM identify the morons on board. Then let them ponder the fate that lies ahead of them on their trip back stateside. If there are any Dems among the group, their careers just got flushed.
-
83.
Terrible. This is what he was working to avoid and now those deaths will be hung around Biden’s neck.
84.
@trollhattan: That’s more than double the reports a day or two ago (~ 1550%?). As noted, who could have predicted this….?
-
85.
deaths will be hung around Biden’s neck.
Only by bad people. Maybe it’s time for us to get out of our defensive crouch on Afghanistan.
86.
In Virginia, they’re giving the Afghans the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine, per the Richmond Times Dispatch. It’s a federal effort; the state Department of Health is not (yet) involved.
Virginia’s Fort Pickett can hold up to 5,000 Aghans; Quantico up to 10,000.
I said Fort Lee somewhere upthread, in error
ETA: Wait, we are indeed using Fort Lee (near Petersburg) for ongoing processing of those already arrived. From the RTD story:
… efforts to get Afghan allies out of the country and resettle them in the United States already had begun late last month. Dulles has been the sole airport of entry to the United States for holders of special immigration visas and their families since the first planeload arrived on July 30 with 206 adults and 15 infants for processing at Fort Lee.
Congress and the president provided more than $1 billion for the special visa program to help translators, drivers and other Afghans who assisted the military get out of the country to avoid Taliban reprisals.
-
87.
@Kay:
Ohio reported ~4,600 new Covid cases yesterday, 277 admitted to hospital, and 56,488 total active cases. The state has ~2,400 ICU beds, and ~34,000 total hospital beds.
Figure you’ll be were we are real soon.
-
88.
Funny how we care about bombings in Afghanistan when it’s not our military doing the bombing.
89.
@Gravenstone: Any House Dems will face the wrath of their Italian nana. At least we know that much.
Can’t stand the idea that congresscritters look at this giant and dangerous effort as an opportunity for some camera time.
90.
I’m falling into the leave-it-blank camp. Have not mailed mine in yet, but want to get it out of the house well ahead of time.
That’s what Karoli of Crooks and Liars has been advocating for. No on the recall, leave 2 blank.
-
91.
@Baud: I agree. Out of the defensive crouch.
It enables bullies. Learn from Jenn and Joe.
92.
@Jeffro: The Wason Center just dropped it’s latest poll of “likely” Virginia voters. It showed McAuliffe up over Youngkin 50-41%. Ms. Ayala was up by 10 points in the Lt. Governor race, and Attorney General Herring was up by 12.
Speaking of “up,” the South Fork of the Shenandoah is finally up after the recent rains. Sounds like good kayaking conditions the next few weeks.
-
93.
@JoyceH: there’s an Afghan restaurant in Cville right near UVA that seems to be popular. I’ve never stopped by there, though. The food includes different types of kabobs, rice, naan, etc.
-
94.
BENGHAZI!
At the beginning of Benghazi I thought “well, they have something, some malicious motive or extreme negligence and eventually they’ll show us what they have”.
But they never did. They never had anything at all. Essentially they were bluffing and hoping Clinton would “confess”, right? There’s no other explanation for the insanely dramatic promise of bad things to come and then…nothing.
