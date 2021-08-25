Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Progress, If We Can Keep It

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Progress, If We Can Keep It

    75Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      puts the party’s domestic infrastructure agenda back on track.

      It was never off track. The media keeps trying to fit this into their disarray paradigm, and it’s so transparently wrong.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Splitting Image

      But I was reading that a prominent pundit spoke to Republican congressmen who said off the record that Democrats were privately telling them that Nancy Pelosi was offering bribes, making threats, and otherwise playing tyrannical hardball to get the budget passed.

      This stuff is all supposed to be appalling when a Democrat does it.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      debbie

      Fucking Ben Sasse. An interview all about the failures of the current commander in chief, and not one peep about the previous commander in chief who played surrender monkey to the Taliban. Fucking Steve Inskeep, playing fanboy with zero pushback. Now I’m going to be angry all day.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Immanentize

      So, yesterday was day two of classes! For me, one class of more than 80 in a maybe 100 person classroom; one class of more than thirty in a 35 person classroom? Packed in like boquerones! But all were masked (although I had to say some version of please speak up, huh, what? several times in each class but that might be my old ears). There were probably fewer than five in each class who were more than six feet away from at least six others. Fractal!

      However, I am really here to report that this afternoon I walked from my happy pod on the third floor to use the facilities and immediately was met by four students blabbing away outside a classroom, unmasked! Whoa!

      “Mask up, people,” I said in a very congenial way. I was met with resistance and puro bullshit. One student just decided not to put on her mask hoping it seems that I would just keep walking. Another male student started arguing with me — “Isn’t this is a mask optional area?!” No I said and added that there were no such things on that floor. Then I was told that there were on the fourth floor and in the library which somehow meant (at least as an argument point) that all non-classroom areas are mask optional?

      I am en fuego about this. If this happens again, I am leaving and not coming back this semester and I will happily teach online.

      Rant over — gotta get ready for day three!

      Reply
    7. 7.

      NotMax

      It would be nice if the fershlugginer MSM would note along with every story that the proposed spending is $3.5 trillion over ten years.

      While it is not to be disbursed in equal amounts per annum, for the sake of budgetary perspective that would hypothetically work out to $350 billion per year, less than half the current annual DoD budget.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Bluegirlfromwyo

      The House Democratic Caucus has to put together welcome materials every new Congress. I should write them. They’d be two paragraphs long:

      Welcome to the House Democratic Caucus. Here are a few housekeeping rules as we begin the 1## Congress.

      Rule number one: please do not fuck around and find out with Nancy Pelosi. She will cut you. Rule number two, keep the posturing to a minimum and remember, when all is said and done, you are a House Democrat and will be expected to act accordingly. If you have any questions on rule number two, please refer to rule number one.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      LiminalOwl

      @Immanentize: Much sympathy to you, and to all teachers who have to put up with this (and worse).

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Baud

      @Immanentize:

      Then I was told that there were on the fourth floor and in the library which somehow meant (at least as an argument point) that all non-classroom areas are mask optional?

       

      Science has shown that viruses shun libraries and tall buildings.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      NotMax

      BTW, noted that the free-with-ads Pluto TV streaming service now includes two channels with selected older seasons of British programming.

      Channel 187: Britbox Mysteries and channel 154: British TV.

      Drawback is that at the moment the Britbox offerings are not on demand, so it is catch as catch can as to what is streaming on that channel at any given time.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Patricia Kayden

      @Baud: Unfortunately, there is a little bit of disarray in the Senate with Manchin and Sinema acting as foils to President Biden’s agenda. Sigh.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Patricia Kayden

      @debbie: This is why I stopped listening to NPR news programs years ago.  I only listen to “Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me” and the Kojo Nnamdi political hour on Fridays. Too much bending over backwards to please Republicans for me.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      topclimber

      @NotMax: This constantly bugs me as well. I intend to talk about the $7.5 trillion defense budget from now on if anyone gripes about the Dem’s Build Back America plan.

      Instead of trying to make them put the annual numbers on the same footing, make them defend the long-term ones.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Dagaetch

      I live in Seth Moulton’s district. Any suggestions for what I should say when I call his office this morning to tell them how stupid I think he was to go to Afghanistan?

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Speaking of the moderates, there have been rumors on Twitter that the Republicans have been threatening to retaliate against at lest one of the moderates families.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      OzarkHillbilly

      The past 2 morning s been a bit busy with sleepless nights in between.

      Sunday night, Billie Jean decided to engage in some face time with a copperhead. Caught it on the muzzle like dogs always do. Decidedly miserable with swelling on the muzzle and fluid buildup in her neck wattles that night, Mama constantly worrying, texting back and forth with a vet up in STL, and me trying to talk her off the bridge. (I’ve seen this before, painful? yes. fatal? maybe one every 2 or 3 million) Took Mama to work Monday morn and hung out in the vet parking lot until they opened (my truck was back in the shop again*). They crammed her in between appointments, prescribed antibiotics, antihistamines, and steroids. By Tuesday AM her swelling was noticeably reduced and she while still a bit lethargic she seemed otherwise more or less normal. Today, her swelling is all but gone and she is back to being her happy go lucky puppy self, tho a little bit shy of tall grass.

      Yesterday, I got my first pelvic stent put in. The other side gets done in 2 weeks. Mostly uneventful with the exception that the general anesthesia wasn’t very general, like not at all. I didn’t think much of it as it is all needles just varying in the size of the bores. The number of needles seemed a bit excessive, I lost count at six or seven, and the size of the needle for the stents felt like they were drilling the Chunnel into my leg. I think it was when he was inserting the stents that I finally emitted a noise that was something between a groan and a gasp. It was a bit violent, and he said something about giving me more of the “happy juice”. Not that it did any more good than the first jolt of it did.

      I will be discussing this when I see him for the follow up next week. Something like, maybe give me a local?

      The only side effect this morn is my right nut is more than a bit tender. Probably normal but I think I’ll call the office as I was not warned of this possibility.

      *my only good news this week: I blew a power steering hose that had just been replaced, so that repair was free. Yay me.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Spanky: It’s GOP logic, if the DeStanis does the right thing, the crazies are large enough to primary him. In the General Election DeStantis record is a non issue because of the moderate and independents will never, ever vote for anything with a D after it’s name.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      satby

      OT, but FedEx has degenerated from it’s formerly meh service into truly abysmal. A shipment that includes fragile essential oils is still listed in transit from the last stop 4 hours away, even though it shipped out almost 9 hours ago. And probably has been mostly sitting in hot trucks since the supplier sent it to me a week ago with the expected delivery date of (last) Saturday. 😠

      Reply
    49. 49.

      rikyrah

      @Dagaetch:

      How dare he disrespect the President.

      How dare he take up a seat that could have gone to someone desperate to leave.

      How dare he grandstand that way.

      He needs to stay in his lane 😡😡

      Reply
    50. 50.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Immanentize: I would suggest getting out a pad of paper and asking their names, you don’t even have to do anything with them, but I have no idea if that would be acceptable at your institution.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Jay

      Here in BC, mandatory masks are back for all indoors.

      Word from Corporate is that we are going back to door counts, mask stations, line ups and “special accommodations for the maskless”, also known as “order on line, contactless delivery in lot”.

      Also, by Sept 13, no more employment if not fully vaxxed, and no more “medical style” masks for employees, KN95’s supplied.

      Saw six skids in recieving, all marked “not for sale, for Associate use only”.

      Also, 28 days paid sick time for covid/quarantine are back as of the 13th.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      MomSense

      @Dagaetch:

      Tell him it was a GD publicity stunt that interfered with the evacuation of people we are trying to save and he should be ashamed of himself.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      satby

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques: moderate and independents will never, ever vote for anything with a D after it’s name.

      I get really tired of this take because it’s obviously not true or we wouldn’t have a President Biden. Crossover voting is smaller than we want, but it exists and shouldn’t be ignored. The Republican party is doing it’s best to help expand crossovers. That’s the entire point of the Sargent tweet above.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: Puppy memories are short. I give it a week at best beofre she’s right back at it. I am hoping that a more cautious approach at night lasts. Right now, with the heat we are having, that is the most dangerous time. I’d like to go hunting for the snake so I can move it down the road, but the most likely locations involve a lot of lifting and right now I am limited.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @satby: If I recall correctly Biden under performed in the polls in Florida and there was a whole discussion about how the Latin American immigrants there view the Democrats as commies.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Geminid

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques: There must be some moderates and independents in Florida who will vote for someone with a D after their name. Afrer all, in the 2018 Governor’s race Andrew Gillum trailed Desantis by less than 40,000 votes out of over 8 million cast. The 4 million+ voters who backed Gillum weren’t all liberal Democrats. Probably less than half were.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Rusty

      @Splitting Image: Wow, she is engaging in politics.  Makes me think of Lydon Johnson, he had no trouble digging in to pass legislation and under him we had one of the biggest waves of progressive legislation.

      Nancy Smash, keep it up!

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Ken

      @rikyrah: UGA plans to be completely back to normal this fall for home football games, with capacity crowds of 92,746. There will be no masks or social-distancing requirements, and Georgia will not be asking for proof of vaccination to enter the grounds.

      Better attend the homecoming game, there might not be many more this season.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      NotMax

      @zhena gogolia

      Trust you more than online translators. What would the Russian be for the expressing the antithesis of Ronaldus Magnus, no-vax philosophy of “Mistrust and never verify?”

      ;)

      Reply
    74. 74.

      gvg

      @satby: I have had 2 Fed Ex orders lost since Covid and another took an amazingly long time. I have had no issues with the regular mail that I know of nor Amazon. Don’t know that I have had any UPS deliveries. I haven’t heard a story about Fed Ex but have been wondering what’s up.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Soprano2

      I have an update on our new kitty, who my husband has decided to name Killer. We were able to take Killer to the vet last Thursday, where he got a clean bill of health. The vet gave him all his vaccinations and neutered him. He had to spend two days in our bedroom upstairs with our other cat; neither of them were particularly happy with that situation, but he couldn’t go outside until he had completely recovered from the anesthesia. He went back outside on Saturday afternoon. He’s happily hanging out around our front yard, and he loves to be petted now. He actually demands it! We’ve come a long way from him not letting us get too close. He walks in front of my husband and tries to stop him so he can get petted more. We’re working on getting him and the dogs used to each other; my goal is to get him to live comfortably inside by winter. I hope I can do that!

      Reply

