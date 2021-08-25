U.S. House passes $3.5 trillion budget blueprint after Democratic leaders reach a deal with the party's moderates. The vote ends a risky standoff and puts the party’s domestic infrastructure agenda back on track. https://t.co/VmichNVjRD — The Associated Press (@AP) August 24, 2021

I asked Pelosi about the deal she reached with moderates when she walked off the House floor. "What deal?" she responded. "They wanted clarification about how we go forward and that's what we did." — Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) August 24, 2021

back to back speakers on the House floor. big difference in placards. pic.twitter.com/iYcQpRmsjp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 24, 2021

Breaking: The House just approved the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. The bill was passed 219-212. Zero Republicans voting for it. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 24, 2021

I want to thank everyone who voted today in support of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. The House has acted — the Senate must join them and send this important bill, and the For the People Act, to my desk. — President Biden (@POTUS) August 25, 2021

This was a straight party line vote. There were zero Democratic defections. @NBCNews https://t.co/FGQwprfKiB — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 24, 2021

There is a lot of highfalutin' rhetoric going around to cloak what is an attempt to stay in the good graces of the donor class. https://t.co/Y8myn14ATk via @CharlesPPierce — Esquire (@esquire) August 24, 2021