Tribute from another drummer:

RIP, charlie watts, someone i respect for living his entire life in mild contempt of his employer. — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) August 24, 2021

Drummers don’t always get the respect they deserve — what do you call a guy who hangs around with musicians? — but Mr. Watts was exceptional:

The best Charlie Watts story, courtesy of Keith Richards: pic.twitter.com/pEycNN9bKx — Kyle Daly (@dalykyle) August 24, 2021

I’m gonna let those of you with better ears find the appropriate clips to memorialize the man…

"It's supposed to be sex and drugs and rock and roll… I'm not really like that" How Rolling Stones' Charlie Watts, who has died aged 80, described his time with the bandhttps://t.co/YaVd2Y2UBC — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) August 24, 2021

Perspective: Charlie Watts was a gentleman in the world’s most dangerous band https://t.co/rZJ40fVDCI — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 24, 2021

… Watts is totally fine with letting the maniac over there play the curtain-raising guitar riff, but when it’s time for the song to really get up and get moving, the drummer doesn’t launch into a fireworks show or somersault down the stairwell. He just pats his snare a few times, as if he’s patting us on the back, bringing us into the music with him. C’mon. Let’s go. Watts — who died in London on Tuesday at 80 — was a misfit among misfits, a gentleman lost at sea with hungry pirates, a cool jazz mind in the world’s most insatiable rock-and-roll troupe. He dressed nicely, he performed with excellent posture, and he struck his drums with a politesse that somehow made the music of the Rolling Stones feel exponentially rude. He knew what was essential to his band’s singular surge-and-swing, so that’s what he did. No grand gestures, no wasted strokes. “When you’re playing rock-and-roll, you know, the challenge is . . . the regularity of it,” Watts said in 2008, inadvertently explaining the riddle of his magnificence…

"The ultimate drummer." Rock ‘n’ roll royalty are among those mourning the death of the Rolling Stones' Charlie Watts. https://t.co/UqOfNMYpyW — The Associated Press (@AP) August 25, 2021

The life of a Rolling Stone in pictures https://t.co/Wro5rP5gqc — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) August 24, 2021