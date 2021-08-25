Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wednesday Evening Open Thread: RIP, Charlie Watts

Wednesday Evening Open Thread: RIP, Charlie Watts

Tribute from another drummer:

Drummers don’t always get the respect they deserve — what do you call a guy who hangs around with musicians? — but Mr. Watts was exceptional:

I’m gonna let those of you with better ears find the appropriate clips to memorialize the man…

Watts is totally fine with letting the maniac over there play the curtain-raising guitar riff, but when it’s time for the song to really get up and get moving, the drummer doesn’t launch into a fireworks show or somersault down the stairwell. He just pats his snare a few times, as if he’s patting us on the back, bringing us into the music with him. C’mon. Let’s go.

Watts — who died in London on Tuesday at 80 — was a misfit among misfits, a gentleman lost at sea with hungry pirates, a cool jazz mind in the world’s most insatiable rock-and-roll troupe. He dressed nicely, he performed with excellent posture, and he struck his drums with a politesse that somehow made the music of the Rolling Stones feel exponentially rude. He knew what was essential to his band’s singular surge-and-swing, so that’s what he did. No grand gestures, no wasted strokes. “When you’re playing rock-and-roll, you know, the challenge is . . . the regularity of it,” Watts said in 2008, inadvertently explaining the riddle of his magnificence…

Watts famously described the journey as “four decades of seeing Mick’s bum running around in front of me”, but his solid presence helped to keep the band grounded..

      raven

      Girls would throw their panties at the band and, in order to make the carry, filled them with jelly beans.  At the show I was at Charlie got hit in the head and almost fell off his kit!

      Cermet

      The the famous author Professor James Loewen died the other day ago (the book “The Lies My Teacher Told Me”) and no front pager bothered; this book was and is a major influence on all left wing thought today and the heart of so much social commentary such as critical race theory, BLM, and the fact that people are finally addressing unequal justice both in the past and today. But a drummer for a band, now that’s vitally important and should be a front page post.

      Mike E

      @raven: As a Beatles fan I never got into the either/or sparring. The Stones pretty much are the only one of the “original” British groups I got to see live, they are the flagship imo and I would gladly contribute money to have that Cleveland museum renamed The Rock and Rolling Stones Hall of Fame, no joke

      Cacti

      @Cermet: Not just a drummer for a band.  A drummer for a band beloved by Boomers.

      The BJ comment section is an AARP convention for the most part.

      Cacti

      Anyhoo, so long Chuck.  I never cared all that much for the Stones, but your music made a lot of people happy.

