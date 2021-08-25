Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

Good luck with your asparagus.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

It was down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

It’s been a really long fucking year.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

We have all the best words.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

How does anyone do Gilligan’s Island as trump world and not cast Jared as Gilligan?

Yes we did.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Han shot first.

Reality always wins in the end.

I don’t care how fun he is after a few whiskies. fuck that guy.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Past Elections / Election 2016 / Thanks for nothing, Mitch

Thanks for nothing, Mitch

by | 57 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Thanks to sky-high political polarization and geographic distribution combined with the anti-democratic slaver vestige known as the Electoral College, a dwindling voter bloc comprising the least-informed and most noncommittal motherfuckers on the continent increasingly determine the outcome of U.S. presidential elections: swing voters.

Is that assessment harsh? Yes. But I stand by the description for anyone who would vote for President Obama in 2012 and then turnaround and vote for Donald Fucking Trump in 2016.

Trump’s nutso base gets all the attention because they are loud and stupid, make ghastly fashion choices and dabble in armed insurrection on behalf of an angry, bloated Circus Peanut. That rabble grew in number between 2016 and 2020, which is worrisome for all kinds of reasons.

But so did the share of Democratic voters who participated in the 2020 election, giving President Biden an enormous popular vote victory. Still, it wouldn’t have mattered if swing voters in key states hadn’t swung Biden’s way, according to analysis from the UVA Center for Politics.

So, why did those voters swing? Because Trump went hard-right in office after running as an angry, bloated Circus Peanut of less definitive political provenance:

Many political observers have argued that Donald Trump transformed the Republican Party during his four years in the White House. That is clearly true. Trump moved issues that he cared about — especially xenophobia — from the periphery to the center of the party.

What is not recognized nearly as often is that during his four years in office, the Republican Party transformed Donald Trump. The Donald Trump of 2016 lacked a clear ideological identity. While he was generally seen as some sort of conservative, he frequently took positions at odds with conservative orthodoxy including pledging to oppose cuts to Medicare and Social Security and to replace the Affordable Care Act with something providing more generous benefits at lower cost…

A variety of factors undoubtedly contributed to Donald Trump’s defeat in 2020, including his gross mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic. However, the growing perception of Trump as a far-right president, along with the nomination of the relatively moderate Joe Biden by the Democrats, very likely cost him enough support among swing voters in key states such as Wisconsin, Georgia, and Arizona to shift those states and their crucial electoral votes into the Democratic column.

I’ve sort of viewed Trump as a Frankenstein’s monster who escaped the Republican Party lab and rampaged beyond their control, but if this theory is true, politically speaking, it was the monster who was ill-served by the mad scientists. They drove him further right than the tiny portion of the electorate that counts in America could bear.

Interesting theory, and if true, it might have implications for a certain goobernatorial person here in Florida who aspires to be the next angry Circus Peanut. What do y’all think?

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • ant
  • Baud
  • Benw
  • Betty Cracker
  • Bill Arnold
  • bjacques
  • cain
  • Chetan Murthy
  • Dan B
  • DCrefugee
  • Elizabelle
  • Enhanced Voting Techniques
  • feebog
  • FlyingToaster
  • Hoodie
  • Jerzy Russian
  • Low Key Swagger
  • Major Major Major Major
  • Mike in NC
  • MisterForkbeard
  • misterpuff
  • Mousebumples
  • mrmoshpotato
  • RandomMonster
  • Redshift
  • Ruckus
  • sab
  • smith
  • StringOnAStick
  • The Dangerman
  • The Moar You Know
  • trollhattan
  • UncleEbeneezer
  • WhatsMyNym

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    57Comments

    2. 2.

      Jerzy Russian

      Well, there goes another food I won’t eat (being unhealthy with too much sugar and probably also fat is not a big enough obstacle for me).

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Another Scott

      That analysis is too “normalizing” for my taste.

      TFG blew up the economy. He put RWNJs on the courts. He put babies in cages and “lost” them as far as the paperwork was concerned. He was impeached by House. He intentionally killed 500k+ Americans, while hoping for similar outcomes in PR, CA, and anywhere else he thought that he – personally – wasn’t getting enough fealty. After the election, he tried to overthrow the results and was impeached by the House again. And the GQP party has been with him the entire time.

      Maybe the number of people who recognized all that didn’t actually change. Maybe, instead, the intentional roadblocks to voting were sufficiently fought-against to over come them starting in January 2017.

      Grr…

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      The Moar You Know

      It ain’t Mitch you’ve got a beef with.  The guy who drove American politics to the right with a vengeance (and made a Mitch McConnell possible) was Newton Leroy Gingrich.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Benw

      Seems like a reasonable theory: remember when Trump was “loveable” enough for Fallon to muss his mop? Now only the racist hard-right loves him. Also, actual voters who still “swing” between R and D are fucking idiots.

      I think the current R hopefuls’ strat is to ditch the swings entirely, and via gerrymandering and EC nullification (which yes, would require control of Congress) win with just the hard-right.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      cain

      @misterpuff:

      I don’t think you can even find a rancid twinkie – those things can be measured in half-life. When all of us are gone – the twinkie will be our legacy.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Ruckus

      Both sides are definitely pissed off.

      Rethugs because they wanted to get their racism and money grubbing on.

      Dems because the rethugs want to remake the country in their own image of hate and theft.

      Will SFB run? Too late, he’s already on it. Will SFB II run? Too late he’s already on it.

      Will either of them win? It is looking more doubtful by the day. Either will get a not insignificant number of voters, but it seems when their policy (or lack thereof) hits the ground it is less satisfying for a not insignificant percentage of the voters in 2016. It can be fun to try the new guy and see what’s what, but the engine broke, the wheels came off and then hit a power pole. SFB lost last time, while I see working hard to not let that happen again and being cocksure has never been a winning position I feel the blinders are off of enough people to realize what can’t happen again.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Low Key Swagger

      TFG just attracts broken people of every stripe. Can’t explain it, don’t care to analyze it beyond that. We have to work harder that they do with respect to turnout. Every. Damn. Time.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      The Moar You Know

      What is not recognized nearly as often is that during his four years in office, the Republican Party transformed Donald Trump.

      Bullshit.  Trump just lied his ass off about what he was going to do.  That’s been the modus operandi of his entire life.  The Trump we got in 2016 was no different than the Trump we booted out in 2020.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Baud

      and to replace the Affordable Care Act with something providing more generous benefits at lower cost

      Who knew it would be so complicated?

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Mike in NC

      A hundred years from now maybe some historians will be able to explain how an illiterate, racist snake oil salesman who hosted a really shitty TV game show landed his fat ass in the White House.

      Also, too: recently learned that there is a Donald J. Trump III. Given his lineage, the kid is bound to be a major league fuckup.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Another Scott: The thing is, Trump didn’t really “blow up the economy” for a lot of people, particularly the rich. It was humming along with good metrics for rich people (and high employment) until covid hit, at which point his house of cards collapsed.

      Likewise, the media doesn’t really want to cover or explicitly name the bad things Trump did in stark terms. They want Dems to accuse him so they can “some say” it.

      LGM has a theory that the media can’t accurately describe the Republican Party because it really does sound insane, greedy and partisan – so it can’t be correct. I think that’s what happened around Trump. He was preternaturally awful, but accurately describing that awfulness just doesn’t sound realistic.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Baud

      I don’t think Trump ran on a more conservative policy platform in 2020 than in 2016. He just was no longer a celebrity but instead someone with a record.  That changed voter perception more than anything Trump did.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      ant

      TFG zeroed in on what actually matters to the Republican base: That white men are in charge, and that everybody else know their place on the graduated inequality chart.

      He called it MAGA.

       

      The difference is that he showed that Republicans don’t give a fuck about anything else: tax cuts, healthcare costs, deregulation, globalization, small government, abortion, disease control…… none of it, unless it could be applied to maintaining white male supremacy.

       

      He also captured the attention of people with antisocial personality disorders – who are inherently really bad at collective action problem solving, which includes voting. It remains to be seen how using utilizing psychopaths/sociopaths/narcissists as a keystone voting block works out for contemporary Republicans.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Chetan Murthy

      BC, I don’t buy the thesis.  During the 2016 campaign, TFG did three things consistently:

      1. never, ever, ever diss Putin
      2. demagogue against immigrants
      3. throw out whatever he thought his audience wanted to hear

      So for instance, he threw out pitches for health insurance that would cost $10/mo — stuff like that.  Nonsense.  Sure enough, #1, #2 stayed the same when he got in office.  And then (shocker) #3 turned into “standard stuff that favors rich guys”.

      Re-reading

      replace the Affordable Care Act with something providing more generous benefits at lower cost

      I feel like shaking this guy by his shoulders and saying “dude, we were there, we *heard* him: he was promising great housing developments built on swampland!!”

      He’s giving TFG way, way, way too much credit.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      StringOnAStick

      @Another Scott: I agree, it is too normalizing.  It makes TFG look like a guy with popular ideas who got his head turned by some amorphous “party”, thus no blame can be assigned to any actual individual.  How convenient.  No blame for anyone, nothing to see here, move along, etc.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Elizabelle

      Trump and the Republicans [richly] deserve each other. Trump actually revealed the GQP for what it was, even while “some” don’t want to see that.

      I wonder if we are approaching peak wingnut. The craziness is unsustainable. One would hope.

      Perhaps they will collapse as quickly as Afghanistan. Lot more money propping them up, but once enough people see the situation …. who knows?

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Another Scott

      @MisterForkbeard:  Yeahbut, it’s always the case that some people do fine in a depression. 75% of the workforce was working in the Great Depression… ;-)

      He (and the GQP) blew up the economy by not attacking the pandemic head-on early – even before it became a pandemic, as Obama did with Ebola and various influenzas. He intentionally made it worse (calling Americans home in a rush before closing the airports, having people jammed together cheek-by-jowl; his superspreader events; etc.). He was malicious because (as he said during the Great Recession) he expected that he’d be able to make a bundle buying stuff for pennies on the dollar; they hoped to throw out the health-and-safety rules, unemployment rules, minimum wage rules, etc. “Work or starve – your choice.”

      Nope, no quarter here.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Redshift

      @MisterForkbeard:

      LGM has a theory that the media can’t accurately describe the Republican Party because it really does sound insane, greedy and partisan – so it can’t be correct. 

      I don’t think it’s that it can’t be correct. I think it’s that there’s no way describe it accurately without sounding partisan, which they’ve been trained to avoid.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      WhatsMyNym

      @MisterForkbeard:

      LGM has a theory that the media can’t accurately describe the Republican Party because it really does sound insane, greedy and partisan

      Or it’s because their interests lie in supporting the republicans, no matter what.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      mrmoshpotato

      Thanks to sky-high political polarization and geographic distribution combined with the anti-democratic slaver vestige known as the Electoral College, a dwindling voter bloc comprising the least-informed and most noncommittal motherfuckers on the continent increasingly determine the outcome of U.S. presidential elections: swing voters.

       

      Is that assessment harsh? Yes.

      Nope!  Too nice!

      “I love the poorly educated!” once bellowed a traitorous, orange, fascist manchild.

      Sadly, the “poorly educated” were too stupid to know they were being called stupid to their stupid, stupid faces.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      My impression that when Trump pushed Judge Mc Rapy-Crybaby for SCOTUS that was when the majority stopped giving him the benefit of the doubt.  Coworkers were mutter about how “That shit it totally out of control”.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Hoodie

      @Chetan Murthy: You can probably fold #2 into #3.  Trump basically told his supporters they could do anything they want, including hate anyone they want to hate, without guilt or consequences.  He was the Pied Piper of oppositional defiant disorder.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Redshift

      @Chetan Murthy:

      1. never, ever, ever diss Putin
      2. demagogue against immigrants
      3. throw out whatever he thought his audience wanted to hear

      Yeah, I agree. It’s not that he believed these hard-right policies (except for the racism and xenophobia) and lied about it, it’s that he didn’t believe anything. On the campaign trail, he threw out lines that were all over the map and kept what worked. In office, of course he followed the GOP line, because it was the least effort. They didn’t “change” him.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Mousebumples

      In happier news, at least 1000 Afghan refugees have arrived at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin, according to reports. The Last Guy wouldn’t have let a single non white refugee cross the border, if he had his way, so we either would have left them in Afghanistan or tried to get an ally to take them all. (and i think allies are helping with some?)

      Biden and his team have been doing good with the airlift, my non expert self thinks?

      Reply
    36. 36.

      smith

      @Elizabelle:  I really don’t think peak wingnut is possible. The problem is, the whole movement is as much about grifting as it is about ideology. In order for an aspiring politician (or pundit, or “influencer”) to successfully position himself or herself in the marketplace  of RW ideas, they need to out-radical their competitors — be louder, more outrageous, more dismissive of any norms whatsoever. This results in a ratchet, with each trying to leapfrog the others into the position that attracts the most attention and the most power/money.  You see this happening pretty much daily with Empty Greene. She continually tries out new routines to see which will draw the most gasps from her audience — an audience that includes the MSM as well as the goobers.

      Unfortunately, this ratchet has already reached as  far as blatant fascism, and I don’t know where they can go from there — maybe advocating genocide? — but go there they will.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Major Major Major Major

      I don’t think Trump was driven too many places, but he definitely benefited from the (unearned) impression of not being an extremist in 2016–Donald the populist dove!–and by 2020 that veneer was definitely gone.

      On things he didn’t give a shit about, like the judiciary, yeah, he just eenie-meenie-minie-moe’d a list of FedSoc judges.

      I do wonder how much worse off we would have been with Generic Republican at the helm in 2020. President Republican might have been better on masking, but that’s maybe a 10% effective intervention; President Republican would not have signed the CARES Act, which was surely more than 10% effective at reducing spread.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Hoodie: Well, I meant more that #3 was how Trump could appear to people like Caitlyn Jenner [spit] as being somehow trans-friendly.  What people didn’t understand back then (and clearly this yutz *today*) is that he’s first and foremost a salesman-as-grifter, and that means he’ll tell you whatever you need to hear, to sign on the dotted line.  People just didn’t get that: the ascribed all sorts of positions to him, b/c last they’d heard of him, he’d supported those positions.  Not knowing that he’d support anything if it got him a vote.

      I also agree with you, that he really did believe in White Supremacy, and that White People should be allowed to do whatever they wanted: and that that was part of his hating on immigrants.

      Let me try again: #1 is his allegiance to his master.  #2 is his allegiance to his base.  #3 is his sales patter, the grift he pulled on a large part of America, lulling them into a false sense of security.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Bill Arnold

      it might have implications for a certain goobernatorial person here in Florida who aspires to be the next angry Circus Peanut. What do y’all think?

      I think all anti-RonDeSantis people should be absolutely ruthless about working to destroy him politically. That fucker is vile. I can Smell him up here in NYState. In particular, he kills and maims (long COVID) humans deliberately for personal/political gain.
      Rubio needs to go too. (Not as vile, but that’s due to insufficient talent.)

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Betty Cracker

      @Redshift: That sounds right to me. What changed were voter perceptions, not Trump himself. Also what Baud said at #19 — instead of being the bomb-throwing celebrity he was in 2016, Trump was a politician with a record in 2020. A bad record.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Dan B

      @misterpuff: Twinkies don’t go rancid.  It is unpossible!

       

      • RegnerRon Death Santence is one small step shy of a Polonium Milkshake.  There are many people his personal Religion wishes invisible, and if too noisy, gone.  He’s like a fresh breath of Zyklon-b on a first fourth class cattle car.
      Reply
    45. 45.

      Redshift

      @Mousebumples: Also heartening – Afghans have started arriving in Fairfax in Northern Virginia, where I live. One of the temporary processing centers is near Dulles Airport. Our county government has had to ask people not to bring donations to the processing center, because so many people want to help, promising that there will be opportunities to help later. (They’re just at the center for a few hours on their way to the military base, and later long-term housing.)

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Dan B

      @The Moar You Know:   Sinema wants Dems to play nice with Gingrich’s heartless spawn.   Maybe it’s Newt’s lesbian sister who gives Kyrsten hope.  She should ask the nit-too-pleased sister about that.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      RandomMonster

      However, the growing perception of Trump as a far-right president, along with the nomination of the relatively moderate Joe Biden by the Democrats, very likely cost him enough support

      Bernie Bros take note.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Redshift

      @cain:

      I don’t think you can even find a rancid twinkie – those things can be measured in half-life. When all of us are gone – the twinkie will be our legacy. 

      They do go stale, though. A friend over found a Twinkie in the trunk of his car that had fallen out of a bag years earlier. The Twinkie was rock-hard, but when they cracked it open, the filling was unchanged!

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Hoodie

      @Chetan Murthy: Yeah, I guess it goes without saying that Trump meant that the right people could do whatever they want.   Sure, it would be great if everyone could find it in his or her heart not to harbor any prejudices, but it’s pretty unrealistic to expect that.  A lot of, if not most, people have to be told that racist shit is not acceptable, kind of like you train your dog not to take a dump on the living room carpet just because she wants to.  Eventually that training turns into your dog’s psychological wiring to wanting to go outside because she wants to take a dump (and oh, by the way, there’s a lot of other interesting stuff out there).  Trump is the candidate for the dog who still wants to shit on the carpet.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      The Dangerman

      @Ruckus: OK, I’m either slow or distracted today. SFB? SFB II? I’ve been distracted ever since hearing about the Johnson booster shot. What? Oh. OK, never mind.

      TFG cared about two things only. Ok, three if you count Ivanka. Getting paid and getting laid. I’m convince if you dig deep enough, you’d discover the kickbacks he was getting from building the wall. Probably in cash slipped in with home cooked pies.

      /shawshank

      Reply
    55. 55.

      trollhattan

      An LGM commenter found this nugget (think coprolite) opinion piece by the Trumpiest Trumpster in the history of Trumpism. I mean, it’s so over the top I’m questioning my conception of what top even means.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Bill Arnold

      @FlyingToaster:
      Somebody needs to do a genuine COVID-19 deaths by political party affiliation study. (That would be a straightforward way for a scholar to gain attention(+). )
      Something crude could be done with death notices for voting-age people and voter registration party information. Both are public information. There would be many deaths where political affiliation could not be determined with public records.
      https://www.findlaw.com/voting/how-u-s–elections-work/what-information-is-public-from-your-voting-record.html

      Reply
    57. 57.

      trollhattan

      @The Dangerman:

      Yeah, there’s zero chance Trump did not get his beak wet amidst all the frantic wall-building. With all the shell companies, offshore entanglements, etc. I’m sure it’s quite well buried. Fred Sr. taught him that much.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.