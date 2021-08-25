On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

🐾BillinGlendaleCA

A week after my journey to the Santa Ynez Valley to shoot the Milky Way and the capturing the smoky sunsets, I ventured to Long Beach to shoot the sunset. The Sun was setting between the two towers of the newly completed Gerald Desmond replacement bridge that opened late last year. This cable stay bridge replaced the Gerald Desmond bridge that was built in the 1960’s and was not up to seismic standards, too low to the water for modern container ships to navigate and was a traffic bottleneck. The sky was a bit more smoky than it had been the previous week and there was some really nice cloud cover. They light the area around the harbor at night including the bridges(the Queensway Bridge as well as the new replacement bridge which as of yet has not been named).