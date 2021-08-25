On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).
🐾BillinGlendaleCA
A week after my journey to the Santa Ynez Valley to shoot the Milky Way and the capturing the smoky sunsets, I ventured to Long Beach to shoot the sunset. The Sun was setting between the two towers of the newly completed Gerald Desmond replacement bridge that opened late last year. This cable stay bridge replaced the Gerald Desmond bridge that was built in the 1960’s and was not up to seismic standards, too low to the water for modern container ships to navigate and was a traffic bottleneck. The sky was a bit more smoky than it had been the previous week and there was some really nice cloud cover. They light the area around the harbor at night including the bridges(the Queensway Bridge as well as the new replacement bridge which as of yet has not been named).
The Sun shines though a break in the clouds and smoke between the two towers of the replacement bridge and over the Queensway bridge in the foreground.
The Sun is just above the two bridges spans with glassy water in the foreground. This exposure was created via exposure bracketing with the longer exposure used for the water, the shortest for the sky, the second longest used to lighten the shadows and a base shot.
The Sun setting below the roadway of the replacement bridge, you can see the arch of the Gerald Desmond Bridge to the left.
Sunset view of the Queen Mary.
The Sun has set and the lights are visible on the replacement bridge, the Queensway Bridge and the lighthouse on the hill. The lighthouse is lit with changing colors.
Closeup of the Queensway Bridge and the replacement bridge in the background.
The lighthouse lit in blue.
On the walk back to my car, I passed by oil wells set on an artificial island in the harbor that has some great lighting that is reflected in the water of the marina.
