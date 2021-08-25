Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Not Our Problem Anymore

Not Our Problem Anymore

Why we are better off getting out of Afghanistan:

Four Russian military planes evacuated Russian and other nationals from Kabul on Wednesday on the orders of President Vladimir Putin, as Moscow held military exercises involving its tank forces in neighbouring Tajikistan.

The flights mark a shift in Russia’s stance on Afghanistan. Its ambassador to Kabul had previously praised the Taliban’s conduct and said the group, still officially designated a terrorist organisation in Russia, had made Kabul safer in the first 24 hours than it had been under the previous authorities. read more

But the Kremlin said on Wednesday that the situation was very tense and, citing the presence of Islamic State in Afghanistan as well as the Taliban, said that the terrorist threat was “very high.”

It’s literally not our problem anymore. Let Putin and the Chinese deal with their own increasing security problems. less time for them to engage in industrial espionage and fuck with elections.

    32Comments

    2. 2.

      Baud

      Technically speaking, Joe Biden is now solely responsible for any bad thing that happens in Afghanistan for the next 1000 years.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Mallard Filmore

      Let Putin and the Chinese deal with their own increasing security problems.

      Those two cultures don’t have the “sensitivities” that we in the west embrace. I see a lot of pain if the Taliban cannot keep their wingnuts within their own borders.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      FlyingToaster

      @Baud: I think we can still lay that at the feet of Alexander the Great, IMNSHO.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Lord Fartdaddy (Formerly, Mumphrey, Smedley Darlington Mingobat, et al.)

      It’s their headache. And it couldn’t get dumped in the laps of any more deserving authoritarian assholes.

      As an aside, it hardly shocks me, but it does sadden me to see how openly wingnuts here are drooling over the prospect of some awful disaster happening in Afghanistan in the next few weeks, one that would get loads of people killed, just so they can point to Biden and blame him for it. These people have no souls.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Ohio Mom

      Who are these Americans who didn’t/aren’t listening to State Department’s pleas to leave? “Contractors” NGO staff? They’ve had months and months of warnings, I read somewhere they were offered money to pack up and leave.

      Ironic since so many Afghans clearly want to leave that there are Americans dwaddling. I wonder how many there are all together.

      Just another thing I guess to add to the list of “Biden’s fault.”

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Baud

      @Ken:

      I blame Lucy the Australopithecus afarensis.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      On the Pod Save The World podcast today, Ben Rhodes told the story of getting this email from Clarissa Ward of CNN, whose reporting has been much discussed on twitter recently

      “Near the end of 2016, as Russian bombs were raining down on Aleppo and the eastern part of the city was about to fall to the regime, I felt a familiar flash of rage and despair. I wrote an email to Ben Rhodes, now Obama’s point man on the Syrian conflict… ‘Dear Ben, Hope you are sleeping well as Aleppo burns. Thank goodness we have the Russians to sort it all out!…’ He never replied.”

      I admire his restraint, and I find her email to be incredibly unprofessional
      as the hosts pointed out, no other reporters talk about their beat this way. Health care, Haiti, Puerto Rico.. Do reports not know people who have suffered from lack of health care? Puerto Rican friends? Do they know about Haiti? Do they send enraged emails to sources and gov’t officials whose email addresses they have?

      And it reminded me of this mini-thread

      David Roberts @drvolts
      For years, climate types have struggled to articulate the failure of the media on their subject. Too often that just reduces to counting the number of times “climate” is mentioned, which doesn’t really capture it. This last week or two is clarifying, though. We’ve now seen …
      … what it looks like when the US media genuinely *cares* about something: it looks like Afghanistan coverage.
      That’s all climate folks have ever wanted, is for pundits & editors to really care about climate, the way the facts warrant. They haven’t & they still don’t.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      sab

      Back under Carter we literally funded the Taliban to fight Russians. Now we are surprised when Russians leave as the Taliban takes over. I have goldfish with a longer attention span and historical memory than US reporters. I could say stupider, but we all know it’s griftier. When a reporter gets to high up DC levels it’s mostly about the salary and the book deals.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      germy

      WASHINGTON—Reluctantly acknowledging a faint stir of pride at the success of their tutelage, the CIA admitted Tuesday to being begrudgingly impressed by how well they trained future Taliban members throughout the 1980s. “Damn, we really have to give ourselves a little bit of a pat on the back for showing these sons of bitches the ropes,” said CIA director William Burns, admitting that the intelligence agency deserved some credit for providing Mujahideen militants with all the tools they needed to rapidly rise through the ranks of the Taliban. “This was a classic ‘teach a man to fish and he’ll fish for life’ situation, and our hard work back then obviously really paid dividends. Of course, these scenes from Afghanistan have been horrifying, but you can’t help but be a little wowed by how these bastards took our idea and just completely ran with it.” Burns added that this situation had made a nice change of pace after dealing with the disappointment of those goddamn Contra pushovers.

      (The Onion)

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Kay

      Although… Biden can, perhaps, if major media personalties will allow it, chart a new course on U.S. foreign policy.

      That’s permissible. It’s possible. We don’t have to keep making the same mistakes over and over and we don’t have to hire or listen to the same people. It’s a choice.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Cacti

      @sab: Yep.  Afghanistan had a Marxist, but secular government, where women were allowed to do radical things like wear pants and have careers.

      With the help of Carter and Reagan, the Mujahadeen “fixed” that problem.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      PPCLI

      @Mallard Filmore: Indeed.

      In retrospect, it might have been wise to refrain from giving the stinger missiles to allow the Mujahideen to bring down the Soviet monster attack helicopters.

      Let the Soviets be the ones doing just well enough to be bogged down forever.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      cain

      @Cacti:

      Honestly, between the Americans and English – they’ve done more to create terrorists/hostile islamic govts than any other. We can also thank them for converting Iran into a conservative Islamici republic cuz they have the gall to want to do something with their own resources on their own land. In the end, they got nothing except a pissed off new govt.

      Reply

