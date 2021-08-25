This isn’t a big surprise:

PIERRE — South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg will avoid a trial and take a plea deal for misdemeanor traffic charges in a crash last year in which he hit and killed a man who was walking along a rural highway, a prosecutor said Wednesday. Beadle County State’s Attorney Michael Moore, who is one of two prosecutors on the case, told The Associated Press that “there won’t be a trial and there will be a plea entered,” but he declined to discuss further details of the arrangement. The plea will be entered Thursday, when Ravnsborg’s trial was scheduled to begin, he said.

I wrote about this case a while ago. Ravnsborg hit a man at night on a back road and thought it was a deer. The county sheriff responded and loaned him a vehicle. Neither noticed the dead man until the next day. The legislature launched an impeachment effort which fizzled out, and Governor Kristi Noem called for his resignation, but Ravnsborg stayed in office. Let’s see what he does after Thursday, but I wouldn’t bet on him quitting.

In other South Dakota news, Kristi Noem isn’t quite going full DeathSantis or Abbott. She’s ended the mask mandate in prisons, but she hasn’t supported legislation to forbid mask mandates (and it died in the legislature). For a small rural state, South Dakota has a poor COVID record – 230 deaths per 100,000 people, 10th in the nation, and 14,090 cases per 100,000, third in the nation. They are currently in another COVID flare-up caused by the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally / superspreader event, but that will probably be eclipsed by Texas and Florida. Her incompetence is bad but it isn’t as gross as RegenerRon or Abbott, especially because in raw numbers, she’ll never kill anywhere near as many kids as those two. Her record is bad, but in the kingdom of the blind, she might be the one-eyed queen.

(Bonus points to anyone who knows where this lyric is from without Googling it…)