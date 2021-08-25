The objective success of the airlift despite the near-instantaneous Taliban takeover is almost enough to make me think that ostensibly procedural objectives to the withdrawal are really just objections to the withdrawal itself! https://t.co/yI45FVX2C0 — Scott Lemieux (@LemieuxLGM) August 23, 2021

It’s really one of the most irresponsible cases of the press committing itself to a narrative and refusing to be budged by any subsequent developments that I’ve ever seen: https://t.co/9e7Y6unA2P — Scott Lemieux (@LemieuxLGM) August 23, 2021

======

getting the impression these people are going to be legitimately heartbroken if we’re actually able to effect an exit of personnel without the need to dump a dozen battalions in to turn kabul into fallujah https://t.co/5LJpjA3sww — kilgore trout, terminal hiccups patient (@KT_So_It_Goes) August 25, 2021



GOP Death Cult:

I mean you cannot convince me they are not actively rooting for the taliban to shoot down a passenger jet of 500 people just so we absolutely have to have an all-out bloodbath for six months this is what they want, they’re astonished the taliban *are not* blasting planes out of the sky and shelling the runway, and the last opportunity to reboot the whole bloody two decade adventure is slipping away call me crazy for questioning motives but when your first solution to evacuating americans and civilian allies is immediately inject more americans to fight an all-out street war that will kill an awful lot of americans and civilian allies yeah it seems suspicious

======

The GOP Death Cult and the Media Village Idiots, loyal partners:

If there’s one thing we can say for certain about the Trump administration, it’s that they would have definitely used every weapon in the US arsenal to ensure thousands of mostly Muslim refugees could be airlifted to the United States. https://t.co/OtQ2TWhe2Q — Ken Gude (@KenGude) August 24, 2021

Trump smears the Afghans airlifted out of Kabul. "You can be sure the Taliban, who are now in complete control, didn't allow the best and brightest to board these evacuation flights." — Christian Vanderbrouk (@UrbanAchievr) August 24, 2021

the "if we had just fought harder on the way out" takes are really just a backdoor to "what if we just kept fighting," an attitude that already got us 20 years of absolutely no results — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) August 25, 2021

======

THREAD: 5 Bad Afghanistan Takes you should Ignore 1. Tragic: ‘What about all we lost there?’ If Afghanistan collapses this fast, there wasn’t actually that much there to lose. If anything, the rapid collapse indicates just how accurate were all those leaks over the last 1 — Robert E Kelly (@Robert_E_Kelly) August 19, 2021

Professor of Political Science, Pusan Nat’l Univ.; 부산대학교 정치외교학과 교수; Int’l Relations, Koreas, East Asia; Classical Music; Running; that BBC Dad guy:

decade, including the A Papers*, about how little progress we were making, how corrupt the government was, how soft its military’s independent capabilities were, and so on. 2. Demagogic: ‘Did our soldiers die for nothing?’

That is an emotionally manipulative version of the sunk cost fallacy. We cannot bring back our war dead. If we must stay in an unwinnable conflict to ‘honor their sacrifice,’ then we condemn more to die later. That’s immoral. The logic of this argument means also we can never leave a commitment, no matter misconceived, which leads to imperial overstretch. We’d still be in Vietnam, Somalia, Lebanon, and Iraq. 3. Histrionic: ‘America has lost its credibility’

No, relax. This is one small conflict in the wide range of US commitments. It was widely understood to be unwinnable, yet we fought for 20 years anyway. That signals a lot of resolve. Also, not all US commitments are the same. Just because the US withdrew from A does not imply it will abandon Taiwan, S Korea, the Baltics, and so on. When the Russians and the Chinese say this now, that is obviously motivated reasoning you should ignore. Allies just as likely to think Biden was wise to end an unwinnable war. 4. Declinist: ‘How did a superpower get defeated by a bunch of medieval hillbillies?’

This is not how counterinsurgency works. The conflict was not a stand-up comparison of military capabilities – insurgents rarely fight openly in the field – and the US cannot just ‘bomb the hell of out ‘em’ to win. The point is to win hearts and minds of course, and in that we needed a reasonably non-corrupt and competent local partner. We had that neither in Vietnam, Iraq, nor Afghanistan. Other powerful states have lost insurgencies and retrenched without a wider unravelling. Think Rome and Scotland/Germany/the Middle East; or Britain withdrawing east of Suez. This is not the end of American power. 5. Hypocritical (Trump/GOP): ‘Biden is an incompetent overseeing a failure greater than Saigon’

Gimme a break. GOP takes are wholly in bad faith. A GOP president started and then ignored this war. Another GOP president, who claimed to want to leave, was too weak-minded and conflict-averse to fight the blob to push through a withdrawal. Until a week ago, the GOP also wanted to get out of Afghanistan. All this sudden concern for our credibility or Afghan human rights is entirely situational and exploitative. Fox caring about Muslims? Are you kidding me? The rapidity of the collapse strongly suggests Biden was right to withdrawal. If Afghanistan fell apart this fast, then it almost certainly would have done so too in another 5 or 10 years. Even America makes mistakes. Don’t let American exceptionalism blind you. Sometimes we don’t win; sometimes we make errors. And sometimes it’s wise to cut our losses and retrench. That’s all this is. There is no greater lesson to be drawn, and once this is off TV in a week or so, a lot of this hysteria about a US ‘fiasco’ will fade.

* The Afghanistan Papers: A Secret History of the War

======

we're now Day 13 of Kabul Airport crisis coverage. (0 US fatalities) When 4 US soldiers were killed in Niger ambush, Trump ignored the deaths for a week, then proceeded to insult one of the mothers of the fallen. it was a 2-3 day story, at best. — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) August 24, 2021

it's hard to even image how much more frenzied and hysterical the Afghanistan coverage would be if 4 US soldiers had died the first day at airport. — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) August 24, 2021