Foreign Affairs Open Thread: Leaving Kabul, for Better or Worse

Foreign Affairs Open Thread: Leaving Kabul, for Better or Worse

GOP Death Cult:

I mean you cannot convince me they are not actively rooting for the taliban to shoot down a passenger jet of 500 people just so we absolutely have to have an all-out bloodbath for six months

this is what they want, they’re astonished the taliban *are not* blasting planes out of the sky and shelling the runway, and the last opportunity to reboot the whole bloody two decade adventure is slipping away

call me crazy for questioning motives but when your first solution to evacuating americans and civilian allies is immediately inject more americans to fight an all-out street war that will kill an awful lot of americans and civilian allies yeah it seems suspicious

The GOP Death Cult and the Media Village Idiots, loyal partners:

Professor of Political Science, Pusan Nat'l Univ.; Int'l Relations, Koreas, East Asia:

decade, including the A Papers*, about how little progress we were making, how corrupt the government was, how soft its military’s independent capabilities were, and so on.

2. Demagogic: ‘Did our soldiers die for nothing?’
That is an emotionally manipulative version of the sunk cost fallacy. We cannot bring back our war dead. If we must stay in an unwinnable conflict to ‘honor their sacrifice,’ then we condemn more to die later. That’s immoral. The logic of this argument means also we can never leave a commitment, no matter misconceived, which leads to imperial overstretch. We’d still be in Vietnam, Somalia, Lebanon, and Iraq.

3. Histrionic: ‘America has lost its credibility’
No, relax. This is one small conflict in the wide range of US commitments. It was widely understood to be unwinnable, yet we fought for 20 years anyway. That signals a lot of resolve. Also, not all US commitments are the same. Just because the US withdrew from A does not imply it will abandon Taiwan, S Korea, the Baltics, and so on. When the Russians and the Chinese say this now, that is obviously motivated reasoning you should ignore. Allies just as likely to think Biden was wise to end an unwinnable war.

4. Declinist: ‘How did a superpower get defeated by a bunch of medieval hillbillies?’
This is not how counterinsurgency works. The conflict was not a stand-up comparison of military capabilities – insurgents rarely fight openly in the field – and the US cannot just ‘bomb the hell of out ‘em’ to win. The point is to win hearts and minds of course, and in that we needed a reasonably non-corrupt and competent local partner. We had that neither in Vietnam, Iraq, nor Afghanistan. Other powerful states have lost insurgencies and retrenched without a wider unravelling. Think Rome and Scotland/Germany/the Middle East; or Britain withdrawing east of Suez. This is not the end of American power.

5. Hypocritical (Trump/GOP): ‘Biden is an incompetent overseeing a failure greater than Saigon’
Gimme a break. GOP takes are wholly in bad faith. A GOP president started and then ignored this war. Another GOP president, who claimed to want to leave, was too weak-minded and conflict-averse to fight the blob to push through a withdrawal. Until a week ago, the GOP also wanted to get out of Afghanistan. All this sudden concern for our credibility or Afghan human rights is entirely situational and exploitative. Fox caring about Muslims? Are you kidding me?

The rapidity of the collapse strongly suggests Biden was right to withdrawal. If Afghanistan fell apart this fast, then it almost certainly would have done so too in another 5 or 10 years. Even America makes mistakes. Don’t let American exceptionalism blind you. Sometimes we don’t win; sometimes we make errors. And sometimes it’s wise to cut our losses and retrench. That’s all this is. There is no greater lesson to be drawn, and once this is off TV in a week or so, a lot of this hysteria about a US ‘fiasco’ will fade.

* The Afghanistan Papers: A Secret History of the War

    1. 1.

      RaflW

      This gross push poll still produced 45% opposed to moar woar.

      Morning Consult/Politico poll today:

      Do you believe the U.S. should still withdraw its military presence in Afghanistan if it means it creates an opening for Al-Qaeda and other terrorist groups to establish operations in Afghanistan?

      45% — still withdraw
      40% — don’t withdraw

    3. 3.

      Cacti

      I saw that Erik Prince is now selling flights out of Kabul for $6,500 per person.

      Seriously, what a fucking ghoul.

      If humans are suffering anywhere, you can count on Blackwater to be there…

      Looking to make a buck.

    4. 4.

      The Moar You Know

      Do you believe the U.S. should still withdraw its military presence in Afghanistan if it means it creates an opening for Al-Qaeda and other terrorist groups to establish operations in Afghanistan?

      @RaflW: Had I submitted a question that slanted in my psych stats course I’d have been expelled, unless I was giving an example of a question designed to produce a pre-determined result.

    6. 6.

      The Thin Black Duke

      @Cacti: You know what’s worse? Erik Prince was born rich. But, in spite of having the option of doing anything he wanted to with his life, what rings Prince’s bell is killing people. “Sociopath” doesn’t even come close to describing this man.

    8. 8.

      Ruckus

      @The Moar You Know
      And it still didn’t produce the desired result of the people that made up the question. They just ended up with a positive number smaller than 50%. Did it matter to them that the number answering their question in the way they wanted was less than the number against them? No because they didn’t intend for that result, they knew the answer already, their position is wrong from the standpoint of public perception (and every other angle) and they can’t admit that.

    10. 10.

      Kay

      @The Moar You Know:

      They are openly and aggressively lobbying for more war now. Dropped any pretense of objectivity.

      Just appalling.

      Turns out the biggest supporters of this 20 year war are at CNN, Politico and the New York Times.

      Remember after they all aggressively sold the WMD lie to the public they said they would do some kind of after the fact analysis and find out why they did that?  Nope. Instead they’re doing it again.

    11. 11.

      piratedan

      starting to get an inkling that no matter what the Biden Administration does, it will not satisfy a large portion of the 4th estate who are still under the delusion that they will be the eventual arbiters of “truth”.

      While the fairness doctrine may not touch the cable industry, it sure seems to me that its implementation would rein in the stupidity that we see on the public airwaves as everyone else is seeming like a Conservative 5th column of bad takes and lack of context.

    12. 12.

      Cacti

      @Benw: It’s almost as if all the critics have significant financial interests in making sure we don’t leave.

      No, that couldn’t possibly be happening in the bestest most freest country in the history of anything ever.

    13. 13.

      trollhattan

      This fuckin’ guy. If there is no hell I am disappointed because Erik Prince needs to be parked there for infinity.

      August 25, 2021 at 9:27 am EDT By Taegan Goddard

      Wall Street Journal: “Erik Prince, the American defense contractor, said he is offering people seats on a chartered plane out of Kabul for $6,500 per person.”

      A.B.C. Always Be Closing.

      See I’ve been beaten to the punch. The punch that needs to be applied to Erik Prince.

      What’s his waste-of-skin sister doing these days? Picking yachts?

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Cacti

      @Kay: Turns out the biggest supporters of this 20 year war are at CNN, Politico and the New York Times.

       

      Considering their behavior during the Iraq invasion, is this even remotely surprising?

    15. 15.

      Suzanne

      O/T, but advice welcome.

      A couple of months ago, Spawn the Younger was playing at a friend’s house, and someone stole her bike from the friend’s yard. The bike was one we had bought for Spawn the Elder and passed it down as they grew. We didn’t file a police report at the time, but I posted on our neighborhood page about it. It took some time and money, but we just replaced the bike. Anyway, last night, Mr. Suzanne and Spawn and the friend and the friend’s dad were all out for a walk in the neighborhood. And they found the stolen bike…. in the yard of a neighbor. We don’t want to be life-ruiner people and get them arrested (I don’t know what race they are, but I don’t like getting cops involved ever and I am more cognizant of that with people of other races), but nor do I want Mr. Suzanne to get his ass kicked (or worse) by getting into shit with a neighbor. Also, I suppose it’s conceivable that someone else stole it and they bought it from that person? I don’t know if I should let this go. I am not happy with the idea of showing my daughter that we should let people steal her things and that’s what women just have to expect, and that we don’t stand up for ourselves because we’re afraid of people having guns. Also, while replacing the bike was definitely an uncomfortable financial outlay, it was something I was able to do. Thoughts?

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Kay

      It’s just hard for me to square the cable personalities and NYTimes deep and abiding committment to the Afghan people because they didn’t cover Donald Trump’s massive 2019 Afghanistan bombing campaign. They weren’t worried about the safety of the Afghan people when we were dropping huge numbers of bombs? Are we all supposed to pretend that was safe for the Afghan people?

    18. 18.

      JCJ

      I don’t know if it was that Rich Lowry tweet, but my daughter saw a statement like that yesterday on the Twitter.  Her favorite reply was, “that is adorable” – I read that hearing a parent talking about their toddler who is describing his imaginary friend.

    19. 19.

      Spanky

      What will really throw a turd in this punchbowl is if someone manages to shoot down a planeload of people on their way out of Kabul. And that “someone” is more likely to be ISIS than anyone else.

      Both the US and the Taliban are hellbent on preventing it. The US for obvious reasons, the Taliban because it marks them as pariahs from Day One, and bye-bye to all that sweet cash the US has frozen. My guess is that this was what got the Director of the CIA to meet with the Taliban the other day. Intel was shared, plans were made. We’ll probably never hear the outcome. I hope we never hear about their failure.

    21. 21.

      Ruckus

      @trollhattan:

      How is he going to be able to land a plane at the Kabul airport? I imagine that normal traffic in and out has been stopped, otherwise security and just the logistics would be impossible. So they would allow abnormal traffic of some money grubber?

    22. 22.

      RaflW

      @Kay: I’ve been saying for several years now that the mea culpa from the NYT had no real cupla in it. Plainly obvious from their many, many reporting and editing failures during TFG. And now the war harping. Again.

    23. 23.

      Kay

      @Cacti:

      Considering their behavior during the Iraq invasion

      I had to turn it off during the Iraq invasion. The thrilled, gleeful excitement in their voices made me sick to my stomach. Dread. I felt dread.
      I’ll eventually have to turn this propoganda campaign off too. There’s only so much crap one person should have to listen to.

    25. 25.

      Cacti

      @Kay: And even recently, when Rumsfeld died.  The light, breezy sendoff they gave him, as if he wasn’t a war criminal, with the blood of about 500,000 people on his hands.

    26. 26.

      piratedan

      @Suzanne: if there are mailboxes, I would suggest a written note… indicating that you noticed the bike that used to be in your garage is now in their garage.

      we have no idea if this was a parent doing the bad deed or the child and as such, you don’t accuse anyone of anything.  Indicate that you’re not aware of any kind of trade that took place between said children and that you would like to talk about it.  Maybe suggest a neutral setting like a park, where no one’s turf is in play.  Ask them to leave a response or a suggestion on how they would like to proceed in your mailbox.

    27. 27.

      smintheus

      That old tweet at the top of the post is old. The US evacuation in Kabul passed the 70,000 mark yesterday. One of whom is associated with ISIS, which is all we’ll be hearing about in the future from Republicans.

      Personally, I have limited concern about American social workers in Afghanistan who were told months ago to leave and decided to stay on. Zero concern about American mercenaries who liked their pay more than their safety. The bigger problem is that the GOP engineered lengthy obstacles to immigration processes, knowing that this would create a crisis for Afghan allies who would need to flee the country.

    28. 28.

      Kay

      @RaflW:

      If you were going to launch a week long campaign against the evacuation, and your bullshit claim was it wasn’t an objection to ending the WAR but instead was some competence-based analysis, wouldn’t you make DAMN sure you knew how many people we’re trying to get out? That’s a number you need, right, if your screeching cry is we’re not getting enough of them out? You need the total number that is the goal?

      They didn’t have the number. They did it anyway.

    29. 29.

      piratedan

      @raven: granted… enough bad faith for us to know them as Tiger Beat on the Potomac.  What bothers me is how we’re seeing the rest of the MSM slide into this same framing.  It’s as if each news directorship on each network is acting as if they want to emulate Fox News as some kind of moneymaking concern instead of delivering news, accurately and with context.

    32. 32.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      The common complaint from wingers will now be we’re flying tens of thousands Taliban to our shores.

    33. 33.

      Peale

      @Kay: Yeah. Although it’s my turn to be war reluctant with questions like these.

      Would you agree to support the war if ISIS were to take US hostages – No

      What if we told you it was only going to be an emergency use war? – No

      What about if the War was FDA approved? – No

      What if we gave you $100 to support the war? – No

      What if we told you we didn’t need a war and instead was a coupon to buy cheap de-worming pills at the Tractor Supply Co? – No

    34. 34.

      randy khan

      The answer to Mr. P’s question is “at least 10% more people than actually get evacuated, even if every single person who wants to leave gets a flight out.”

    35. 35.

      Captain C

      Turtle:

      The President needs to clearly and firmly state the United States will stay as long as it takes and use whatever force is necessary to ensure we do not abandon our people or our friends. But he keeps paying more attention to arbitrary timetables than to reality.

      Also Turtle:  I plan to block any notional package paying for this with every fiber of my being unless it screws the blue states and only the blue states.

    37. 37.

      Geminid

      The fall of this government and it’s military was guaranteed last year when trump negotiated his bogus peace agreement with the Taliban. That the fall happened so quickly is a surprise, but it was probably for the best. If government forces had fought harder the result wouldn’t have changed, just the number of combatants and civilians killed. Not that trump cared about anyone but himself

    38. 38.

      Suzanne

      @Jeffro: Absolutely positively. We have photos, and we noticed that some additions we made, like the same bike bell, are still on it.

      It’s only five blocks away, too. So whomever took it is local.

    39. 39.

      Peale

      @Captain C: I like the expansion to “friends” – like this is going to be a failure unless every nebulous “friend” is evacuated. Maybe we should put all those “Friends” in Kentucky and see how quickly he isn’t behaving like a friend to them.

    40. 40.

      smintheus

      @Suzanne: ​

      @Suzanne: ​
        If you’re certain it’s your daughter’s bike, then just tell the neighbor. No matter how they bike ended up there, they have a right and a need to know. And you have a right to get the bike back again. If they react monstrously about it, then it may become a question of what your response should be (me? go to the police and let them explain to the cops why they’re nice people and totally misunderstood). If they’re decent people, they’ll make it right.

    41. 41.

      Cheryl from Maryland

      @Suzanne: Did your neighborhood post include an image of the bike?  Or do you have one?  I think your idea of assuming that they bought it or even just found it abandoned is good as it gives them a way out.  As in — Spawn the Younger’s bike was taken a few weeks ago, see the post and image, and we now see it in your yard.  Let’s talk about its return — it was passed down from child to child in our family and holds lots of memories.  Assume good intentions. Things can work out okay if you do unless you know for sure this neighbor is a crazy person.  I’m on the Architectural Control Committee of my HOA, and the neighborhood gun nut came out as I was inspecting his yard (from community property)  while wearing a fluorescent vest and hat.  I introduced myself and said I was double-checking the inspection reports to ensure we got it right.  He gossiped up a storm about his neighbors!  He also now waves to me as he walks his dog.

    44. 44.

      Feckless

      In the media or the military the only way to get promoted is if the country is at war.

      Both institutions are permanently biased towards wars.

      God bless Joe Biden.

      And the devil take every single Republican.

