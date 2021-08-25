Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Don’t Get Caught On the Wrong Side of That Line

So I follow Matt Zeller on Twitter, and he tweeted out this graphic a short time ago. Zeller is a war vet who ran for Congress in NY-29 as a Democrat, and he appears on MSNBC a fair amount (judging from his feed). He tweets stuff like this:

Where did that 250K number come from? The numbers I’ve seen on the SIV program are ~100K. I’m all for evacuating everyone who helped us, but from what I’ve seen, people like Zeller have set Biden up for failure because they never wanted us to leave. Sample quote: “I really worry that it might now be open season on the United States if we can let the Taliban push us around.” Well, sorry, but the Taliban won and we lost. Winners push losers around.

Zeller has a legitimate interest in getting interpreters out of Afghanistan — he’s been advocating for them for years. But he’s the kind of advocate who steps on his own advocacy by bundling in a bunch of overheated rhetoric on his feed and having what appears to be an unrealistic goal for the number of allies that we need to evacuate. Again, not to belabor the point, we lost, our Potemkin regime folded, and now we have to make the best of it.

I fully recognize I’m not the expert on Afghanistan around here, so if someone has a reliable source for 250K, please post it in the comments.

    3. 3.

      MisterForkbeard

      When I saw this graphic, the “what? Where does that 100k number come from?” is the first thing that came to mind.

      Likewise, I was under the impression that we were going with 100k from potential SIV applicants. So where does the extra 150k come from – soldiers and their families? Educators? Etc.

    6. 6.

      JPL

      Last night Adam mentioned that they are changing the parameter.    I even heard an Afghan say that if an American knocked on your door and you opened it, you should be allowed to leave.   Geez..   Over twently years I bet a lot of doors were knocked on.

      Reply

