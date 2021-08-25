A Covid ICU patient at Baton Rouge General hospital – who’s unable to speak – signaled to her nurses this morning that she wanted to write something. They brought her a pen and paper.

This is what she wrote. pic.twitter.com/UoEa1YO56T — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) August 24, 2021





LIVE @WhiteHouse — more than 6 million #COVID19 #vaccine shots given in last 7 days. Because @US_FDA has approved the @pfizer vax more Americans will be mandated to vax by employers. CBS, Chevron, TxInstruments, NYC, NJS, SUNY, U of Minn — all issuing forms of mandates. — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) August 24, 2021

Dr. Fauci said we could see a ‘degree of normality’ by early 2022 if we follow these steps (hint: it includes getting vaccinated) pic.twitter.com/895feLfFp8 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 24, 2021

Formal U.S. approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine by the FDA will make it nearly impossible to successfully challenge mandates by employers, according to legal experts https://t.co/8sKIaiR827 pic.twitter.com/rkcNDtfZC7 — Reuters (@Reuters) August 25, 2021

Nearly three quarters of the largest health plans in each state are no longer waiving enrollees’ cost-sharing requirements for #COVID19 treatment. That’s a big shift from early in the pandemic. Our analysis for the KFF-@PetersonCHealth tracker: https://t.co/gMgWo15cuH pic.twitter.com/8XYSCrcUIJ — KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation) (@KFF) August 24, 2021

Does the #DeltaVariant peak in cycles, predictably?

No, but human behavior does — in reaction to rising death tolls, people change to lower risk of spread. (Had they made same changes weeks before, the #COVID19 peak would never have occurred.) pic.twitter.com/h03Ehtqftq — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) August 24, 2021

the tragedy is that responsible people are collateral damage as a minority of dedicated chaos agents rip the social contract to shreds. https://t.co/nf2fq3DEOH — World Famous Art Thief (@CalmSporting) August 25, 2021

======

When countries do not get Covid vaccines, people are left gasping for oxygen Graphic: @Stop_Pneumonia cc @JustACTIONS pic.twitter.com/e1kAHYFBhd — Madhu Pai, MD, PhD (@paimadhu) August 23, 2021

Taiwan reports no new domestic COVID-19 cases, first time since May 9 https://t.co/ZcmpAhhuUe pic.twitter.com/BiwW9kk4J7 — Reuters (@Reuters) August 25, 2021

Japan is set to expand its coronavirus state of emergency for a second week in a row, adding several more prefectures as a surge in infections fueled by the delta variant strains the country’s health care system. https://t.co/16ezeqEgyr — The Associated Press (@AP) August 25, 2021

U.S. to donate 1 mln Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to Vietnam – Harris https://t.co/bWhAEgYzPY pic.twitter.com/FT0UaZkaoJ — Reuters (@Reuters) August 25, 2021

Sydney's COVID-19 cases rose to a new daily record, putting parts of the health system under ‘severe pressure’, officials said, as they urged an increase in vaccinations to help curb the rate of hospitalizations https://t.co/W89kNBNhFY pic.twitter.com/3xTgRvVYiy — Reuters (@Reuters) August 25, 2021

“Groundhog day has to end”: Australia plots path beyond covid zero and lockdowns https://t.co/1YIy0qzBfP — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 24, 2021

I did not realize until today that Israel's vaccination rate is only 65%. That makes their upswing in cases a whole lot less surprising. Maybe people are too readily believing Israel's happy talk about how well they're doing? https://t.co/aIQwNbEkxG — Cheryl Rofer (@CherylRofer) August 24, 2021

Unvaccinated workers, residents and visitors in Greece will be subject to COVID-19 testing requirements and entrance restrictions for six months starting Sept. 13. https://t.co/7mj6rMeNxl — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) August 24, 2021

"Boardmasters surf & music festival held in Newquay, England, 11th and 15th of August, has since resulted in 4,700 people testing positive for #Covid19, although some experts have estimated the true number of people testing positive linked to the event could be much higher. " https://t.co/CDjXWqNNHf — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) August 24, 2021

======

Report: SARSCoV2 lab leak scenario is highly unlikely. The pandemic likely began when an infected animal passed SARS2 to a human at a live animal market in Wuhan. New critical review in the peer-reviewed journal Cell. 21 scientific experts https://t.co/uDZRaKFHSm — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 24, 2021



Once again…

… “The discussion over the origins of the pandemic have become politicized and heated, and we felt the time was right to take a critical look at all of the available evidence,” says Stephen Goldstein, Ph.D., an author on the paper and evolutionary virologist at University of Utah Health. Corresponding authors are Edward Holmes, Ph.D., The University of Sydney, Australia, and Andrew Rambaut, University of Edinburgh, UK. “Preventing future pandemics requires the political will to cut off the routes by which these viruses enter the human population. Focusing in the wrong direction will preclude those efforts from occurring.”… Maps pinpointing geographic locations of the first wave of COVID-19 cases in December 2019, show they initially emerged close to the site of the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan, China, as well as other markets reported to have live animal trading. In the weeks following, cases radiated outward geographically. Those cases were followed by excessive deaths in January 2020, a second marker of how the virus spread through the population. Similarly, those deaths were initially localized to near the animal markets. “It tells us where the epidemic began and where intense transmission began,” Goldstein explains. “This suggests that the epidemic began in markets in this district: the Huanan market and possibly other markets as well.” The Wuhan Institute of Virology, often cited as the source of a lab leak, is also marked on the map, but is a distance away from the live animal markets. None of the very first documented cases—or excessive deaths within the first week of emerging—were located near the institute. None of the first documented cases were reported as being related to staff at the laboratory. There is no evidence that researchers at the institute worked with SARS-CoV-2 nor a closely related virus… While a substantial body of scientific evidence supports SARS-CoV-2 originating from wildlife, those animals have not been found. “We can’t rule out the possibility of a lab accident,” Goldstein says. “It can’t be dismissed entirely, but it is highly unlikely. There’s no evidence for it right now.”

Large academic study— systematic review—on mouthwashes & their role in addressing SARSCoV2 infection. Study examines previous research & all kinds of mouthwashes, including peroxide. Premise of research is SARS2 abounds in saliva & the oropharynx https://t.co/QDRbXSYTh1 pic.twitter.com/hXP5ZH9R4R — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 24, 2021

#LongCovid question: Why do short-lived lung infections lead to long-lasting lung damage? New research as scientists ponder the following: Some people struggle w/ persistent cough, difficulty breathing and shortness of breath https://t.co/4WDBiluLbJ . — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 24, 2021

Parents are facing hard decisions about in-person schooling. HEPA filtration helps reduce #COVID19 spread in the classroom. Ask your child's school how they've improved air quality and reduced risk. Schools can use #AmericanRescuePlan funds to cover costs https://t.co/SnzrIV9syB pic.twitter.com/N5reEz3fOt — Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health (@JohnsHopkinsSPH) August 24, 2021

The only time twitter benefits humanity it’s when some blowhard is ranting about ‘the research’ and the guy who did the study is like, “yeah we actually had to retract because some of it was made up” pic.twitter.com/upUmpMhKoL — Danny Gold (@DGisSERIOUS) August 24, 2021

2 "..thus perchance inflict & pollute others & so cause their death as a result of my negligence. If God shld wish to take me, he will surely find I have done what he has expected of me & so I am not respons for either my own death or the death of others."https://t.co/nEMwXosMHe — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) August 24, 2021

======

A different kind of surge: New Mexico is seeing strong growth in vaccinations. One hospital system reported administering twice as many doses last week than at the beginning of the month https://t.co/7XVZcxrumS — Dan McKay (@mckaydan) August 24, 2021

Texas' biggest county saw a six-fold jump in vaccine rates after offering $100 for first doses: https://t.co/NlG7XRTFjO pic.twitter.com/Ud7LFvwLzD — Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) August 24, 2021

South Dakota is now #1 among states in COVID case growth in the past 14 days. North Dakota is #3. Both, like last year, had very low case rates heading into August. And then things started to take a turn… pic.twitter.com/eneDISKxGY — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) August 24, 2021

“I don’t feel like I can take a break because we already don’t have nurses.” Staff at a hospital in Louisiana thought the COVID-19 pandemic was letting up. Then came the surge caused by the delta variant. Nurses say they are overwhelmed and exhausted. https://t.co/4IOHH2sTbd — The Associated Press (@AP) August 24, 2021

More than 100 National Guard personnel are being deployed to 20 hospitals across Georgia to help deal with the latest surge of COVID-19 cases. Gov. Brian Kemp says 105 medically trained Guard will help staff at hospitals in Atlanta and other cities. https://t.co/FRTjRQavg6 — The Associated Press (@AP) August 24, 2021

It’s gotten to the point where I am much less annoyed by the “vaccines are evil and implanted with chips” people than with the “it’s everyone’s individual choice” people https://t.co/rAnWzwJEbc — Isaac Chotiner (@IChotiner) August 24, 2021

“I can’t possibly take a vaccine they haven’t fully approved yet.” “I can’t possibly take a vaccine they’ve now just suddenly approved.” https://t.co/OalY9d2dAo — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) August 25, 2021