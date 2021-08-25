I went to Politico this morning to see what the savvy were saying about Pelosi’s delightful, delicious, de-lovely crushing of Josh Gottheimer and his merry group of centrists. Since Politico is out to shit on Democrats in power (that’s the DC way), they try to portray Gottheimer’s time under Nancy’s heel as a qualified win. Here’s the “win”: Pelosi praised them for their “enthusiasm”.

She also said that she’d try to get the bill passed by September 27. That’s it. Remember, Gottheimer’s demand was to pass the bi-partisan bill first, then reconciliation. He got fucking nothing on that, and here’s his best face on it:

“Not everybody loves you every day, but when you sit and work with both sides, you tend to take body blows from both sides,” Gottheimer said in an interview about his tactics. “If it’s for the good of the country, making progress and doing what’s right for the people we represent, that’s my job.”

Politico as usual buried the lede, but Ilhan Omar knows the score:

“I don’t consider them concessions,” Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) said of the demands granted to the centrists. “The fact that they’re gonna end up supporting what they said they wouldn’t without actually getting what they wanted, I think sets them up for failure in negotiations in the future,” she added.

I realize this isn’t that big a story but, every so often a man has to ask “What draws my admiration? What is it that gives me joy?” and in this case, it’s Pelosi crushing Democrats who are trying to tank the only path to Democrats winning another election.

By the way, same goes for Seth Moulton and his Dora the Explorer trip to Afghanistan. I hope he gets some kind of comeuppance for that.