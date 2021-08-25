Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

A Man Becomes Preeminent

A Man Becomes Preeminent

25 Comments

This post is in: 

I went to Politico this morning to see what the savvy were saying about Pelosi’s delightful, delicious, de-lovely crushing of Josh Gottheimer and his merry group of centrists. Since Politico is out to shit on Democrats in power (that’s the DC way), they try to portray Gottheimer’s time under Nancy’s heel as a qualified win. Here’s the “win”: Pelosi praised them for their “enthusiasm”.

She also said that she’d try to get the bill passed by September 27. That’s it. Remember, Gottheimer’s demand was to pass the bi-partisan bill first, then reconciliation. He got fucking nothing on that, and here’s his best face on it:

“Not everybody loves you every day, but when you sit and work with both sides, you tend to take body blows from both sides,” Gottheimer said in an interview about his tactics. “If it’s for the good of the country, making progress and doing what’s right for the people we represent, that’s my job.”

Politico as usual buried the lede, but Ilhan Omar knows the score:

“I don’t consider them concessions,” Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) said of the demands granted to the centrists.

“The fact that they’re gonna end up supporting what they said they wouldn’t without actually getting what they wanted, I think sets them up for failure in negotiations in the future,” she added.

I realize this isn’t that big a story but, every so often a man has to ask “What draws my admiration? What is it that gives me joy?” and in this case, it’s Pelosi crushing Democrats who are trying to tank the only path to Democrats winning another election.

By the way, same goes for Seth Moulton and his Dora the Explorer trip to Afghanistan. I hope he gets some kind of comeuppance for that.

    25Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      It was a dumb move that was probably designed to fail. They had no leverage with their murder-suicide threat. But they got some press out of it, I guess.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      MattF

      Re: Moulton… he will pay a price. Pelosi may not make a public announcement, but the trophy room will have a new mounted head.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      dr. bloor

      “I don’t consider them concessions,” Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) said of the demands granted to the centrists.

      “The fact that they’re gonna end up supporting what they said they wouldn’t without actually getting what they wanted, I think sets them up for failure in negotiations in the future,” she added.

      Wherein Omar is determined to prove that she can be every bit as ham-handed as conservative Democrats.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      MontyTheClipArtMongoose

      Always nice when the Squad doesn’t join the lamestream media (POLITICO, etc.), blue dogs (Moulton, Tim Ryan, et. al.), & fauxgressive left (Jacobin, intercept, etc.) in shittingonPelosi. Always rare, too, alas.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Baud:

      I am beyond disappointed that my Rep., Carolyn Bourdeaux (D GA-07), aligned herself with the Gang of Nine. Really upset by this.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Nicole

      I remember… maybe it was on TPM, but I’m not sure… an excellent piece about Pelosi’s first meeting with Trump after she got her gavel back, despite the weak attempt by a few House Dems to go for someone else, and at one point the writer said that Trump started sweating and Pelosi, “gently handed him Seth Moulton to wipe his forehead.”

      For as long as she is Speaker, the Dems will never be in disarray.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Splitting Image

      Pelosi is the greatest Speaker the U.S. has ever had, and I don’t think it’s only because she stands out so sharply next to all of the adulterers, pedophiles, and fall-down drunks who’ve held the office in recent years.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      ...now I try to be amused

      Do US Congressional party leaders use the “three line whip” as the UK House of Commons does? Just wondering.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      HinTN

      @Nicole:

      Trump started sweating and Pelosi, “gently handed him Seth Moulton to wipe his forehead.”

      Mercy – Had not been privy to that story. It’s perfect, thanks!

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @dr. bloor:  The backstory here is that Gottheimer has been leading the charge against Omar about her anti-Israel comments.  Gottheimer has been anything but subtle.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Raoul Paste

      Dora the Explorer

      heh

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Gin & Tonic

      Thought-provoking thread here

      Germany simply isn’t a serious foreign policy actor. As a country, it doesn’t appreciate the importance of military power and almost every political debate is dominated by morality. Interests are rarely mentioned and when they are, it’s mostly to label their pursuit as evil
      — Marcel Dirsus (@marceldirsus) August 25, 2021

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Aimai

      @dr. bloor: I think that’s a very shrewd statement on her part. It says what everyone should say: if you come at the king you’d best not miss. And everyone should make fun of your absurd weakness and arrogance pour encourager les autres.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @dr. bloor:

      publicly rubbing the noses of nine iffy colleagues in their own defeat is poor politics.

      Two things:  First, there’s no reason that Omar needs to be bound to a double standard.  Gottheimer’s statements against her were strident and played to his base.  She should be able to do the same.

      Second, it’s not poor politics.  Omar and the squad have bound themselves to Pelosi in this fight, and this is a statement supporting her.

      Reply

