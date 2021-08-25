Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

A Little Justice Served

Justice is the main course, but schadenfreude is the dessert:

A federal judge sent a strong message to each of the so-called “Kraken” lawyers behind litigation to upend the 2020 election, ordering that they be referred for a professional conduct investigation and “possible suspension or disbarment.” The attorneys include pro-Trump lawyers Lin Wood and Sidney Powell.

Full of indignation and spanning 110 pages, U.S. District Judge Linda Parker‘s ruling reads like a treatise on the judiciary’s role in protecting the democratic process.

“This lawsuit represents a historic and profound abuse of the judicial process,” Judge Parker wrote in her opinion and order. “It is one thing to take on the charge of vindicating rights associated with an allegedly fraudulent election. It is another to take on the charge of deceiving a federal court and the American people into believing that rights were infringed, without regard to whether any laws or rights were in fact violated. This is what happened here.”

Fines, referrals for punitive action, and legal education were ordered. It’s rare, but sometimes people get a taste of what they deserve.

    9Comments

    2. 2.

      RepubAnon

      I look forward to seeing them pushing shopping carts full of bottles and cans to the recycling center for rent money.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      NorthLeft12

      I will be interested to see if this sticks. I suspect that the appeal judge is going to be much more lenient.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      trollhattan

      Cripes, two new fires in the Sierra Nevada foothills, one in Nevada County and the other in Calaveras, it being the larger.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      also… six years on a guilty plea

      GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A man upset over state-ordered coronavirus restrictions was sentenced to just over six years in prison Wednesday for planning to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a significant break that reflected his quick decision to cooperate and help agents build cases against others.
      Ty Garbin admitted his role in the alleged scheme weeks after his arrest last fall. He is among six men charged in federal court but the only one to plead guilty so far. It was a key victory for prosecutors as they try to prove an astonishing plot against the rest. …
      In his plea agreement, Garbin said the six men trained at his property near Luther, Michigan, constructing a “shoot house” to resemble Whitmer’s vacation home and “assaulting it with firearms.”

      a “shoot house”

      Reply

