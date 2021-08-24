President Biden: “If you’re one of the millions of Americans who said that they will not get the shot until it has full and final approval of the FDA, it has now happened. The moment you’ve been waiting for is here.” pic.twitter.com/ybWlDUVkx3 — The Recount (@therecount) August 23, 2021

President Biden has honored the 2020 WNBA champion Seattle Storm. It's the first time an NBA or WNBA team has visited the White House since 2016. The two leagues skipped such celebrations during the Trump administration. https://t.co/J2L1l4nEoI — The Associated Press (@AP) August 24, 2021

Wow. Just one poll, but “Welcoming Afghan translators to the US” looks like the most popular and bipartisan policy idea I’ve seen in a long, long time pic.twitter.com/o09sWjrnXE — Derek Thompson (@DKThomp) August 22, 2021

In fact, it didn’t take 2 weeks to evacuate 50,000. It took 10 days. Lots of work still to do, but it might be time for a bit of a reassessment by the media of this operation given the actual results. https://t.co/qbLWWcJ05q — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) August 24, 2021

again, worth pointing out that the taliban are less interested in an arbitrary deadline–or combat over an arbitrary deadline–than they are the u.s. leaving. the u.s. will exploit, and is exploiting, this dynamic — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) August 24, 2021

Looks like outlets are frantically drawing down a strategy no longer producing its desired outcome, rather than trying to keep pushing it indefinitely. Interesting. https://t.co/GPrxs0LmK9 — John Ray (@johnlray) August 23, 2021