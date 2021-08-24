Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Moving Along

      Baud

      Kate Sullivan

      @KateSullivanDC

      CNN’s @clarissaward in Kabul: “I’m sitting here for 12 hours in the airport, 8 hours on the airfield and I haven’t seen a single US plane take off. How on Earth are you going to evacuate 50,000 people in the next two weeks? It just, it can’t happen.”

      When I think of logistics, I think of CNN news correspondents.

      rikyrah

      It seems obvious now, but the military commandeering commercial airplanes at hubs so that our military airplanes don’t have to travel that far and go back to get more people is brilliant.

      Baud

      Looks like outlets are frantically drawing down a strategy no longer producing its desired outcome, rather than trying to keep pushing it indefinitely. admitting that the Biden administration is doing a good job.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Baud: I’m imagining Wolf Blitzer intoning “and now our Chief logistics correspondent.” At the end, of course, he will thank her “very, very much.” Never one to just say “thank you” and move along.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      From the morning plague thread:

      USA Today/Ipsos: 72-28% Americans call mask mandates “a matter of health and safety”, not an infringement on personal liberty.

      There’s that number again.

      Talking with a friend who is a teacher in Estes Park, the high school b-ball coach, massive anti-vaxxer, anti-mask asshole died of covid last week.  Nobody’s actually saying that, instead they’re saying he died of “pneumonia”.  Nobody believes it.

      My friend, like me, has no fucks left to give for dumb asses like that.  He left behind a wife and two boys who attend the same high school.  I sure as hell hope they learned something from their dipshit of a dad.

      debbie

      I could practically die laughing imagining Trump welcome the Seattle Storm to the White House. So many black women and none of them named Diamond or Silk! //

      debbie

      @Baud:

      rather than trying to keep pushing it indefinitely. admitting that the Biden administration is doing a good job

      Trump would be blocking the exit ramp demanding “You have to be nice to me” before letting each person through.

      Splitting Image

      Looks like outlets are frantically drawing down a strategy no longer producing its desired outcome, rather than trying to keep pushing it indefinitely. Interesting.

      I was going to make some snark, then I decided that this is fine on its own.

      Immanentize

      I think that this media feeding frenzy has seen more push back, more quickly, by more people with serious credentials in both media and the national security world than I recall happening before. Green shoots!

      germy

      New: Cyber Ninjas refused to produce the documents requested by a congressional committee, including any communications the firm had with Trump and his allies.

      Rep. Maloney and Rep. Raskin are threatening legal action.https://t.co/iX3pp1fdCN pic.twitter.com/tBwBOLmNdj

      — Jan Wolfe (@JanNWolfe) August 23, 2021

      From what I understand, the Cyber Ninja CEO and some of his people are being treated for covid right now. Maybe they could give testimony from their hospital beds.

      Ascap_scab

      That poll was for “Afghan Translators”. Just wait for the poll that asks about “Muslim Translators and their pregnant wives and anchor babies with Covid”.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      In the gym yesterday morning, I overheard two of my well-off, white, R, old people neighbors talking about Biden. They agreed he was mentally “past it” but that removing him would leave Harris and she was just bad. There’s a lot to be annoyed about there but I decided to be ticked off that the old, white guy was just suffering from something that could happen to anyone but the POC woman was just bad.

      Btw, both these people were vaccinated and masked, so they’re not the total crazies. Still I’ll bet they voted for Trump on the grounds that HRC would be worse.

      Immanentize

      @germy: The Arizona Supreme Court also ordered the State Senate to hand over all Cyber Ninja communications. State Senate said they were in the control of CN, AZ Supremes said, so what? Get ’em and hand them over. House of cards meets light breeze.

      Kay

      The coverage reminded me most of the BP oil spill coverage, which was also really bad and involved days of media personalities screaming for Obama to magically fix something with no measure of what “better” or “competent” would look like (because that’s a comparison) and anecdotal, excessively narrow reporting that was misleading.

      Remember James Carville and Anderson Cooper? They went insane.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Immanentize: likely from inside the media too. lots of reporters who weren’t among the Chosen Elect who were doing stories about what a joke the Afghanistan government was for the last ten years.

      Amir Khalid

      @Gin & Tonic:

      At the end, of course, he will thank her “very, very much.” Never one to just say “thank you” and move along.

      I imagine broadcast-media folk are trained to avoid dead air at all events, even when they don’t have anything left to say.

      indycat32

      If you missed my update on my attempt to trap the tortie yesterday, and if you’re interested, it went much easier than I expected. she walked right into the trap to get the food, and is now at the clinic. I’ll pick her up this afternoon. Now to work on two adult males, one male 16 week old kitten, and the three 7-week old kittens.

      Immanentize

      @Kay: Yesterday evening, I had to turn off listening to the News Hour because a reporter, who sounded like she was less than thirty, said that the evacuation from Kabul was worse than Dunkirk. I actually got upset by that one. Did not see it coming. And there was a hit movie just a couple of years ago!

      Add ignorance of history and lack of proportionality to their sins.

      Kay

      @Immanentize:

      I agree. I think it felt unfair, like a rush of people more than eager to blame Joe Biden for this entire war and so, so many of them were self-interested. It was bad enough to get attention.

