Raven’s friend is in hospice, and he hoped it would never come to this, but he needs to find a home for his beloved 15-year-old dog (named Tai) before he dies.

Details from a note from Raven last night:

Well, this isn’t what I thought I was going to write about but things change. Everything with Artimis is going great. She’s extremely affectionate with us, does great with other people and kids but is not too crazy about other dogs. All-in-all we’re very happy to have had her come into our lives. The issue I’m going to ask you about just came up. A friend of ours has been placed in hospice and he has a 15 year old Dhoki Apso, aka Tibetan Terrier that needs a home. Given our situation with Aritie we are just not able to take Thai but I thought maybe someone in the BJ community would be interested. Here is his best girl, Tai. She is a 15 year old Dhoki Apso, aka Tibetan Terrier. She is currently being treated for cataracts, but aside from being older, has no other health conditions. She does still sit and beg for table scraps— but, for the most part, is very chill. I’m in Athens, Georgia and might be able to bring her somewhere.

Raven, I’m so sorry about your friend. We’ve come through before on Balloon Juice, maybe we can do it again.

If anyone has any questions, ask away in the comments.