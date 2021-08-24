Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Women: they get shit done

Don’t bother to argue with people harriet tubman would have shot.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Han shot first.

Too inconsequential to be sued

I’m going back to the respite thread.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

An almost top 10,000 blog!

It’s the corruption, stupid.

The revolution will be supervised.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We still have time to mess this up!

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

This fight is for everything.

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Tibetan Terrier Needs A Home

Tibetan Terrier Needs A Home

by | 6 Comments

This post is in: 

Raven’s friend is in hospice, and he hoped it would never come to this, but he needs to find a home for his beloved 15-year-old dog (named Tai) before he dies.

Details from a note from Raven last night:

Well, this isn’t what I thought I was going to write about but things change.

Everything with Artimis is going great. She’s extremely affectionate with us, does great with other people and kids but is not too crazy about other dogs. All-in-all we’re very happy to have had her come into our lives.

The issue I’m going to ask you about just came up.

A friend of ours has been placed in hospice and he has a 15 year old Dhoki Apso, aka Tibetan Terrier that needs a home. Given our situation with Aritie we are just not able to take Thai but I thought maybe someone in the BJ community would be interested.

Here is his best girl, Tai.

She is a 15 year old Dhoki Apso, aka Tibetan Terrier.

She is currently being treated for cataracts, but aside from being older, has no other health conditions.

She does still sit and beg for table scraps— but, for the most part, is very chill.

I’m in Athens, Georgia and might be able to bring her somewhere.

Raven, I’m so sorry about your friend. We’ve come through before on Balloon Juice, maybe we can do it again.

If anyone has any questions, ask away in the comments.

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Dianethuntress
  • Fraud Guy
  • Quantumman
  • Scamp Dog
  • WereBear
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    6Comments

    4. 4.

      Quantumman

      How is she with other dogs and cats?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Scamp Dog

      This might be time to mention a success story. I got Meeca, my Husky, after she was front-paged on this site, and then had to get financial help to take care of the knee surgery she needed. Three years on, she’s doing well at age 13. Thanks again, everyone who helped out!

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.