Healthy people should have to FaceTime the unvaccinated elderly person in Asia, South America or Africa whose vaccine you are taking when you get your booster. — Vinay Prasad, MD MPH 🎙️📷 (@VPrasadMDMPH) August 23, 2021

I’m guessing FaceTime isn’t the mode of communication for a lot of these folks, and clearly my individual choice to get or not get a booster isn’t going to have a lot of impact on global or local vaccine supply. Still, what really irks me about this tweet is that there are hundreds of thousands of doses expiring in the South right now and nobody’s doing anything about it. A booster shot isn’t wasted since it might keep someone alive or out of a hospital bed. Throwing away vaccine is a complete waste. I realize you can’t just send shots a week from expiring to Ghana or Indonesia and expect them to be administered, but I don’t even see an attempt being made to save those doses.

On a somewhat related note, Kathy Hochul just gave her inaugural address as the first female Governor of New York — 15 minutes! Gotta love it. We’re going to have a statewide mask mandate in schools, school staff needs to be vaccinated or take a weekly COVID test, testing will be ramped up around schools, and she promised more aggressive vaccination policies. I hope my vaccine passport is going to get a workout in the next few weeks. The best way to stop wasting shots is to get them into arms. At this point in the pandemic, the best way to get shots into arms is to mandate vaccination.

(This tweet reminds me of when my Dad tried to guilt me into eating something I didn’t like by mentioning starving children in Africa. I told him to mail my food to them.)