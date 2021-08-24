Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

Are you … from the future?

Consistently wrong since 2002

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

I don’t care how fun he is after a few whiskies. fuck that guy.

This is a big f—–g deal.

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

I’m going back to the respite thread.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Let there be snark.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

Militantly superior in their own minds…

All this crying. this is why i don’t click on stuff.

We have all the best words.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

This blog will pay for itself.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

It’s the corruption, stupid.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Those Doing the Right Thing Should Do More — The Rest ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Those Doing the Right Thing Should Do More — The Rest ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

by | 2 Comments

This post is in: 

I’m guessing FaceTime isn’t the mode of communication for a lot of these folks, and clearly my individual choice to get or not get a booster isn’t going to have a lot of impact on global or local vaccine supply. Still, what really irks me about this tweet is that there are hundreds of thousands of doses expiring in the South right now and nobody’s doing anything about it. A booster shot isn’t wasted since it might keep someone alive or out of a hospital bed. Throwing away vaccine is a complete waste. I realize you can’t just send shots a week from expiring to Ghana or Indonesia and expect them to be administered, but I don’t even see an attempt being made to save those doses.

On a somewhat related note, Kathy Hochul just gave her inaugural address as the first female Governor of New York — 15 minutes! Gotta love it. We’re going to have a statewide mask mandate in schools, school staff needs to be vaccinated or take a weekly COVID test, testing will be ramped up around schools, and she promised more aggressive vaccination policies. I hope my vaccine passport is going to get a workout in the next few weeks. The best way to stop wasting shots is to get them into arms. At this point in the pandemic, the best way to get shots into arms is to mandate vaccination.

(This tweet reminds me of when my Dad tried to guilt me into eating something I didn’t like by mentioning starving children in Africa. I told him to mail my food to them.)

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • chopper
  • raven

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2Comments

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.