President Biden Update on the Evacuation in Afghanistan & G-7 Leaders (LIVE)

by

This post is in: 

Scheduled to start at NOON Eastern.

They would normally have the (holding pattern) for the LIVE feed up by now, no matter how late it will actually start, but it’s not up yet.

The President delivers remarks on our ongoing efforts in Afghanistan to evacuate American citizens, SIV applicants and their families, and other vulnerable Afghans, and his meeting with fellow G7 leaders on how our nations can come together in support of the Afghan people.

In the meantime, please take 150 seconds to watch this video.

Afghanistan.  In a nutshell.

    19Comments

      WaterGirl

      At noon or so, the House starts debate on two bill big bills.

      Bringing this forward from Another Scott earlier today.

      The House is close to coming to an arrangement for how to proceed on the “bipartisan” $1.xT infrastructure bill and the $3.5T reconciliation bill.  Apparently they’ll be back in session around noon to start the debates.  It could be a very interesting day in the House.

      https://www.c-span.org/

      john b

      Washington Post is saying that Taliban will not allow Afghans to go to Kabul airport anymore as they need to “help to repair the country”. Suuure. Doesn’t sound great.

      The Taliban was still allowing foreign nationals to leave, but Mujahid said that the group was stopping Afghan nationals from reaching the airport as it was dangerous and their skills were needed to rebuild the country. “We are asking the American please change your policy and don’t encourage Afghans to leave,” he said.

      WaterGirl

      @john b: Yeah, not good at all.  Hopefully this Taliban flexing is for show, but not at all confident of that.  We just have to keep getting everyone out until we can’t anymore.

      Lyrebird

      @john b: “suure” yes who knows what that means, and yes it could mean reeducation camps or worse.  The only thing I am sure about is that whenever the last flight leaves, whether it’s this week, next week, or next month, there will be tragic loss.

      We have safely evacuated more people than has ever been done before.  It doesn’t take away the loss for whoever is left on the rooftop, but it shouldn’t be forgotten.

      FWIW, looking at all these possible awful outcomes, I am glad every day that I don’t have Joe Biden’s job and that he does.

      Another Scott

      @WaterGirl: Thanks.

      Since as rikyrah says above, Nancy and Team D know how to count, and they know what they’re doing, one-minute speeches are underway and presumably the votes are there to pass the rules and move the process forward.

      C-Span.org.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Robert Sneddon

      @WaterGirl: ​
        Someone I knew slightly spent time in Afghanistan back in the 1970s. He was invited to travel to Peshawar by a local patriarch he had got to know. They drank tea, ate biscuits, exchanged pictures of their kids then went shopping in the weapons bazaars of the city. The patriarch was looking for a four-inch mortar to use on the neighbours in the next valley over. There was a dispute about the ownership of some “stray” goats that had been meandering on for a decade or more and he had decided it was time to take some more forthright action. Politely, of course.

      Ken

      @Another Scott: Nancy and Team D know how to count, and they know what they’re doing,

      Ah, such fond memories of the times Team R showed they didn’t know either.  True, they sometimes got their bill through anyway, but it usually involved keeping everyone in the chambers until four in the morning.

      Raoul Paste

      That video clip by the White House advisor shows that Biden has whip smart people working for him

      Also, the Taliban want to stop a brain drain from the country, but they don’t want that enough to create a place  that people want to live in

      rikyrah

      This muthaphucka 😡😡😡

       

      Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) tweeted at 8:44 AM on Tue, Aug 24, 2021:
      NEW: Gov. DeSantis’ administration has not yet applied for up to $820 million in food assistance for more than 2 million Florida children, raising concerns from food assistance groups and others who note that child hunger remains a significant problem. https://t.co/VMjjOyWBbV
      (https://twitter.com/MiamiHerald/status/1430164200572194816?s=03)

      mrmoshpotato

      @Raoul Paste:

      That video clip by the White House advisor shows that Biden has whip smart people working for him 

      Yup.  What’s up with this competent administration?  Is it even real presidenting?

      Ken

      @Major Major Major Major: Rhett Butler leading that buggy through the flaming streets of Atlanta?

      The Scarlet Pimpernel rescuing aristos during the French Revolution?

      The Berlin Airlift but in reverse and with people instead of supplies?

      Help me out here, I’ve put on my “network correspondent thinking cap” and it’s not working. Or maybe it’s working too well.

      WaterGirl

      I just clicked to check in on the speeches in the House and I was surprised to see the headline that they are also talking about the Voting Rights Act in the House today.

      Link

