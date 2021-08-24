On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

Steve from Mendocino

In late November of last year, Janie posted a series of photos of fall colors in Maine that I found compelling for their artistic sensibilities. I also felt that it was unfortunate that they hadn’t had post-processing attention to bring them to their full potential. I contacted WaterGirl and asked if she could put me in contact with Janie, after which I asked Janie if she would object to me having a go at editing that set for our mutual entertainment. Since that time, I’ve been fortunate enough to work regularly with her as she explores the world with the new camera she got early this year

Janie has a lovely take on her part of the world and a knack for finding magic in the mundane. The geometry she finds in a chaotic environment, her sense of light and color, and above all her manifest love for the rural Maine landscape she calls home all contribute to the peace and beauty of her work.

I’ve spent an hour or more a day editing her photographs, and I display them in a random slide show in my kitchen – the household gathering spot. I can’t express the pleasure these pictures bring to my wife and me, and I urge anyone interested in rewarding photographs to spend a bit of extra time soaking up the beauty of the images in this set and the others Janie will be posting as time passes.