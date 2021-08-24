Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Leeroy Jenkins Goes to Kabul

Late Night Open Thread: Leeroy Jenkins Goes to Kabul

Seth Moulton is a child of privilege — well-to-do parents, grew up in a very nice and very pricey town, educated at Phillips Andover and Harvard — who actually did serve his country with distinction, doing four tours in Iraq. Unfortunately, that experience seems to have convinced him he is bulletproof, not to mention incapable of making mistakes. From what I know of Peter Meijer, he had a similar upbringing… and a similar conviction of his own immunity. This particular stunt, however, was a MISTAKE:

… “It’s as moronic as it is selfish,” said a senior administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to provide a frank assessment of their trip. “They’re taking seats away from Americans and at-risk Afghans — while putting our diplomats and service members at greater risk — so they can have a moment in front of the cameras.”

In a joint statement from Moulton and Meijer emailed to The Washington Post by Moulton spokesman Tim Biba, the two pushed back on the notion that their trip caused a distraction.

“We have been on the other side of this argument while we were serving and it just isn’t accurate,” Moulton and Meijer said. “Trust us: the professionals on the ground are focused on the mission. Many thanked us for coming.”

From securing the airport to stamping visas to processing biometric data, U.S. officials in Kabul are racing to rush U.S. citizens and allies out of the country in a dire security environment. The threat of a terrorist attack on the airport by the Islamic State is “real” and “acute,” national security adviser Jake Sullivan warned Sunday…

The two lawmakers began their journey to Kabul via a commercial flight to the United Arab Emirates, paying for the tickets using their own funds, Biba said. From there they “figured out a way onto an empty military flight going into Kabul,” Biba said, without providing additional specifics. They landed at Hamid Karzai International Airport around 4 a.m. Washington time, according to a person familiar with their travel.

It was unclear how the pair had initially planned to get out of the country…

The original Leeroy Jenkins! clip turns out to have been staged — which didn’t keep it from becoming a meme. The Errol Flynn Twins here had the know-how, and the luck, to get in and out of the mediagenic chaos unharmed… but the next Very Important Legislator(s) inspired by their stunt may not get such a happy ending.

Can you imagine having to negotiate with the Taliban to ensure the safe return of Louie Gohmert, or whichever goober wants to succeed to Chuck Grassley’s seat? Or, more likely, to collect the bodies of said self-ambitious morons?

Per the AP:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued a statement Tuesday evening taking note of the desire of some legislators to visit Afghanistan and saying she was writing to “reiterate that the Departments of Defense and State have requested that Members not travel to Afghanistan and the region during this time of danger. Ensuring the safe and timely evacuation of individuals at risk requires the full focus and attention of the U.S. military and diplomatic teams on the ground in Afghanistan.”…

Pelosi can’t do much about Meijer, but I’m sure she’s got a very special ‘reward’ lined up for Rep. Moulton. (TBH, in a less demented timeline, Moulton would be an old-school ‘centrist’ Republican like Bill Weld or Mitt Romney, so his connection to the Democratic Party is purely instrumental and distinctly half-hearted.)

    22Comments

    1. 1.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      So, I guess the SCOTUS has ordered that Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy is to be reinstated. Is there actually any way to get rid of it? Surely an administration should be able to discontinue previous administration policies and pursue their own

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      is it geographically accurate to call Moulton the Marblehead from Marblehead? Please?

      Meijer’s family is more than well-to-do

      He is a member of the Meijer family, the founders and owners of the Meijer superstore chain.[5] Meijer was one of ten Republicans who voted to impeach Donald Trump during Trump’s second impeachment.[6][7]…
      Forbes has recognized his family as one of the wealthiest in Michigan, with a net worth above $6 billion.[8] His financial disclosures list more than $50 million in assets, primarily from a Meijer family trust.[9][10]

      Reply
    4. 4.

      JaneE

      May I suggest that these two be required to find their own way home.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Richard M. Nixon @dick_nixon
      Moulton is such a grandstanding little shit he reminds me of Evan Bayh.

      My God, apart from the distraction and the use of resources, how big of a damn fool do you have to be to disrespect in public the President of the United States, and your Speaker who drinks blood for sport? (thread)

      Reply
    7. 7.

      sdhays

      It was unclear how the pair had initially planned to get out of the country…

      Well, I hope someone interviews the first two Afghans who don’t get out on August 31 and asks them what they think of Representatives Moulton and Meijer. Or maybe they can stay behind and get a flight after the Taliban take control of the airport. I’m sure they’d be fine with that, right?

      Fucking assholes.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      The Dangerman

      I was completely certain I would never see anything more ignorant than going for a joyride in the Presidential Limosine while experiencing Covid. That is fucking hard to top.

      Its been topped. I say we leave the fuclers in Afghanistan with 12 bottles water, 56 beers, and a Milky Way.

      (Edited for proper swearing)

      Reply
    10. 10.

      mrmoshpotato

      Can you imagine having to negotiate with the Taliban to ensure the safe return of Louie Gohmert?

      Hahaha!  NO!

      Because I wouldn’t!

      Reply
    11. 11.

      dmsilev

      Can you imagine having to negotiate with the Taliban to ensure the safe return of Louie Gohmert,

      I dunno, the real question is there anything the Taliban could give us that would be worth taking him back for.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      mrmoshpotato

      @The Dangerman: Fucking hell!  I’d forgotten about the Soviet shitpile mobster conman wanting to see the racist, sexist morons who support him!

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Fair Economist

      Can you imagine having to negotiate with the Taliban to ensure the safe return of Louie Gohmert, or whichever goober wants to succeed to Chuck Grassley’s seat?

      I sure can. Like Danny DeVito’s character when he was first negotiating for the return of his hated wife in Ruthless People.

      “We’ll give you one package of breakfast sausages for their safe return.

      Oh, and the sausages are pork.”

      Reply
    14. 14.

      StringOnAStick

      Somehow I suspect these two thought this stunt would show brave bipartisanship and getting to the heart of the problem. If the media lionizes them for it, well, we already know how crappy they are. This is such tone deaf posturing. Adam must be incandescent with rage about this.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      mvr

      @Steeplejack: ​
       I’m getting close to the view that we should just ignore the Scotus. They’re illegitimate creatures from two centuries back brought to us by illegitimate procedures newly cooked up by a turtle who thinks he deserves to govern.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      burnspbesq

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      Surely an administration should be able to discontinue previous administration policies and pursue their own

      Of course they can. But the Administrative Procedure Act, the relevant parts of which have been in effect since 1947 and are the subject of a huge body of case law, prescribes a process. The District Court ruled (probably incorrectly) that the Biden Administration amendments to the existing rule were arbitrary and capricious. That leaves the door wide open for Biden to do it over and do it right next time.

      Reply

