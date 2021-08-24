Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

These guys can go mcfuck themselves.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

False Scribes! False Scribes!

Not all heroes wear capes.

Are you … from the future?

They are all Michael Cohen now.

The house always wins.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

This blog goes to 11…

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

Han shot first.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

It was down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

It might be fine, or it might be a clusterfuck.

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Call the National Guard if your insurrection lasts more than four hours.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

I’m going back to the respite thread.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Excellent Links / Foreign Affairs Open Thread: Land War in Asia & Our ‘Savvy’ Pundits

Foreign Affairs Open Thread: Land War in Asia & Our ‘Savvy’ Pundits

by | 2 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Land War in Asia & Our 'Savvy' Pundits- STOCKPILE

(Mike Luckovich via GoComics.com)

===========


===========

Cato Insitute dude has his opinion:


‘Former USAF aircraft/munitions maintenance officer’ responds:

==========

Some claim that there is a great appetite in the press to beat up on Joe Biden to demonstrate that all the criticism of Donald Trump wasn’t bias, just solid reporting. That’s a significant factor but I don’t think the most important. Will Bunch points out a real and very human factor: many reporters at national news outlets know at least the kinds of people endangered by the Taliban rout and in many cases particular people. Your news organization worked with interpreters and handlers. You embedded with military formations and met military interpreters or members of the Afghan Army. This is human and real, even righteous. But again, I think this is only a part and not the biggest part of what we’ve seen play out over recent days…

… Both parties’ foreign policy establishments opposed leaving Afghanistan. Since Sunday, many on the center-right have argued that the collapse shows that withdrawal was a mistake. The US can maintain a few thousand troops in a mostly advisory role indefinitely and it’s really not a problem. But this hasn’t been the premise of most news commentary. It’s rather been that, yes, it was probably time to leave Afghanistan, but, yes, “there has to have been a better way.”

Was there?

Certainly the way it’s played out has been messy, chaotic, mortifying. Many armchair quarterbacks have the idea that the US could have evacuated everyone who had worked with us in advance of withdrawal. But as I and many other have argued that’s a basic misunderstanding of the situation. If you evacuate everyone who might be endangered by the fall of the government in advance, you are basically signing the regime’s death warrant. You are saying you don’t expect the regime to last and that the fall will come fast. That message is a self-fulfilling prophecy…

My point here isn’t that there’s nothing the Biden administration could have done differently or better. At a minimum they could have been processing exit paperwork more rapidly in advance for interpreters and others who worked for the US and had clearer contingency planning for evacuations of personnel outside of Kabul for a rapid collapse scenario. My point is simply that to a great extent what we are seeing today was baked into the US mission in Afghanistan all along. It is ugly. And a lot of people are going to suffer. It is mortifying on various levels – some trivial and shallow and others profound – for the United States. But it was always baked in. And what is critical to understand is that the fact that it was always baked in, and no one was ready to grab that kryptonite or make that reckoning, is precisely why we have been there for almost twenty years.

What is being imagined and demanded is an hermetic, clean and painless end to a failed military mission. That’s not responsibility but rather denial…

What we see in so many reactions, claims of disgrace and betrayal are no more than people who have been deeply bought into these endeavors suddenly forced to confront how much of it was simply an illusion. “There had to have been a better way” is no more than monumental deflection, whatever mistakes or poor planning were involved. Nowhere has this been more blindingly clear than in the Capital’s news-driving email newsletters and the eager voices of the same folks on Twitter, ramping themselves up into escalating paroxysms of outrage and doom casting over the ugly scenes emerging on viral videos, all the while overlooking their support for the policies that made the events inevitable. The intensity of the reaction, the need to stay tethered to the imagery of Sunday and Monday, is a perfect measure of the shock of being forced to confront the reality of the situation in real time.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Old School
  • Roger Moore

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2Comments

    1. 1.

      Roger Moore

      Josh Marshall’s editorial is a bit long- he does tend to be too wordy- but he gets the point exactly right. The people who are fighting hardest about this are in denial about us losing. They want to blame everything on Biden’s handling of the situation because it lets them ignore the underlying situation and their role in creating it.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Old School

      Those saying that a more successful plan involves changing what was done months ago should be required to show themselves promoting that option months ago. After all, the May 31st deadline has been known since last year.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.