Journalists with any independence of mind should right now be observing that the main political imperative of American presidents in Afghanistan since 2005 or so has been not to be the guy who was going to get tagged with the mindless headlines about America losing. 11/

Some sucker was always going to get stuck with the bill. Biden frankly could have kept on spending lives and resources to keep on being the guy who said we were winning while we were losing just so the next guy or the next guy or the next guy got the headlines. He didn't. 13/

Nothing is more hopeless than thinking the press might stop sleepwalking into the headlines they were always going to have written. Whatever the opposite of a hot take is, that's what this is. A slow take from a slow uptake. Compliant, unobservant, predictable.

Cato Insitute dude has his opinion:



‘Former USAF aircraft/munitions maintenance officer’ responds:

Precipitating the collapse of the Afghan govt when DoD was still in denial that Biden actually meant it when he said we were leaving would have gone swimmingly, I'm sure https://t.co/cExOi5ANFM

I know we've been there so long we think it's the 51st State but prior to a couple weeks ago (and certainly in Feb!) there was a sovereign entity with an ability to make life difficult if we did something against their wishes, it kind of is their country https://t.co/ROMVKkd6Li

"I would have simply flown out 5 777s of people a day without anyone noticing and against the express desires of the govt of the nation I was flying them out of, there are absolutely no flaws or problems with this proposal"

… Some claim that there is a great appetite in the press to beat up on Joe Biden to demonstrate that all the criticism of Donald Trump wasn’t bias, just solid reporting. That’s a significant factor but I don’t think the most important. Will Bunch points out a real and very human factor: many reporters at national news outlets know at least the kinds of people endangered by the Taliban rout and in many cases particular people. Your news organization worked with interpreters and handlers. You embedded with military formations and met military interpreters or members of the Afghan Army. This is human and real, even righteous. But again, I think this is only a part and not the biggest part of what we’ve seen play out over recent days…

… Both parties’ foreign policy establishments opposed leaving Afghanistan. Since Sunday, many on the center-right have argued that the collapse shows that withdrawal was a mistake. The US can maintain a few thousand troops in a mostly advisory role indefinitely and it’s really not a problem. But this hasn’t been the premise of most news commentary. It’s rather been that, yes, it was probably time to leave Afghanistan, but, yes, “there has to have been a better way.”

Was there?

Certainly the way it’s played out has been messy, chaotic, mortifying. Many armchair quarterbacks have the idea that the US could have evacuated everyone who had worked with us in advance of withdrawal. But as I and many other have argued that’s a basic misunderstanding of the situation. If you evacuate everyone who might be endangered by the fall of the government in advance, you are basically signing the regime’s death warrant. You are saying you don’t expect the regime to last and that the fall will come fast. That message is a self-fulfilling prophecy…

My point here isn’t that there’s nothing the Biden administration could have done differently or better. At a minimum they could have been processing exit paperwork more rapidly in advance for interpreters and others who worked for the US and had clearer contingency planning for evacuations of personnel outside of Kabul for a rapid collapse scenario. My point is simply that to a great extent what we are seeing today was baked into the US mission in Afghanistan all along. It is ugly. And a lot of people are going to suffer. It is mortifying on various levels – some trivial and shallow and others profound – for the United States. But it was always baked in. And what is critical to understand is that the fact that it was always baked in, and no one was ready to grab that kryptonite or make that reckoning, is precisely why we have been there for almost twenty years.

What is being imagined and demanded is an hermetic, clean and painless end to a failed military mission. That’s not responsibility but rather denial…

What we see in so many reactions, claims of disgrace and betrayal are no more than people who have been deeply bought into these endeavors suddenly forced to confront how much of it was simply an illusion. “There had to have been a better way” is no more than monumental deflection, whatever mistakes or poor planning were involved. Nowhere has this been more blindingly clear than in the Capital’s news-driving email newsletters and the eager voices of the same folks on Twitter, ramping themselves up into escalating paroxysms of outrage and doom casting over the ugly scenes emerging on viral videos, all the while overlooking their support for the policies that made the events inevitable. The intensity of the reaction, the need to stay tethered to the imagery of Sunday and Monday, is a perfect measure of the shock of being forced to confront the reality of the situation in real time.