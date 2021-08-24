We haven’t had a good Cletus Safari from a coastal media outlet lately, one that quasi-respectfully invades a diner and nods and listens sincerely to some Trumpets make mouth noises. But, good news everyone: with idiots spouting off loud and proud on Facebook, there’s no need to visit diners and inhale their COVID spew ever again. Let’s start with this fool:

Hope this Hail Merry is full of grace after his friend is full of sheep drench / horse deworming paste.

Now this one is better–it’s a “holistic” nurse practitioner in California, with her COVID protocol:

(CI02 is Chlorine Dioxide, a.k.a., bleach. NAC is N Acetyl Cysteine, used for Tylenol poisoning and supposedly as a cough suppressant.) Here’s another part of her extremely long Facebook post about (I think) her husband, who has a 50 year history of smoking.

His oxygen saturation would not rise above 83-87, even on 4 liters of O2 […] So I took him to the ER to be assessed and get hydrated. He tested positive for covid and they wanted to admit him. At first we said no…we were more afraid of the insanity of big pharma system there and what mistakes they would make.

If that last line doesn’t make you laugh, then you probably don’t want to visit the HermanCainAward and Covidiots subreddits, where I got these screenshots.

You may think it’s a reflection of my black, black heart to point and laugh at the suffering of morons, but Jesus H Christ on a stick, after every authority figure in the country has tried to explain the benefit of a free, safe, incredibly effective vaccine, sympathy time is over. The mainstream media — who these people revile and would have strung up after they’re tarred and feathered — still treat these folks with respect, by which I mean they report their idiotic statements with a straight face. Lots of liberal commentators recommend kindness as the only answer, because if we ridicule them we may not be able to reach them later to get them to take the shot. I have a bit of a different, if less nuanced take: fuck that noise, bring on the mandates.

Anyway, tots and pears to these folks. Hope their GoFundMe appeals and prayer chains work out for them.