Because I saw how much trouble Rosie had the last two years, I learned from the incident and decided to design a dog ramp for Lily. Gerald cut, sanded and stained some wood, added an old carpet, and voila (ignore the mess and the angle of the picture makes the ramp look steeper than it is):

I am pleased to report that Lily has discovered the ramp, inspected it, and is… FUCKING TERRIFIED OF IT and wants nothing to do with it. Thurston thinks it is a toy and is thrilled, though.