Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

Good luck with your asparagus.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

I don’t care how fun he is after a few whiskies. fuck that guy.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

People are complicated. Love is not.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

The house always wins.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

This is how realignments happen…

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

There will be lawyers.

Shocking, but not surprising

Don’t bother to argue with people harriet tubman would have shot.

Consistently wrong since 2002

You are here: Home / Pet Blogging / Dog Blogging / Doggie Ramp

Doggie Ramp

by | 24 Comments

This post is in: 

Because I saw how much trouble Rosie had the last two years, I learned from the incident and decided to design a dog ramp for Lily. Gerald cut, sanded and stained some wood, added an old carpet, and voila (ignore the mess and the angle of the picture makes the ramp look steeper than it is):

Doggie Ramp

I am pleased to report that Lily has discovered the ramp, inspected it, and is… FUCKING TERRIFIED OF IT and wants nothing to do with it. Thurston thinks it is a toy and is thrilled, though.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anoniminous
  • Catherine D.
  • Chacal Charles Caltrop
  • craigie
  • Dan B
  • Flanders Other Neighbor
  • geg6
  • Gvg
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • Josie
  • KayInMD (formerly Kay (not the front-pager))
  • Ken
  • Percysowner
  • piratedan
  • Puddinhead
  • Raoul Paste
  • sab
  • SpaceUnit
  • Starfish
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    24Comments

    2. 2.

      Catherine D.

      I just had my crappy front steps redone because my insurance company said so. Now I have a slightly bigger porch and a ramp! My knees are so happy.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Anoniminous

      It’s raining so continuously here in New Mexico the rivers have WATER in them!

      (gadzooks)

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Flanders Other Neighbor

      Man, when she was sick I was thinking how I’d have not gone the route of treatment for cost and chance of success.  It’s so nice to see how you both got so much time out of the deal.  Congrats!

      My best-ever dog was a Husky that died of cancer at a ripe old age maybe 18 or 19 years ago.  The present Husky is young and has a shot at the title if for no other reason than the title was won so long ago.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Chacal Charles Caltrop

      Lily obviously prefers to be carried up and down the stairs as necessary  (but then I have the honor & privilege to be the first feeder for a cat, so I’ve got experience in these sorts of things).

      any update on the Tibetan Terrier?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      geg6

      LOL!  We made a ramp for Koda to get into bed (our bed is super high).  Koda won’t go near it.  But Lovey uses it every night.  It’s been there a year and Koda has yet to use it.

      Like brother, like sister.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      WaterGirl

      @Chacal Charles Caltrop:

      any update on the Tibetan Terrier?

      I saw some nibbles, and even one bite, and then Raven commented that there was a local possibility, though not a done deal.  So I think that is paused for a short bit while they see if the local nibble is going to pan out.

      Raven will correct me if I got that wrong, but that was my impression.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I had a ramp for getting my arthritic old lab out of the car. Just out. He would walk down the ramp, but not up, which was the opposite of what I expected. But he would get his front legs up and I would hoist his arse up into the car, then he would walk down the ramp to get out. It would’ve been much harder to lift his whole self down and out than the front half up, especially when he’d been swimming, which was his favorite exercise in the last couple years

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Starfish

      I read through the first part of this post and nodded along with your sensible idea.

      I died of laughter when I got to this part:

      I am pleased to report that Lily has discovered the ramp, inspected it, and is… FUCKING TERRIFIED OF IT and wants nothing to do with it. Thurston thinks it is a toy and is thrilled, though.

      Never change, John Cole.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Starfish

      @Anoniminous: Does this mean it is the season where everyone gets stuck in the mud, and the tow trucks refuse to come because they are afraid of also getting stuck in the mud?

      Reply
    18. 18.

      KayInMD (formerly Kay (not the front-pager))

      @WaterGirl: I wondered if that might be the problem too.

      My son’s chihuahua could no longer make it up on the sofa this winter, so we made a similar wood-and-carpet ramp for him. He’s tiny and it’s 20″ wide. For awhile he looked at it and nodded, “That’s nice, looks like you put a lot of work into it!” but wouldn’t consider putting a foot on it. If we set him on it, he just stood there and trembled. Finally, in desperation, I laid a trail of cat treats up the ramp. Worked great to get him up, but he was still very suspicious about the down route. Finally, I was able to gradually get him further and further down via a trail of cat treats.

      Cat treats are just the right size for his tiny mouth, and besides, if the cats get them he thinks he should get them too.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Percysowner

      When my 12 year old beagle/chihuahua mix started having trouble getting on the bed, I got steps so he could get on the bed easier. He took one look and continued happily jumping on the bed without using steps. My 2 year old perfectly healthy beagle took one look and decided that the steps were great. She continues to use them to this day, even after my old guy passed. He did eventually use the steps, but really never warmed to them like she did. Animals are funny.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Gvg

      It looks too steep to me. No idea if it is possible to make it longer and lower. My sister the doctor was really persistent in convincing our parents not to settle for a 2 story house for retirement. This last year watching mom, well sister was right. Things change seemingly suddenly.

      Maybe introduce lily to the concept of ramps with a smaller wider one for some other place and purposes so she gets to think like that. Maybe a couple of front steps, the couch, getting in the car etc. they sell nice fold up ones for the car. However lily is small and could be carried. A lot of people worry about their big dogs having trouble when the people are also getting older.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.