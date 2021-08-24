President Biden calls on companies to require COVID vaccine for employees following FDA’s full Pfizer approval: “I call on you now to do that. Require it.” pic.twitter.com/kwCLlCXW7w — The Recount (@therecount) August 23, 2021





BREAKING: After reviewing 340,000 pages and record amount of data, the FDA has given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine. — Andy Slavitt 🇺🇸💉 (@ASlavitt) August 23, 2021

And there go the goalposts https://t.co/Zt4aWCuNkP — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 23, 2021

USA Today-Ipsos poll: Americans 72%-28% called mask mandates "a matter of health and safety," not an infringement on personal liberty Americans 61%-39% endorsed requiring vaccinations except for those with a medical or religious exemption — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 23, 2021

Republican Congresses have hollowed out the government. This article is an argument for the government to carry out functions like response to a pandemic.https://t.co/NaKop4Fn68 — Cheryl Rofer (@CherylRofer) August 23, 2021

BREAKING: Pentagon will now mandate all troops be vaccinated against Covid-19, following the FDA's full approval of the Pfizer shot, says @PentagonPresSec — Lara Seligman (@laraseligman) August 23, 2021

OSD still working review of the policy for Austin's signature, says defense official. SecDef may request a waiver from the president for the other two vaccines: the Moderna and the J&J. But details still being worked out. — Lara Seligman (@laraseligman) August 23, 2021

Anyway I dunno why MAGA land is freaking out, they've been telling us there's all sorts of good paying jobs with great benefits in the service industry that inexplicably can't find workers so I'm sure anyone who gets booted will land on their feet — Mike Black (@MikeBlack114) August 23, 2021

=======

WHO's @DrTedros: "Instead of moving to boosters, it's better to share with other countries to increase their first or second coverage. That's why we call for a two-month moratorium" https://t.co/5fJZG2Ppta pic.twitter.com/DTD3zTBhno — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) August 23, 2021



Next tweet on my timeline…

"It’s a race between the virus and your immune system."@profshanecrotty of the La Jolla Institute for Immunology explains how #Covid booster shots may help fight the Delta variant. More @business: https://t.co/gwG0RYM61m pic.twitter.com/F9gOJn3Gcd — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) August 23, 2021



IMO, Dr. Tedros is probably right — for those of us among the vaccinated who don’t have other health issues — but he’s unlikely to change peoples’ minds…

Asia's robust economic recovery from last year's coronavirus low is losing momentum as a surge in COVID-19 cases sees shops empty again and factories close, dimming prospects for corporate profit growth after a blockbuster half year https://t.co/nUetAht4Km — Reuters (@Reuters) August 24, 2021

How A Vial Of COVID-19 Vaccine Travels From A Lab In Missouri To An Arm In Bangladesh https://t.co/2Cp20dVgkF — Talking Points Memo (@TPM) August 23, 2021

As Sri Lanka's death toll from COVID-19 surges, some are opting for cardboard coffins when they cremate their loved ones https://t.co/2Y1Q1sLZgq pic.twitter.com/ypZ8HwFqY1 — Reuters (@Reuters) August 24, 2021

Vietnam says Cuba to supply COVID-19 vaccine, transfer technology https://t.co/lsO8U0XGoP pic.twitter.com/gB8llWYPIP — Reuters (@Reuters) August 24, 2021

Australia pandemic panel backs reopening targets despite Sydney outbreak https://t.co/ZbXyvE87py pic.twitter.com/fSZPJHo0WK — Reuters (@Reuters) August 24, 2021

To the overseas folks who find watching New Zealand’s Covid-19 response encouraging, Kia Ora. It’s Day 7 of lockdown. In the past 1 week, genomic sequencing has traced the outbreak to single person who went thru MIQ on 7th August. We have stopped 107 chains of transmission /1 — Jin Russell (@DrJinRussell) August 23, 2021

The short timeframe: 10 days only, between 7th and 17th August when the lockdown was announced means that we caught the outbreak relatively early. The Devonport man who got himself tested (sentinel case) when he became symptomatic is publicly praised for his actions /3 — Jin Russell (@DrJinRussell) August 23, 2021

While you might see negative pieces from a tiny minority of commentators, the vast majority of New Zealanders support this. Very soon, we will have vaccinated to the same level as other countries, achieving similar immunity without deaths and hospital overwhelm. Wish us luck x — Jin Russell (@DrJinRussell) August 23, 2021

Less than a month into a COVID-19 vaccine booster drive, Israel is seeing signs of an impact on the country's high infection and severe illness rates fuelled by the fast-spreading Delta variant, officials and scientists say https://t.co/qLGZQa04PG pic.twitter.com/u4wtgkX0Dr — Reuters (@Reuters) August 24, 2021

UK orders 35 million more Pfizer vaccine doses https://t.co/epi7CVAUma — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) August 23, 2021

Kenya reports the delivery of 880,460 doses of Moderna mRNA vaccine, which arrived in Nairobi through COVAX. The intn'l vax sharing program is a joint venture of WHO, the Center for Epidemic Preparedness and Innovation, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and UNICEF https://t.co/vzbmfoYjvF — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 23, 2021

#Rwanda this morning rolled out its third mass vaccination campaign against #Covid19, this time with everyone aged 18 eligible for the jab. As the government continues to reopen the economy, it's hoped that 90% of Kigali adult population will be vaccinated in two weeks' time. pic.twitter.com/Iwd41z5sKb — The New Times (Rwanda) (@NewTimesRwanda) August 23, 2021

======

Incredible video by Sophie-Marie Aicher & Dr. Delphine Planas showing SARS-CoV-2 causing syncytia (cell fusion that is part of its evasion of the immune system in humans) and cell death (red) in bat brain cells. Honorable mention Nikon Small World competition. pic.twitter.com/K5aZ7D0RES — Dr Alexandra Phelan (@alexandraphelan) August 23, 2021

======

Please blast far and wide: the story that Rice was experiencing an unexpectedly high rate of Delta spread among a population vaccinated in the mid-90% range led to panic and despondency across Twitter. Nearly all the troubling results were false positives https://t.co/KNAzqIlOto — Peter A. Shulman 📚 (@pashulman) August 23, 2021

I’d been sent the initial story multiple times. The fear and expectation of the worst is very real. But an overwhelmingly vaccinated campus, plus other safety measures, for now like masking, are the right moves. This can be a safe semester. — Peter A. Shulman 📚 (@pashulman) August 23, 2021

“This is really a dire situation.” Once a coronavirus success story, Oregon is being hammered by the delta variant and hospitals are stretched to the breaking point. The state currently has more people hospitalized with COVID-19 than ever before. https://t.co/ofYicjd9Qs — The Associated Press (@AP) August 23, 2021

Hawaii governor urges visitors to stay away amid COVID surge https://t.co/BltMiWAhLv pic.twitter.com/nvkge3vDZw — Reuters (@Reuters) August 24, 2021

All #NavajoNation government employees are facing COVID-19 vaccination and testing mandates following an executive order the tribal president and attorney general signed late last week. https://t.co/Asl8hRwYZk — Noel Lyn Smith 🦠 3️⃣2️⃣2️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ (@nsmithdt) August 23, 2021

It's time to check in on South Dakota, which has seen a 200% increase in Covid-19 cases in the past two weeks — the highest growth rate in the nation. What happened two weeks ago? The Sturgis motorcycle rally. Quick thread on the data: pic.twitter.com/sAgVjJpNnf — Benjy Renton (@bhrenton) August 23, 2021

This is nonsense. Vermont is *the very best of any state* in its Covid hospitalization situation, per this data – 4 per 100,000! (Florida is at 80 per 100,000.) Vermont has a 141% increase because it went from…11ish total people hospitalized to 26. https://t.co/KZIDFTeUeF — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 23, 2021