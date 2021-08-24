Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday / Tuesday, Aug. 23-24

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday / Tuesday, Aug. 23-24

IMO, Dr. Tedros is probably right — for those of us among the vaccinated who don’t have other health issues — but he’s unlikely to change peoples’ minds…

      Monroe County, NY: 126 new cases on 8/22/21.
      Deaths still at 1357.
      60% of the county is fully vaccinated and 63.9% had at least 1 shot.
      Over the last week we had 97 cases in children under 10,
      118 cases in children between 10 and 19, 207 cases in 20 year olds and 177 cases in 30 year olds. Ages 40-49. 50-59 and 60-69 averaged 110 cases each last week.

      Monroe County has 145 COVID cases in hospitals and 30 in the ICU.

