They are changing the description on the fly. Here’s the final description – bolded parts are new.

The President delivers remarks on our ongoing efforts in Afghanistan to evacuate American citizens, SIV applicants and their families, and other vulnerable Afghans, and his meeting with fellow G7 leaders on how our nations can come together in support of the Afghan people; he will also discuss the House votes to move forward on his Build Back Better agenda and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal.

Things are moving rapidly! So it’s no wonder that the start time changed.

The Associated Press is reporting that Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Tuesday that his group will accept “no extensions” to an Aug. 31 deadline,

Discussions with G-7 leaders and the new request by the Taliban NOT to exceed the August 31 deadline have apparently resulted in a decision by President Biden to consider August 31 a hard deadline.

The government is considering using its ability to grant parole, a temporary status for noncitizens to come to America, for Afghans who pass security checks but have not completed an SIV or P2 case, a senior Biden official said.

“Parole authority provides flexibility.” — J.p. Lawrence (@JpLawrence3) August 24, 2021

h/t on the tweet goes to Another Scott, who saw it on southpaw.