Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Well, except the wingnuts. fuck those guys!

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

The house always wins.

Too inconsequential to be sued

Shocking, but not surprising

Women: they get shit done

Wetsuit optional.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

I really should read my own blog.

They are all Michael Cohen now.

False Scribes! False Scribes!

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / President Biden – Afghanistan Decisions, Evacuation Update & Infrastructure / Build Back Better (LIVE)

President Biden – Afghanistan Decisions, Evacuation Update & Infrastructure / Build Back Better (LIVE)

by | 9 Comments

This post is in: 

They are changing the description on the fly.  Here’s the final description – bolded parts are new.

The President delivers remarks on our ongoing efforts in Afghanistan to evacuate American citizens, SIV applicants and their families, and other vulnerable Afghans, and his meeting with fellow G7 leaders on how our nations can come together in support of the Afghan people; he will also discuss the House votes to move forward on his Build Back Better agenda and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal.

Things are moving rapidly!  So it’s no wonder that the start time changed.

The Associated Press is reporting that Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Tuesday that his group will accept “no extensions” to an Aug. 31 deadline,

Discussions with G-7 leaders and the new request by the Taliban NOT to exceed the August 31 deadline have apparently resulted in a decision by President Biden to consider August 31 a hard deadline.

h/t on the tweet goes to Another Scott, who saw it on southpaw.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Elizabelle
  • JPL
  • Ken
  • Old School
  • rikyrah
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    9Comments

    4. 4.

      Old School

      Started right on time!

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Elizabelle

      Taking in thousands of refugees.

      “And rebuild a system that was purposely destroyed by my predecessor.”

      *thwack

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.