It's not that I oppose opening the door, it's that I oppose the *way* we opened the door. I would simply have gotten all of the bowls out beforehand. pic.twitter.com/Zd99yCj1Vb — Trevor (@trevorjtweets) August 22, 2021

What’s happening is that leaving is popular, but it’s unpopular with natsec elites and their allies in the media. So to punish Biden and send a message to future presidents they’ve cooked up this fake middle ground position that you are now espousing. https://t.co/IvwSQKd4Om — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) August 22, 2021





The magic of the situation is the alchemy through which the Blob has transformed the unexpectedly rapid collapse of Afghan forces — i.e. the fact that they, themselves, failed more egregiously than we knew — into a political embarrassment for Biden rather than for themselves. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) August 22, 2021

These people spent twenty years and hundreds of billions of dollars building up anti-Taliban forces that were *weaker* than the ones in the field on September 12, 2001. How does that happen? — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) August 22, 2021

Sarah Chayes speaks Pashtu, lives in Kandahar, and advised military leaders & Joint Chiefs of Staff from #Afghanistan . So her perspective is extremely well-informed. This is her take on US withdrawal.https://t.co/KVN0VdcabC — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) August 19, 2021

… I covered the fall of the Taliban for NPR, making my way into their former capital, Kandahar, in December 2001, a few days after the collapse of their regime. Descending the last great hill into the desert city, I saw a dusty ghost town. Pickup trucks with rocket-launchers strapped to the struts patrolled the streets. People pulled on my militia friends’ sleeves, telling them where to find a Taliban weapons cache, or a last hold-out. But most remained indoors. It was Ramadan. A few days later, at the holiday ending the month-long fast, the pent-up joy erupted. Kites took to the air. Horsemen on gorgeous, caparisoned chargers tore across a dusty common in sprint after sprint, with a festive audience cheering them on. This was Kandahar, the Taliban heartland. There was no panicked rush for the airport. I reported for a month or so, then passed off to Steve Inskeep, now Morning Edition host. Within another couple of months, I was back, not as a reporter this time, but to try actually to do something. I stayed for a decade. I ran two non-profits in Kandahar, living in an ordinary house and speaking Pashtu, and eventually went to work for two commanders of the international troops, and then the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. (You can read about that time, and its lessons, in my first two books, The Punishment of Virtue and Thieves of State.) From that standpoint — speaking as an American, as an adoptive Kandahari, and as a former senior U.S. government official — here are the key factors I see in today’s climax of a two-decade long fiasco… Self-Delusion. How many times did you read stories about the Afghan security forces’ steady progress? How often, over the past two decades, did you hear some U.S. official proclaim that the Taliban’s eye-catching attacks in urban settings were signs of their “desperation” and their “inability to control territory?” How many heart-warming accounts did you hear about all the good we were doing, especially for women and girls? Who were we deluding? Ourselves? What else are we deluding ourselves about?…

Jennifer Rubin: “the story that the media resisted telling was less visible and far more positive — inspiring, even. It was the story of men and women running into the fray to save as many as possible from death and misery that a lost war entails.”https://t.co/lndiRJ3wzZ — Cheryl Rofer (@CherylRofer) August 22, 2021