Why Can't Leaving A Twenty-Year War Be Easy?

Why Can’t Leaving A Twenty-Year War Be Easy?

I covered the fall of the Taliban for NPR, making my way into their former capital, Kandahar, in December 2001, a few days after the collapse of their regime. Descending the last great hill into the desert city, I saw a dusty ghost town. Pickup trucks with rocket-launchers strapped to the struts patrolled the streets. People pulled on my militia friends’ sleeves, telling them where to find a Taliban weapons cache, or a last hold-out. But most remained indoors.

It was Ramadan. A few days later, at the holiday ending the month-long fast, the pent-up joy erupted. Kites took to the air. Horsemen on gorgeous, caparisoned chargers tore across a dusty common in sprint after sprint, with a festive audience cheering them on. This was Kandahar, the Taliban heartland. There was no panicked rush for the airport.

I reported for a month or so, then passed off to Steve Inskeep, now Morning Edition host. Within another couple of months, I was back, not as a reporter this time, but to try actually to do something. I stayed for a decade. I ran two non-profits in Kandahar, living in an ordinary house and speaking Pashtu, and eventually went to work for two commanders of the international troops, and then the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. (You can read about that time, and its lessons, in my first two books, The Punishment of Virtue and Thieves of State.)

From that standpoint — speaking as an American, as an adoptive Kandahari, and as a former senior U.S. government official — here are the key factors I see in today’s climax of a two-decade long fiasco…

Self-Delusion. How many times did you read stories about the Afghan security forces’ steady progress? How often, over the past two decades, did you hear some U.S. official proclaim that the Taliban’s eye-catching attacks in urban settings were signs of their “desperation” and their “inability to control territory?” How many heart-warming accounts did you hear about all the good we were doing, especially for women and girls?

Who were we deluding? Ourselves?

What else are we deluding ourselves about?…

This is what losing a war looks like. The decision to end a “forever war” meant we inevitably could not rescue everyone, including all the women and girls of Afghanistan. If we wanted to avoid the chaos and misery, including the plight of those women and girls, we should have stayed; but of course, Americans didn’t want that, either (though many speculated we could construct an ongoing, small and low-risk contingent of U.S. forces in the country).

But the story that the media resisted telling was less visible and far more positive — inspiring, even. It was the story of men and women running into the fray to save as many as possible from death and misery that a lost war entails…

By midweek, thousands of people — mostly non-Americans — were flying out of Kabul’s airport in what is fast becoming one of the most challenging airlifts ever attempted. State Department workers at the airport, in concert with colleagues back home and around the world, were forced to use every ounce of experience, creativity and ingenuity to handle a once-in-a-career emergency for the sake of Americans and thousands of Afghans. The accusation that we did not care about the latter is a grotesque insult to those who risked their lives to deliver Afghans to safety. By Friday, we had evacuated 13,000 people, mostly Afghans since the airlift began. By Saturday the number was up to 17,000. (The story of how the Trump administration decimated the visa system to rescue Afghans is now coming to light.)…

None of this negates the responsibility of higher-ups for the failures, large and small, of judgment and strategy. They must be held accountable for 20 years of a largely fruitless war and the decision not to bulk up forces and push out our deadline (putting our troops at greater risk) to minimize inevitable suffering. (The intelligence community’s inability to anticipate the speed of the Afghan government’s collapse may rank among its worst failures, along with the conviction that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction.)

But the work of Americans charged with executing the evacuation is noble, selfless and deeply patriotic. Often reviled by an ignorant public, smeared as the “deep state” by right-wing conspiracy theorists and ignored by an arrogant media, these public servants saved untold lives and alleviated a good deal of human suffering last week…

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      If we wanted to avoid the chaos and misery, including the plight of those women and girls, we should have stayed; but of course, Americans didn’t want that, either (though many speculated we could construct an ongoing, small and low-risk contingent of U.S. forces in the country).

      And how many of our children’s lives, health and sanity do we sacrifice to this noble goal Rubin? I suppose young men are just so much chaff to be burned in some quarters (heck going by what my friend who does PTSD group therapy for the VA says, apparently even these guy’s parents agree on that) but there are a lot of women in the military too.

      James E Powell

      When has anyone in the US military been held accountable for lying?

      When has anyone in the “intelligence community” been held accountable for their failures?

      BGinCHI

      It’s become kind of a joke to point to something and say “this is why we got Trump,” but goddamn it, this is one of the ways we got that lying, corrupt, racist shitbird as President.

      This whole phenomenon is a Master Class in American self-delusion, Empire, violence, and lack of critical thinking, paralleled closely by the unvaccinated zombie horde.

      Baud

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques:

      I wonder if all this new-found concern for women and girls by Biden’s enemies will get more white suburban women voters to take the domestic threat to women and girls seriously.

      Reproductive rights are on tap at the Supreme Court as we speak.

      natem

      Neo-Cons in 2002: “This is not going to be another Vietnam!”

      Neo-Cons in 2021: “Look at Kabul! This is just like Vietnam!”

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @zhena gogolia: Yes, exactly, those people on the otherside are deadly serious. The American military’s firepower is quite formidable, the people who are willing to go against that aren’t a bunch of posers prancing around in an abandoned KMart parking lot.

      Baud

      This is when war in Afghanistan went south.

      The search is underway for those who were behind these evil acts. I have directed the full resources of our intelligence and law enforcement communities to find those responsible and to bring them to justice. We will make no distinction between the terrorists who committed these acts and those who harbor them.

      rikyrah

      They didn’t think that the Afghan Army wouldn’t fight at all.

      I think THAT is the only shocking thing.

      I think we thought that we would have a couple of months to get people out.

      Not, them not firing a shot, and giving in.

       

      It’s the phucking LACK OF CONTEXT that gets to me.

      1. Not pointing out that the new leader of the Taliban is someone DOLT45 had released from prison.
      2.  That Dolt45 released 5,000 Taliban from prison
      3. The Pompeo meeting after the election
      4. The fact that that muthaphucka Miller pretty much DESTROYED the visa process the last 4 years, and that there is was a SEVENTEEN THOUSAND APPLICATION BACKLOG when 46 and his Administration came in.

      I could go on and on about CONTEXT.

      I have appreciated that the Twitter Detective Agency has pulled all the receipts on these muthaphuckas in the MSM and how much time they paid to Afghanistan before this.

      Totally impressed with the pulling of commercial airliners into our rescue process.

      rikyrah

      also, please note,

      what also pisses me off is that if were Dolt45…

      First of all, he wouldn’t have given two shyts about helping the Afghanis who had helped us – see the KURDS for how he felt.

       

      And, the MSM wouldn’t be saying SHYT about how many are being left behind.

      Ken

      Sarah Chayes speaks Pashtu, lives in Kandahar, and advised military leaders & Joint Chiefs of Staff

      But does she have a picture of Al Qaeda leaders in her office? I don’t think you can really take anyone seriously if they don’t.

      Another Scott

      A gentleman/gentlewoman and a scholar here pointed us to Sarah Chayes’ blog a few days ago. I just read it this morning. It’s a very good piece and well worth a click over.

      Folks over there have been dealing with invasions and wars from neighboring and not-so-neighboring tribes and empires for thousands of years. It’s in their (metaphysical) DNA. We were naïve in thinking that we really could impose our systems on them from afar without really working hard at it.

      [eta:] One thing she doesn’t mention – IIRC, and I think I do, W’s people told Pakistan in mid-late September 2001 that the US would go to war with them if they interfered with US operations in Afghanistan.  And apparently thought that that bluster was all that was needed…  Maybe it worked for a few weeks, but it certainly didn’t after that.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Baud

      Richard Perle, NYT Opinion, Dec. 2001.

      The U.S. Must Strike at Saddam Hussein

       

      By Richard Perle

       

      Dec. 28, 2001

      Within hours of the Sept. 11 attacks, President Bush said, ”We will make no distinction between the terrorists who committed these acts and those who harbor them.” From that first statement, Mr. Bush shaped a grand strategy for the war on terrorism that is as transforming of American policy as was Ronald Reagan’s pledge to consign an ”evil empire” to the ”ash heap of history.” It breaks with the past by taking aim at states harboring terrorists as well as at terrorists themselves. It is why we have destroyed the Taliban regime in Afghanistan even as we hunt down Osama bin Laden himself. It is why the war against terrorism cannot be won if Saddam Hussein continues to rule Iraq.

      trollhattan

      @rikyrah:

      Tell it.

      Read yesterday that leading Republican candidate for CA governor and all around great guy, Larry Elder, mentored Stephen Miller. Make of that what you will.

      Fair Economist

      @rikyrah: Well said.

      I’d particularly like to point out – why would the Afghan Army fight after Trump promised all Talibani prisoners would be released? Of course they didn’t fight! Trump had said they’d not be allowed to win.

      Another Scott

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques: Yup.

      Repost – Ian Fritze at TheAtlantic via GovExec:

      What I Learned While Eavesdropping on the Taliban

      I spent 600 hours listening in on the people who now run Afghanistan. It wasn’t until the end of my tour that I understood what they were telling me.

      It’s well worth a click over for a small picture of what the war was really like. But Caution – some parts are disturbing.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Hoodie

      The point Rubin makes is particularly interesting.  For all the flag-waving, support the troops crap these folks put out, not too much glowing coverage of the men and women carrying out a heroic evacuation.   Maybe that’s because those folks are too busy doing good and don’t have time to waste on reporters, but I can’t help thinking the media is stuck in their own loop, like an obsessive fan rehashing the fourth quarter game plan after the clock runs out when the war was over in the first half, if not the first quarter.  Everyone else is heading to the parking lot and thinking about life after the game.

      brendancalling

      I realize I’ve said this before, but Jennifer Rubin—once the shillingest right wing shill to shlll—seems to be the only columnist to consistently get Biden. For the time being at least, she has really turned around

      BGinCHI

      Just want to remark that the only ad I get while on here is about Hot Honey Chicken, and I honestly don’t understand how ads know my nickname.

      schrodingers_cat

      @rikyrah: The media bigwigs like Peter Baker and his wife Susan who writes for the New Yorker didn’t even care this much when the Orange Clown enacted his Muslim ban and Green Card Holders were stranded at various airports across the country.

