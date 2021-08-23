Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

They're Not History Buffs

They’re Not History Buffs

The other day I went down a Norm MacDonald rabbit hole (full disclosure I don’t know if he has been canceled or not, but I would imagine he has because he says some outrageous shit, but I am old and his stuff was funny before he got canceled if he got canceled so I still watch it and it still makes me laugh) and was watching some of his old standup routines while working on other stuff, and this gem popped up:

I immediately thought of the media freakout the last couple weeks over the Afghanistan withdrawal, and it occurred to me- they’re not history buffs. With the exception of a few older reporters and media types like James Fallows and Charlie Pierce, folks who regularly use the brains they were born with, most of our bobble heads are relatively young. Also, there is also nothing more American than not remember fucking anything, so you combine these two and you get a bunch of media who have A.) never seen us lose a war, B.) don’t understand that no military plans survives longer than initial contact, C.) the other guy is trying to win and has their own agenda that is independent of any static intelligence reports. So they literally have no idea what is going on.

For most of them, they’ve never actually seen a war end, particularly because we don’t declare wars anymore, we just call things wars and then they go on forever (see also war on drugs, war on terrorism). It’s very rare that we have actual land wars, we just bomb and arm people and what not, and most of it is out of American sight (a reminder that Operation Menu, Nixon’s bombing of Cambodia, was only a secret war in the United States. The Cambodians were fully up to date on it as it happened).

So they are basically in “I don’t know what is going on and I’m freaking the fuck out.” And their reporting shows it. “Why didn’t we evacuate earlier” is a popular question, and the answer is WHY WOULD YOU EVACUATE BEFORE THE WITHDRAWAL and if we evacuated everyone the fucking Taliban would have noticed and we thought the Afghans would hold longer. Again, it’s not a static turn based crpg. It’s a fluid event with lots of moving parts and hundreds of different agendas and tens of thousands of actors. It’s fucking messy.

Wars are messy, losing them doubly so. So, no. There is no fucking reason for Biden to fire his cabinet or execute the Pentagon leadership and the Joint Chiefs. This is what losing looks like. People may have romantic ideas about a bullet, razorblade, and match in the finial of the flag for the last man abandoning post, but that’s just not how it happens.

So ignore them. Listen to the calm people doing briefings at the Pentagon. They know what they are talking about, even if you can’t trust everything they say.

      zhena gogolia

      I like Norm MacDonald too. I hope he hasn’t been canceled

      ETA: I hate the news media. I just hate them.

      raven

      I finished “Vietnam: An Epic Tragedy, 1945-1975” by Max Hastings today. Hastings doesn’t spare anyone involved in the war and some folks don’t like that perspective. If you think the exit from Afghanistan is ugly pick this up and check out the second to last chapter. Thousands of ARVN, NVA, VC, and civilians were killed and wounded in the last couple of years and it ended up like it always going to. I know there are fuckers in the MIC that would loved to have the end of our involvement in Afghanistan become another blood bath, and it still may happen, but get the fuck out.

      Gin & Tonic

      For some reason “canceled” with one L looks wrong to me.

      coin operated

      The Taliban could have made this significantly more messy by sending our remaining forces back in body bags…this country needs to count it’s blessings in that regard.

      Part of me thinks that’s what our Talibangicals would have done…

      jl

      Big shot media and academic aristocrats who are so removed from reality that they think it’s all just a game of risk are the ones who are most upset. And they are fools, dangerous fools, but fools.

      A big chunk of the international security field has been lost in some kind of fantasy video game thinking for years. Your team goes in and shoots fantasy power beam rays, hit enough targets and you win a credibility chip power pack and you can go up to the next level.

      Edit: Afghanistan has been an exemplar of  entirely mindless mission creep for years. The goal of getting Al-Qaeda was mostly achieved within a few years, and probably could have been completely accomplished but for the incompetence and malfeasance of the Bush people. It was never possible to build a modern nation state. I think we could have improved life there and reduce the chances that the country would not become a haven of international terrorists again. But that idea was dealt a nearly fatal blow by the Bush admin too. I don’t think any subsequent administration could have recovered the mess.

      brendancalling

      I’m a big Norm fan even though I disagree with his politics quite a bit. The dude is funny, that’s a great bit, and that’s a good description of the media, especially cable news. They’re like teenagers discovering something for the first time, but everyday. Goldfish memory.

      Benw

      Man, the anti-mask brigade is just nuts.

      I’m at our school district BOE meeting and we can’t talk about anything except masks. Not even vaccines can make a dent. They start off sounding vaguely sane and then descend into the rabbit hole of Bill Gates mind control.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      Sort of on topic, I met up with 2 of my cousins last month.  I had not seen either in 20 years.  My wife kept whispering to me about the older one, “He sounds like someone.  He sounds like someone.”  After a few hours it finally hit me, Norm Macdonald!  We had a good laugh about that one.

      Baud

      @jl:

      It wasn’t mission creep.  It was planned that way from the beginning.  See my comment # 10 and 15 in this post.

      dexwood

      @zhena gogolia: Wasn’t aware of that, but I haven’t been around editors for a long time. I worked with a guy who always mocked our editor, telling him, “you know, if you could write, you wouldn’t be an editor”.

