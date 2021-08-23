Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

State of Denial (Open Thread)

Perhaps foolishly, I’m still clinging to the hope that being loudly and consistently pro-virus and anti-protect-kids-from-the-virus will blow up in the faces of Trumpy Republicans like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. They’re determined to test my hypothesis.

On Friday, Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran (an insufferable pricklouse* who is NOT the president of FSU) gave public school districts in Alachua and Broward Counties an ultimatum: reverse mask mandates, or the state will refuse to pay schoolboard members who voted to impose them. Those two districts were the first to defy Governor DeSantis’s anti-mask agenda.

They’ve since been joined by at least five other districts: Hillsborough, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach, Leon and Sarasota Counties. I’m not sure what percentage of Florida schoolchildren these counties represent, but it’s well north of a third since these are all population centers.

It’s also notable that Sarasota County joined the mask party since that county is dominated by Republicans. Here’s why even some Republicans are telling Corcoran and RegeneRon to stuff it: [TB Times]

Florida’s pandemic is getting deadlier and infecting more children.

The state reported 1,486 deaths, a 141 percent increase from two weeks ago. And it’s the most deaths since Feb. 10, as federal data shows Florida approaching the weekly death toll last seen this past winter.

One out of every four COVID-19 infections recorded by the state in the most recent seven-day period were 19 or younger.

The COVID positivity rate for Florida teens is 25%. Let that sink in.

I’ve noted in this space before that DeSantis is gambling with our lives. That wasn’t hyperbole. He made the bet that since most of the state’s seniors are vaccinated, he could pretend the pandemic was over, reasoning that even if Florida became a COVID-19 hotspot (as it did), the death rate would remain well below pre-vaccine peaks. He was wrong about that. Hospitals are filling up, and kids are getting sick.

So, in terms of politics, will it matter? Not to the Trumpy base, which will croak out “MAGA” before the breathing tube stops their vocal chords. But I wonder if Sarasota County’s defection gives DeSantis and his all-sycophant staff pause. They keep doubling down because they think to do otherwise would look weak.

But as some of y’all have pointed out, it makes the governor look weak when schoolboards tell him and his threatening minions to go pound sand. Terrible political hack Richard Corcoran’s threats about withholding schoolboard salaries are empty anyway since the Biden admin has the schoolboard’s backs on the issue. It just makes DeSantis and his people look like impotent and vindictive cockwaffles.

And it’s interesting that Sarasota defected after Corcoran issued the ultimatum. Maybe there will be a reckoning. We’ll find out next year.

Open thread!

*Shamelessly stolen from valued commenter Miss Bianca.

    59Comments

    2. 2.

      lamh36

      Just dropping in to say hi cause it’s been a while.

      I’ve been steadily lurking, but today is a big day…

      Today is the first day of virtual Kindergarten for my niece Layla and 5 years before today she was just a lil bean! Happy 5th Birthday to my neicy Layla Grace!! She looks different, I have the same hair…LOL

      https://twitter.com/psddluva4evah/status/1429845828626178049?s=20

      Earlier this month (Aug 2) was my neice Zoe’s 6th birthday! 2 neices in one month from my 2 youngest sisters! August has become one of those good months in my family.

      Stay frosty Juicers…gotta go back to lurking, consider this my sign of life post…LOL

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Chief Oshkosh

      And apparently some Florida hospital docs just staged a walkout protest to highlight that south FL hospitals are so far beyond capacity that that unvaccinated are now, essentially, killing the vaccinated. There are so many unvaccinated in the hospitals that all the resources are taken.

      AFAIC, hospitals triage everyday for many reasons. Just as “unvaccinated” as another triage factor. And make sure to set aside a parking lot so you have a place to dump ’em.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      MisterForkbeard

      @lamh36: She’s adorable. My 4 and 6 year olds are back in school (in person!), and they’re both having fun but also upset they have to get up early and can’t play video games all morning.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      DeathSantis hasn’t employed much leverage.  He’s trying to withhold salaries of school board members. who voted for mandates.  That’s weak sauce, and I’d be surprised if it does anything.

      Also, I wonder if the crush that the Axios of evil has on RegenerRon is similar to the crush they have on wars in Afghanistan — a refined taste not shared with the general population.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      dmsilev

      Even with vaccinations and with all of the tricks that the state is trying to play with the data, Florida’s COVID death rate is at an all-time high (average is currently 210/day, well above the worst of last winter or this time last year). And, well, the case and hospitalization counts are still rising, which means it’s gonna get worse.

      Sigh.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      craigie

      In other pandemic news, Contagion is back on the telly, via Hulu. The first half of this movie (released 2011) reads like a documentary of our current situation. The second half is pretty spot on as well, except for speeded up.

      And in the credits is the line “Not if, but when”

      If there is a sequel, they can write “We told you so”

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Nicole

      I’m glad the school board members are telling DeSantis to take his 30 pieces of silver and shove it.  Children’s lives are worth more than any salary.

      (As a New Yorker, I was surprised to find out School Board Member is a paid gig in Florida; it’s not in NYC)

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @Elizabelle: No need, today is his last day!  Bring on Kathy Hochul!

      Also, he went out gracelessly, blaming everyone but himself.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Betty Cracker

      @dmsilev: Yep. IIRC, case counts were down slightly last week, which may mean that we’re on the downslope? I hope so, but schools just started within the past couple of weeks, so who knows. It’s a terrible situation. My ER doc SIL is exhausted and angry, and I don’t blame her.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Ken

      @dmsilev: I’m not seeing that Florida’s “tricks” are having much effect on the data. The curves are stepped, but the upward trends are still there and still horrible.

      It will even bite them a bit once things turn around, since then their numbers will be pegged at higher values than reality for a week.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      waspuppet

      I’m not sure what percentage of Florida schoolchildren these counties represent, but it’s well north of a third since these are all population centers.

      There does seem to be this trend of an inverse relationship between popularity of Republican ideas and actual people living in a place. Vast, empty expanses dotted by angry white shut-ins mainlining Fox News and OAN are GOP country.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      zhena gogolia

      @germy: She’s in the WaPo today excoriating Biden and telling him not to negotiate with the Taliban. The comments are pretty harsh.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      SiubhanDuinne

      This made me laugh. Sorry, the person who sent it to me didn’t include a source.

      Kiwi Faux Pas
      Minister Advises New Zealanders to Get Active Outdoors

      New Zealand’s COVID-19 response minister inadvertently spread some joy in tough times when he made a gaffe over the weekend. Chris Hipkins advised citizens to go outside and “spread their legs.”

      The internet had a field day with the minister’s misstep. He meant to advise people to stretch their legs, with netizens then advising fellow Kiwis to “spread your legs, and save lives,” or “spread your legs, not the virus.”

      My inner 12-year-old is giggling uncontrollably.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Spanky

      It just makes DeSantis and his people look like impotent and vindictive cockwaffles.

      They look like it because that’s what they are.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      quakerinabasement

      I saw Miss Bianca’s use of pricklouse and I was also tickled by it. Turns out it is a real, if archaic one. It was originally a term of contempt for a tailor, but came to refer to any lousy person.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Oklahomo

      It’s gotten bad enough here in Eastern Oklahoma that the family doctor’s office called this morning and now all appointments for simple stuff like prescription renewal will be done via telemedicine.  They are exhausted from battling the anti-mask idiots and anti-vax idiots.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      The COVID positivity rate for Florida teens is 25%. Let that sink in.

      Damn, and I though 1.2 in my county was bad.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      mrmoshpotato

      The COVID positivity rate for Florida teens is 25%. Let that sink in.

      Oh won’t someone pleeeeease think of the children?!

      What?  That would require us adults limiting our activities and not being selfish slapdicks?  To hell with the brats!

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Jim Appleton

      Due respect, I don’t see much hope, and I condemn TFG as 99% responsible for the Delta carnage.

       

      Here’s an informative piece about southern Oregon’s horrible Covid spike.

      https://www.oregonlive.com/coronavirus/2021/08/heartache-in-southern-oregon-as-record-covid-surge-overwhelms-hospitals-patients-die.html

       

      Demographics are clear from the article.

       

      My take away is that once TFG set the table, these folks were never going to accept that the coming meal might convince them to change their order.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Earl

      @Just Chuck: I think a focus on DeSantis personally is a waste of time; it’s not like he’s doing things his voters dislike.  His voters choose to trade a heightened death rate for reopening.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      trollhattan

      From the flaming wilds of California comes the news that Larry Elder, leading Republican candidate for governor, has replaced his campaign manager who, one supposes, should have been on task squelching the whole awkward Larry gets high and points loaded gun at fiancee thing.

      Here’s my new theory, which is mine and very smart: If Larry, like any good Republican, stays in the race because any news is good news for Larry and besides, he ain’t ashamed of shit, and if Larry continues to lead in the polls, because pointing guns at ladies looks good to Republicans, then Newsom can campaign against Larry and ignore the other Republicans. He can distill his message to “Unless you want this lunatic to be governor, vote no on the recall. Thanks.”

      Larry just might be the unifier we’ve been looking for. You go, you slavery-loving scamp.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      apocalipstick

      @Nicole: That was my question: is school board member a salaried position in FL? In my lil town it’s an elected position with no remuneration other than the acknowledgment that one is a mover and shaker in the community.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Doc Sardonic

      @Nicole: Not only is it a paid gig, it is a well paid gig. In 2019 the lowest paid school board member in the state was around $26,500, give or take a couple hundred bucks, for a few meetings a month. Salaries are determined by population of the county and a few other variables or matching the salary of a first year teacher, which ever is lower.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      VeniceRiley

      Louseprick. That might work better! What was that Shelley Long and Bette Midler kidnap caper movie with the unforgettable line “Needledick bugf*cker.”

      Florida docs staging a symbolic walkout at shift change. Hope it gets media attention.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      KrackenJack

      @HinTN:

      cockwaffles

      And paraphrasing The Rude Pundit, too. We live for your eloquent turn of phrase, Ms Cracker.

      So many questions. Are they fried or salted? Do you serve them with maple syrup? I couldn’t find anything on the Food Network.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      geg6

      I really don’t know how you continue to live there, Betty. I know that I will never again step foot in the plague state, regardless of all the friends and family we have there. They want to see us, they can come here. If they don’t want to come here, tough luck.

      I was fired up over Florida Man yesterday anyway. Pissed me off all afternoon. Due to the Shell cracker plant being built here, we have had an influx of assholes from COVID hotspot states for the last couple of years. Most of them are from TX, OK and LA, based on the license plates on their stupid giant pickups, but there are also some number of FL idiots mixed in. I was going to my sister’s yesterday for a dip in her pool when some asshole in a gigantic red pickup pulled out in front of me. Pissed me off enough because there was a car in front of me with the legal distance between us and this idiot pulled out into the gap, such as it was. Then he proceeded to tailgate the guy in front of him. That car had about five other cars in front of it, but FL dickhead didn’t give a shit and kept riding his bumper. One of cars in front stopped in order to make a left turn and FL asshole then attempted to pass on the right side on a two-lane road. He finally realized he was gonna get t-boned by a car pulling out of the street the other car was turning into, so he decided to get back into line. When we all were able accelerate again, I found out this dick had some kind of aftermarket exhaust that spewed black smoke out of a huge tailpipe, leaving a black cloud. After that, every time he accelerated a little bit, he made sure the black smoke was spewing out. I rode about 3 miles behind this dipshit as he tailgated the entire time and I was fuming the whole way. The smoke finally cleared enough that I caught a glimpse of his plate and saw it was a FL plate. I admit to having thoughts all the way to my sister’s that I’d like to stand my ground against that asshole for trying to kill us all here in PA just by driving.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      trollhattan

      @Betty Cracker:

      Here in the supposed blue fortress of Sacramento County the rate of everything Covid is up; everything, that is, except the rate of new vaccinations.

      Among the disturbing new data are metrics for breakthrough cases, which they’ve recently begun to publish. Early summer it was circa 0.5%/100k population and today it’s 14.1% (total rate 34.4%).

      They do not report outcomes, so one can’t know if any of the hospitalization or ICU cases are breakthrough people. Perhaps they don’t even collect the information, this is all a work in progress.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Elizabelle

      @trollhattan:   Question:  any chance you Californians can get rid of these insane recalls?

      It is criminal to be spending that amount of money on political theatre during a pandemic during wildfires and drought.  Criminal.

      What could you do to change this system?  Could voters vote against it on a referendum?

      It’s insane to let political tricksters f*ck with the governorship of a state with such an enormous economy.  This has to stop.

      It is the opposite of good government.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      trollhattan

      @geg6: “Rolling coal.” Don’t google that if you value keeping your blood pressure in check. “Pwning the Priuses” is a lifestyle.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      jonas

      It just makes DeSantis and his people look like impotent and vindictive cockwaffles

      In other words, like Republicans. Unfortunately, as Betty frequently reminds us, that remains a good look in FL, so I wouldn’t count DeSantis or any of his ilk out quite yet.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      CaseyL

      impotent and vindictive cockwaffles

      You turn a mean phrase, Ms. Cracker. I will now look for opportunities to use this one! Easy to do, as it applies to 99.9% of the GQP.

      My Mom lives in Florida (Broward County). I keep telling her “Don’t leave the house. You’re not leaving the house, right??” Happily, Mom was already a homebody, and is fully vaxxed, so as long as she can do her grocery shopping during Old Persons’ Hour and stay fully masked she should be (*knocks wood*) okay.

      My oldest BFF also lives in Florida (Miami Dade), and caught Covid a couple of weeks ago. She’s fully vaxxed, but also an asthmatic, so it is kicking her ass. She was doing OK last time I spoke to her, but that was a week ago.

      It’s good to see the poll showing Fried way out ahead of DeSantis. My god, what an amazing thing it would be to kick that thanatophile to the curb. And, please FSM, the two GQP Senators with him.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Kay

      Katlyn Lafrinere, a Marquette-based cardiovascular radiologic technologist for the U.P. Health System, comes from a union family. But until the pandemic hit, and health care professionals everywhere were faced with unprecedented challenges, she wasn’t a union member herself. That changed in July, when she and other techs voted to form a union and join the Michigan Nurse’s Association . “When COVID-19 affected us up here, we all just kind of started realizing how closely we all work together. We were working together really well, all of these departments, and we’re thinking ‘if we can all band together to take care of our patients in this way, why can’t we do it for ourselves and help them as well,’” Lafrinere said. Hers was the third unit to unionize though Michigan Nurse’s Association since the pandemic began. Overall, union membership in Michigan is growing. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 15.2% of Michigan’s wage and salary workers were union members in 2020, up from 13.6% in 2019. Experts say that as the way people work changes – from wage increases to remote work – one way employees seek to gain power in the workplace is by organizing.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Miss Bianca

      @Mowgli: Ha! Have to confess to both you and Betty Cracker that “pricklouse” is not a term of art that I coined myself – I lifted it from, of all things, Samuel Pepys’s diary.

      Yes, in high school we were assigned chunks of Pepys’s diary to read (it was AP English, after all), and I may have been the only one to actually read them. In any case, I have never forgotten that Pepys and his wife got into a heated imbroglio over something or other, and he called her some name, I forget what, which prompted her to brand him a pricklouse in return.

      That epithet has warmed the cockles of my liver for lo these forty years since first I read it. And probably did its part to turn me into the deep fan of Restoration England’s literature and history that I became, and remain, to this day.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      geg6

      @trollhattan:

      You’d think that would be popular around here, where people and their parents and grandparents actually mined coal.  But no.  Only this dickhead from Florida.

      Reply

