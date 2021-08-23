The Post’s headline is Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine wins full FDA approval, potentially persuading the hesitant to get a shot.

Perhaps, a few, who are actually hesitant. All the hardened anti-vaxxers who are winning Herman Cain Awards, like recent awardee Phil Valentine, will either ask for it too late (when they’re gasping in an ICU bed) or stubbornly refuse, like some of the yokels who were interviewed by the NYT for this video in an Arkansas hospital.