Pfizer-BioNTech Approved

Pfizer-BioNTech Approved

40 Comments

The Post’s headline is Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine wins full FDA approval, potentially persuading the hesitant to get a shot.

Perhaps, a few, who are actually hesitant. All the hardened anti-vaxxers who are winning Herman Cain Awards, like recent awardee Phil Valentine, will either ask for it too late (when they’re gasping in an ICU bed) or stubbornly refuse, like some of the yokels who were interviewed by the NYT for this video in an Arkansas hospital.

    40 Comments

    1. 1.

      Elizabelle

      Yea!

      Thinking this morning that, regrettably, beanie boy Cardinal Raymond Burke seems to still be with us. A Covid-denier taking up an ICU bed that would better serve another person. But, as with the late Mr. Valentine, one must be patient.

      Of the two, it seems Phil Valentine was the better person.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Dennis

      Yah, for most of the refusers, I suspect “it’s not fully approved!” was just a hat to hang their hat on and they’ll move to another excuse now.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Roger Moore

      It’s not just that it will persuade some persuadable people to get their shot.  It will also give some extra courage to businesses considering requiring all their employees to get vaccinated, and that kind of requirement is likely to be a big factor in getting more shots in arms.  A lot of unvaccinated people haven’t refused because they’re completely unwilling but because they haven’t had a strong enough motivation yet.  Losing their job is likely to be a strong motivating factor.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      eclare

      As I reported downstairs, the University of Memphis said once it’s approved, it will be mandated.  Undergrad is about 17k students, don’t know about grad or faculty.  I’ll take it.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      matt

      I have a theory about the vaccine resistance: They’re just self-indulgent shits who don’t like getting stuck with needles and they don’t care how good the reasons are for doing it.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      dmsilev

      Hesitancy is one thing. More importantly, a lot of businesses have been told by their legal departments that a vaccine mandate needs at least one vaccine with non-emergency approval. Now, that trigger has been pulled.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Yutsano

      Come on Moderna and Johnson & Johnson! The mandates will have more sticking power if all of them win full approval.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Dennis

      Yah, for most of the refusers, I suspect “it’s not fully approved!” was just a hat to hang their hat on and they’ll move to another excuse now.

      My very right-wing BIL said he’d *consider* getting vaxxed once it was fully approved. We’ll see how far that goes.

      At least my 79 year old FIL finally got his first shot, week before last.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      rikyrah

      CLAP CLAP CLAP CLAP

       

      Now, it’s time for more sticks from employers and the government.

      No Airplane

      No Amtrak

      No Greyhound

      without proof of FULL vaccination.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      guachi

      @lowtechcyclist

      I suspect the new complaint was that Pfizer was approved too quickly. There is always a backup excuse.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      dmsilev

      Now, on to the next step: approval for the 5-11 year old block. The FDA has been very, perhaps excessively, cautious, requiring bigger trial populations and longer observation times. We need this soon, really needed it a month ago, but as soon as possible.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      dmsilev

      @Yutsano: Not sure that makes much difference. I know my employer’s stance was “once even a single vaccine is approved, the mandate flips on”, and from what I’ve read, that’s a pretty common stance.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Elizabelle

      @rikyrah:   Yes.  And proof tied to a vaccinations database.

      No just handing over a card that anyone could have forged.  (We had stacks and stacks of the blank CDC cards sitting around our mass clinic.  I wondered about that.  No one would have missed a few inches gone missing.)

      I hope the cruiselines and airlines are checking the databases, just as they collect passport numbers days before embarkation.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Benw

      @dmsilev: yes!

      I hope it helps K-12 school districts decide to mandate vaccinations for 12+ that Pfizer is the one at was emergency approved for 12+ so all 12-16 yos already have that one.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      New Deal democrat

      I expect the Federal, (blue) State, and local (blue) school district mandates, as well as employer mandates, to come fast and furious now.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Roger Moore

      @matt:

      I don’t think vaccine resistance is a monolith.  Yes, I’m sure there are some people who are afraid of needles and are using excuses to avoid getting their shot.  There are also:

      1. People who have had bad experiences, like extremely strong reactions, to past vaccines but whose worries aren’t enough to get a medical waiver
      2. People who have a generalized distrust of the medical system.  This includes believers in various kinds of medical woo.
      3. People who have a generalized distrust of the government
      4. Right wingers who have bought into anti-vax as a political statement

      And then you have a lot of “vaccine reluctant” people who can probably be convinced but haven’t hit their threshold yet.  I would bet many people in this category have either had COVID or believe they’ve had COVID and think their natural immunity is as good as a vaccination.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @matt:

      I have a theory about the vaccine resistance: They’re just self-indulgent shits who don’t like getting stuck with needles and they don’t care how good the reasons are for doing it.

      I’m a self-indulgent shit who is legit terrified of needles, and I’ve been fully vaccinated since May. And I’ll get the booster in January.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      kindness

      Will this persuade anyone who wasn’t getting this vaccine because it was still classified as experimental?

      With all due respect, anyone who went there is already deep down the rabbit hole that the changing of the status of this is another Deep State conspiracy theory created to get at their precious bodily fluids.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Roger Moore

      @guachi: ​
       

      I suspect the new complaint was that Pfizer was approved too quickly.

      Yep. Or the minor variation, that you can’t trust the approval because it was the result of political pressure from the Biden Administration.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Bobby Thomson

      @Roger Moore: Awful lot of overlap in 2-4, and 1 sounds like bullshit.  Vaccine reactions are better than COVID reactions, and either they can get vaccines or they can’t.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Steeplejack (phone)

      Cuomo really running out the string.

      NEW: @NYGovCuomo delivering a “farewell address” at noon today. He resigns from office amid numerous sexual harassment allegations at 11:59 pm tonight.

      — Morgan Mckay (@morganfmckay) August 23, 2021

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Nicole

      @Elizabelle:

      I hope the cruiselines and airlines are checking the databases, just as they collect passport numbers days before embarkation.

      Did you see the article about the couple (Florida, natch) that got busted on a vacation to Hawaii for having fake cards? What got them caught was that they also showed fake cards for their two kids… who were too young to be vaccinated.  Dumb clucks were apparently unaware kids aren’t eligible yet.  The screener, fortunately, was not at all a dumb cluck.

      Here: NY Post link (bleah), but the first link that came up in results for me.  Article seems unbiased, though.

      https://nypost.com/2021/08/19/florida-couple-busted-for-using-fake-vax-cards-to-fly-to-hawaii/

      Reply
    28. 28.

      dr. bloor

      @dmsilev:

      FDA has been very, perhaps excessively, cautious,

      Please cite your evidence and show your work.

      Everyone wants a vaccine for the little ones, but kids are not little adults.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Hildebrand

      @rikyrah: Wanted to share this from a Saturday night thread – you had asked about my congregation.

      “We have taken a bit of a two-prong approach.

      One of the elders’ sons is a doctor, he is coming in to talk about the vaccine and also encourage the skeptics to come to his practice to get the shot.

      The second is that our community development arm will be hosting two clinics this fall – standard physicals will be the official ‘reason’, but vaccines will also be offered.”

      My hope is that full approval will help move some to getting the vaccine.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      The Moar You Know

      Cuomo really running out the string.

      @Steeplejack (phone): Gotta say I’d do the same in his position.  Not that I’d be in his position, because I’m not the kind of person who forces unwanted physical contact on others.  Kinda the opposite, will tend to involuntarily punch people who pull the “I’m a hugger!” power-trip shit.  I don’t like being touched without warning.

      But I totally get the “you were going to fire me so I did the resignation thing and I’m staying all the way until the last possible second” thing.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      rikyrah

      @dmsilev:

      Now, on to the next step: approval for the 5-11 year old block.

       

      I pray for this approval everyday.

      The sense of relief those parents will feel.

      I know how I felt when Peanut was vaccinated. Just being able to make the appointment brought me to tears.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      rikyrah

      @Hildebrand:

       

      Glad to hear about it. I get so scared…the pictures of the people younger and younger being taken out.

      I just look at them and think ‘ what a waste. Didn’t have to be.’

       

      I know that I suggested that you ask them about if their life insurance and wills were up to date. It wasn’t snark. It’s reality.

      Reply

