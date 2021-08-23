Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / One Last Cuomo Post

One Last Cuomo Post

by | 13 Comments

This post is in: 

He moved out of the Governor’s mansion and abandoned his dog:

ALBANY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, who has been staying with one of his sisters in Westchester County in the final days of his third term, recently has asked staff members at the Executive Mansion if anyone would like to keep his dog, Captain, who has remained at the state-owned residence after the governor moved out last week.

Two State Police sources told the Times Union on Saturday that the governor had recently asked mansion staff members if anyone would be interested in caring for the dog. Captain — a high-strung mix of shepherd, Siberian and malamute — has nipped a few people since Cuomo adopted him in 2018, the sources said, and a mansion staffer recently took the dog home for a few days but decided he was too much.

This guy is the fucking worst. Here’s a good story about his replacement, Kathy Hochul, the first female Governor of New York and (this is amazing) the first person to hold that office who also held elected office in a town since 1880.

(Thanks to John Griffin Cole for reminding me about this on Twitter.)

    13Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      In all fairness to Cuomo, someone downstairs reported that Cuomo is not looking for someone to take his dog permanently, just someone to watch the pup while he is on vacation.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Baud

      People were talking about this earlier.

      Richard Azzopardi, a senior adviser and spokesman for the governor, lashed out at the allegation that the governor has been looking for someone to care for the canine. He said the arrangement was only “temporary” because the governor, who is scheduled to resign from office at 11:59 p.m. Monday, is planning to take a vacation.

      Like I said then, if true, the problem is asking employees to dog sit.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      BCHS Class of 1980

      Well, if Cuomo weren’t on the BJ crap list before (Narrator: he so was!), this woulda sealed it in concrete and dropped it to the bottom of the Marianas Trench.​
        I just saw the update and I change nothing; if the man had friends or willingness to spend money, he could have a dogsitter without (again!) leaning on subordinates.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Raoul Paste

      He abandoned his dog?

      Call John Wick

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Betsy

      All the counterfactuals issued by his spokespersons were *extremely* testy and defensive. It’s almost like the reporter has hit the truth.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Wyatt Salamanca

      Andrew Cuomo – totally classless right up to the bitter end. Good riddance to this creep.

      Outgoing New York governor Andrew Cuomo led his farewell address by ripping on the sexual harassment accusations that led him to his resignation.

      Cuomo cut right to the chase at the top of his speech as he said “there will be another time to talk about the truth and ethics of the recent situation involving me.”

      Let me say now that when government politicizes allegations and the headlines condemn without fact, you undermine the justice system, and that does not serve women, and it does not serve men or society. Of course, everyone has a right to come forward, and we applaud their bravery and encourage them doing so. but allegations must still be scrutinized and verified, whether made by a woman or a man. that is our basic justice system.

      “The attorney general’s report was designed to be a political firecracker on an explosive topic and it worked,” Cuomo said. “There was a political and media stampede, but the truth will out in time. Of that, I am confident.”

      h/t https://www.mediaite.com/tv/gov-cuomo-whines-about-getting-a-raw-deal-in-farewell-address-when-government-politicizes-allegations-you-undermine-the-justice-system/

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Mart

      Channel flipping Saturday saw the narcissist on CNN talking up their “back to normal” NYC music shindig. What a guy.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Betsy

      I was going to say, at least we can be sure that his political future is scotched now, because more people will object to his treatment of the dog than would get hung up on his treatment of the women around him — so that support for animal welfare acts as a kind of substitute for opposition to sexual harassment.  Highly ironic, I was about to observe, but then I remembered that abusers can be identified by their treatment of animals, as well as their treatment of women.   So maybe it is an appropriate proxy, at least in a world where women can’t count on politics support for their rights.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Steeplejack

      But, but, but—I was reliably informed this morning that we shouldn’t pay attention to “hot takes” without confirming evidence. “The compulsion to pile-on for retweets and likes is too great to trust snippets at face value.”

      But wait—the source was this exact article in the Times Union. Apparently we didn’t like that we saw it from a tweet—or we didn’t bother to read past the tweet to the actual article. Talk about hot takes.

      Reply

