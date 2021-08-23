He moved out of the Governor’s mansion and abandoned his dog:

ALBANY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, who has been staying with one of his sisters in Westchester County in the final days of his third term, recently has asked staff members at the Executive Mansion if anyone would like to keep his dog, Captain, who has remained at the state-owned residence after the governor moved out last week. Two State Police sources told the Times Union on Saturday that the governor had recently asked mansion staff members if anyone would be interested in caring for the dog. Captain — a high-strung mix of shepherd, Siberian and malamute — has nipped a few people since Cuomo adopted him in 2018, the sources said, and a mansion staffer recently took the dog home for a few days but decided he was too much.

This guy is the fucking worst. Here’s a good story about his replacement, Kathy Hochul, the first female Governor of New York and (this is amazing) the first person to hold that office who also held elected office in a town since 1880.

(Thanks to John Griffin Cole for reminding me about this on Twitter.)