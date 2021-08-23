On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

This week, besides Albatrossity and Bill of course, we’ll see something new and different from Steve from Mendocino. And then Paul in St. Augustine will take us on a 2-day trip to the Tongariro Alpine Crossing in New Zealand!

Albatrossity

Week four of the Summer in Flyover Country series will showcase some young local birds, and a few migrants which are starting to trickle through. August is always an exciting time to go birding; you can often find unexpected birds, or molting birds with funky plumages. More than occasionally you might even have to work hard to identify them.