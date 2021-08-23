Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

Women: they get shit done

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

It was down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

It might be fine, or it might be a clusterfuck.

False Scribes! False Scribes!

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Don’t bother to argue with people harriet tubman would have shot.

How does anyone do Gilligan’s Island as trump world and not cast Jared as Gilligan?

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

Are you … from the future?

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / Monday Morning Open Thread: Another Week Begins

Monday Morning Open Thread: Another Week Begins

by | 37 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • debbie
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • eclare
  • Geminid
  • germy
  • Immanentize
  • indycat32
  • Kristine
  • Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NotMax
  • oldster
  • rikyrah
  • satby
  • Spanky

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    37Comments

    2. 2.

      Immanentize

      The week begins. In my case I will be in a room of 100 students (all masked) for the first time since December, 2019.

      May god have mercy on our souls. Proceed!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Immanentize

      @Baud: And there finally are stories about the deadly floods in this country.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Baud

      On Today, apparently when Pfizer gets full approval for the vaccine, they can begin advertising.  Didn’t realize that.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Immanentize

      @Baud: Criminal Law today. It’s my students’ first law school class. Pilgrims!

      Tomorrow I start my international criminal law course. 100 students in Crim. 30+ students in Int. Crim. We teach because we love it. They pay us to grade.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      NotMax

      Can’t recall if have ever see the g word (emphasis added) in a forecast.

      The smaller islands from Maui to Kauaʻi appear to be in “direct line” to experience the worst impacts of what forecasters are calling a “potent weather system.” “Even the Big Island, which appears to be to the south of the low’s track, will likely experience bouts of heavy rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds.”

      In a Forecast Discussion issued by the NWS at 8:35 p.m. [on Sunday], the NWS said a “very gloomy forecast” has the potential of impacting the vast majority of the population. Source

      Fasten your seat belts, it’s going to be a bumpy Monday.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      oldster

      I object to publicizing “scoops” about our spy agencies going out into Kabul to risk their lives and rescue people, while it is happening.
      There will be time for those stories later. Right now, a lot of lives are at stake.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      indycat32

      I will soon set the trap to catch the female feral cat to transport her to the clinic to be spayed. She’s consistently entered the propped open trap for two weeks to eat.  Let’s hope she doesn’t balk this morning.  Wish me luck.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Baud

      The level of public acceptance of evolution in the United States is now solidly above the halfway mark, according to a new study based on a series of national public opinion surveys conducted over the last 35 years.
      “From 1985 to 2010, there was a statistical dead heat between acceptance and rejection of evolution,” said lead researcher Jon D. Miller of the Institute for Social Research at the University of Michigan. “But acceptance then surged, becoming the majority position in 2016.

      Only took 150 years.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      mrmoshpotato

      Peter Doocy does not want you to retweet this video of the many times he has been humiliated by Jen Psaki, so you know what to do. #PsakiBomb

      Jen: Peter, do you like making an ass of yourself day in, day out?  Do you get off on it?

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @Immanentize:

      You gonna do that tedious historical thing with the Latin, or will you launch straight into a short “society has an obligation to protect physical safety and assets, and here’s how this body of law works”.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Baud:

      On Today, apparently when Pfizer gets full approval for the vaccine, they can begin advertising. Didn’t realize that. 

      Advertising for the vaccine, or advertising more dick pills?

      Reply
    32. 32.

      satby

      @indycat32: Good luck! I’m going to try to grab the two I’ve been feeding this week, but I have to do it at two different locations or one capture will spook the other. Raccoons now wait for the morning feeding too, they chase the cats off soon after I leave, so my priority will be the younger, smaller female cat. Fingers crossed!

      Reply
    33. 33.

      NotMax

      @Dorothy A. Winsor

      At one time taught an 11th grade American history class with 52 students in it.

      Split period – halfway through they would all go off to lunch, then return after that for the rest of the allotted time for the class. Which meant taking attendance twice, leaving somewhere in the neighborhood of 11 minutes for any actual education.

      Class held in the portable classroom furthest from the main building so the second half would never begin on time, especially during winter in Minnesota when they had to bundle up to troop across the campus.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Spanky

      @mrmoshpotato: Not to get all Freudy about it, but I suspect The Dooce is quite used to being humiliated by women. Maybe it’s a comfortable familiarity, maybe he gets off on it. Who’s to say?

      Reply
    35. 35.

      germy

      Today is Andrew Cuomo’s last day as governor.

      https://apnews.com/article/cuomo-last-day-governor-660e489dbb90037fd0d44d79efc1e6a8

      Hochul, who once represented a conservative Western New York district in Congress for a year and has a reputation as a moderate, is expected to pick a left-leaning state lawmaker from New York City as her lieutenant governor.
      State Democratic Party Chair Jay Jacobs praised Hochul as “formidable.”
      “She’s very experienced and I think she’ll be a refreshing and exciting new governor,” he said.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      indycat32

      @satby: the cat I’m hoping to catch has 3 6-7 week old kittens.  I would love to catch them and get them to a shelter.  Any suggestions how to do that?

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.