You are here: Home / Open Threads / Monday Evening Marmosets (Open Thread)

Monday Evening Marmosets (Open Thread)

I dropped this in the morning thread just before a new post went up, but it’s front page-worthy. Just look at those adorable creatures!

I like how they have individual eating styles. The one on the left tries to eat the entire pea at once, whereas the others daintily munch theirs like a human eating an apple. I want to go to wherever that place is and feed the marmosets too!

Open thread.

      Van Buren

      I was going to have fettuccine for dinner, but now I want peas.

      Roger Moore

      My favorite thing I’ve read today:

      Pfizer has full FDA approval! Guess what that means for Texas?Greg Abbott’s exec order only bans vaccine mandates for those approved under emergency use. Time to move some goal posts! pic.twitter.com/EirsQWXeIi— Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) August 23, 2021

      This could provide a convenient excuse for Abbot to back down. I sincerely doubt he’ll take it.

      Roger Moore

      @Suzanne:

      Do they genuinely believe that they will convince anyone?!

      Their main goal is to justify the decisions they’ve already made.  Their secondary goal is to fire up the base.  Convincing anyone who didn’t already believe is way down the list.

      raven

      @Van Buren: My bride made a gargantuan effort at growing butter beans out at a friend’s farm this summer. The first harvest she got maybe a gallon zip lock full. Tonite she’ll eat the second batch that came to about a cup. It’s a good thing she loves them because it was a lot of work!

      Geo Wilcox

      If you don’t chew up the peas you do not digest them and you end up with peas in your poop. My daughter proudly announced this when she was a little kid. I about peed my pants laughing. “MOM THERE’S PEAS IN MY POOP!!!!”

      Another Scott

      Looks like the independent “citizens” on the VA Redistricting Commission are standing up. BlueVirginia.US:

      See below for highlights (courtesy of Sierra Club associate attorney Ankit Jain and VAPLAN), as well as video from this morning’s VA Redistricting Commission meeting, which was HIGHLY revealing and somewhat dramatic, actually, with citizen members actually WINNING something for a change over the gerrymanders – mostly Republicans but also Sen. George Barker (D). To date, of course, this commission’s been a fiasco, almost exactly what many of us warned would happen (see The Predictable – and Predicted – VA Redistricting Commission Debacle in Graphics, Bob Holsworth: “Given the composition of the [Redistricting] Commission, the most likely agreement is one where incumbent protection is a primary driver”, Chris Ambrose: VA Redistricting Commission “travesty that was pushed on the voters by a disinformation campaign by OneVirginia2021”, [UPDATED with HIGHLY Revealing “Hot Mic” Moment] “Anyone who doubted that the redistricting amendment was a total partisan sham should have those doubts erased now.”, etc.). This morning, though, the citizen members – mostly Democrats but also, surprisingly, Republican member Mackenzie Babichenko – asserted themselves forcefully, pushed for drawing maps from scratch (and not starting from preexisting, gerrymandered-for-incumbent-protection maps), and actually WON. What a concept, eh? Anyway, check it out…very interesting!

      […]

      Much more at the link.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      SiubhanDuinne

      They are truly adorable. So freaking cute.

      ETA: Should clarify, in case it’s not crystal clear: I’m referring to the marmosets, not the cyber ninjas.

      Johannes

      “Trust no one, little marmoset. For nobody around you is worthy of trust…”—Herod Agrippa (per R. Graves).

      JoyceH

      @Roger Moore

      What’s lovely about that is that you know they wrote the ban that way in order to keep vaccine mandates that already exist. It banned the COVID vaccine without saying they were banning the COVID vaccine. But yay to the FDA.

      Suzanne

      @dmsilev: I’m sure they got the COVID that was on those ballots from the Chinese paper that was delivered here….last year. Or something. I will enjoy the excuse!

      RSA

      It’s hilarious the way one of them reaches out to pick up a pea and, the moment he has a good grip, jams it straight into his mouth. No pause to look at it more closely.

      CaseyL

      Marmosets and tamarins are just the cutest creatures imaginable.   I wonder what they’re like – if they’re rather sweet, as  primates go, or horrors.

      Many, many years ago, I volunteered at a private animal sanctuary.  I lasted maybe a month, and discovered via experience that I really don’t like monkeys.  Or at least not the macaques who lived at the sanctuary.  I was babysitting a baby macaque, letting it roam semi-freely around a large yard bordered by some kind of berry bush – I think blackberries, because the bushes were thorny.  The little one perched on my hands to get at the berries, which was fine.  Then it looked like it was about to overbalance and fall into the bushes (with the thorns) so I pulled it back.

      The baby was infuriated at being denied access to the berries.  Launched itself at my head, scratched my face pretty badly, and bit my ear, drawing blood.   The proprietors were sympathetic, but their suggestions about how to deal with the macaques involved “behaving like an Alpha,” which I was not comfortable doing.

      I want to note that the proprietors were good people, and their animals were happy and healthy.  They may well have been correct that I didn’t know how to come across to the macaques as someone to respect – but I was, honestly, just not comfortable doing what it would have taken to achieve that.

      So that was that.

      AnthroBabe

      AHEM as a biological anthropologist, I APPROVE OF THIS TWEET

      OMG SQUEEEEE

      CaseyL: Macaques are notoriously the assholes of the primate world. They are a toxic mix of super smart and assholery.  I am sorry you were injured!

      Oh, as an Arizonan to the Cyber Ninjas: Thppt!

      dmsilev

      @Suzanne: I feel quite confident that they’ll come up with some excuse that we haven’t thought of that will be mind-blowingly stupid. Just based on past performance, that is.

      dmsilev

      @AnthroBabe:

      Macaques are notoriously the assholes of the primate world. They are a toxic mix of super smart and assholery.

      Wouldn’t humans win that contest? Oh, wait, “super smart”. Never mind.

      Roger Moore

      @JoyceH:

      They wrote the ban the way they did because “I don’t want to take an experimental (sic) vaccine” was already on the list of wingnut anti-vax excuses.  They didn’t appreciate it had a strictly limited lifespan.  My prediction is that their first response will be to say the ban is still in effect as long as some of the vaccines are available on an EUA basis, since otherwise people might be pushed into taking them.  I don’t think they’ll have a leg to stand on, but it’s a plausible first go.

      Suzanne

      @dmsilev: Can we turn this into a drinking game? Or a Bingo card?

      ”Every time they blame Trump’s loss on “illegal Mexicans bringing in Covid”, we take a shot.”

      CaseyL

      @AnthroBabe

      Macaques are notoriously the assholes of the primate world.

      I’m glad to hear that, because it makes me feel less like an idiot. And maybe the next non-human primates I have a chance to interact with won’t be assholes!

      Ken

      @AnthroBabe: Macaques are notoriously the assholes of the primate world.

      Is this one of those discussions where humans are left out of consideration, because otherwise there’s nothing to discuss?

      dmsilev

      @Suzanne:

      ”Every time they blame Trump’s loss on “illegal Mexicans bringing in Covid”, we take a shot.”

      I value having a functional liver, so I’ll pass on that one.

      Kattails

      @Suzanne: Drinking game with that set-up? I hope to be needing this liver for a bit more time than that & it’s already been an extremely challenging year for that particular organ.  Knock yourself out though.   ;-)

      Pygmy marmosets are OMG so cute, love the way they eat the middle out and leave the husk. And those teeny-tiny hands.

