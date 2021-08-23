… Everything looks like a resource grab:
Not surprised to see this one surfacing again. The only thing missing is access and transport roads. https://t.co/393lZQy2P6
— Cheryl Rofer (@CherylRofer) August 20, 2021
sure china already has a huge oil pipeline running from the caspian sea to xinjiang through the alataw pass which is 15,000 feet lower, but maybe they want a backup just in case gravity suddenly starts going the other way
— frank furtschool (@osamabishounen) August 19, 2021
old enough to remember this same pipeline conspiracy being peddled about the US presence; love a remix https://t.co/ICgoGeaSbP
— csz (@cszabla) August 18, 2021
having said that, china is welcome to get involved with a project that is most definitely not a disaster in the making
— Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) August 20, 2021
I am no foreign policy expert, but at the current moment, it would not surprise me if China’s ruling party considered itself duty-bound to get involved in Afghanistan’s politics just to prove that they, too, are a modern global empire capable of pouring lives and money down an unwinnable sinkhole…
