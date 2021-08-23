Steven Robinson has an interesting post at Wonkette saying that Democrats should act more like Cary Grant in North by Northwest, or Harrison Ford in The Fugitive. I know that dumb hero worship is not the Democrats’ style, but I think he makes a good point:

In North by Northwest, Thornhill commits several straight-up crimes: Stowing away on a train, evading the police, lying on the regular to obtain information, and at one point, stealing a stranger’s car. The audience loves him. And at no point do they have trouble distinguishing him from the villain, Phillip Vandamm (James Mason). Republicans are the Vandamm/one-armed man party. Democrats can still be Cary Grant and Harrison Ford if they don’t act like chumps and realize that desperate times call for desperate measures. If you think nuking the filibuster to save voting rights would play with voters exactly the same as all the ways the GOP has abused the filibuster, then you must also think that audiences will boo Cary Grant when he steals some guy’s car. I’ve seen the film multiple times in theaters. It’s never happened yet. It’s maddening that so many Democrats believe playing constitutional hardball will somehow turn them into Republicans. […]

I saw a concrete example of this last week on Twitter. One of our local county legislators, a Democrat who is a former TV news reporter, was upset over a proposed Democratic gerrymander of New York. In this scenario, we would go from 19D-8R to 23D-3R (after losing a seat). This legislator’s point was that gerrymandering is bad, no matter who does it. Well, OK, but how about not unilaterally disarming? Why do we need to be chumps and have a “fair” redistricting in New York when every red state is scheming to gerrymander, disenfranchise Democrats and steal the election if necessary?

Similarly, why do Democrats need to announce investigations into the Afghanistan withdrawal the day after Kabul fell? Why does Senator Bob Menendez immediately have to push a bullshit narrative about it? Could it be because he wants to reclaim his reputation by appearing on Sunday shows after his $5 million battle to fight corruption charges and his admonition from the Senate Ethics Committee? I guess his need to go on the TeeVee and take part in a disgusting media pile-on far outweighs our need to have Joe Biden remain effective and get the credit he deserves for doing the right thing. The fact that this asshole is the chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee makes Democrats look like chumps for supporting him.

Similarly, the filibuster, which I’ll let Robinson describe:

[..] This is the problem when Kyrsten Sinema passionately defends the filibuster and Mitch McConnell pats her on the head for it. Audiences (and voters) don’t like or respect chumps.

Maybe these guys could at least pretend something was at stake.