Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The revolution will be supervised.

Good luck with your asparagus.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

We have all the best words.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

What fresh hell is this?

Yes we did.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

There will be lawyers.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Just a few bad apples.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

I really should read my own blog.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

It might be fine, or it might be a clusterfuck.

The math demands it!

Let there be snark.

Not all heroes wear capes.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Don’t be a Chump

Don’t be a Chump

by | 6 Comments

This post is in: 

Steven Robinson has an interesting post at Wonkette saying that Democrats should act more like Cary Grant in North by Northwest, or Harrison Ford in The Fugitive. I know that dumb hero worship is not the Democrats’ style, but I think he makes a good point:

In North by Northwest, Thornhill commits several straight-up crimes: Stowing away on a train, evading the police, lying on the regular to obtain information, and at one point, stealing a stranger’s car. The audience loves him. And at no point do they have trouble distinguishing him from the villain, Phillip Vandamm (James Mason).

Republicans are the Vandamm/one-armed man party. Democrats can still be Cary Grant and Harrison Ford if they don’t act like chumps and realize that desperate times call for desperate measures. If you think nuking the filibuster to save voting rights would play with voters exactly the same as all the ways the GOP has abused the filibuster, then you must also think that audiences will boo Cary Grant when he steals some guy’s car. I’ve seen the film multiple times in theaters. It’s never happened yet.

It’s maddening that so many Democrats believe playing constitutional hardball will somehow turn them into Republicans. […]

I saw a concrete example of this last week on Twitter. One of our local county legislators, a Democrat who is a former TV news reporter, was upset over a proposed Democratic gerrymander of New York. In this scenario, we would go from 19D-8R to 23D-3R (after losing a seat). This legislator’s point was that gerrymandering is bad, no matter who does it. Well, OK, but how about not unilaterally disarming? Why do we need to be chumps and have a “fair” redistricting in New York when every red state is scheming to gerrymander, disenfranchise Democrats and steal the election if necessary?

Similarly, why do Democrats need to announce investigations into the Afghanistan withdrawal the day after Kabul fell? Why does Senator Bob Menendez immediately have to push a bullshit narrative about it? Could it be because he wants to reclaim his reputation by appearing on Sunday shows after his $5 million battle to fight corruption charges and his admonition from the Senate Ethics Committee? I guess his need to go on the TeeVee and take part in a disgusting media pile-on far outweighs our need to have Joe Biden remain effective and get the credit he deserves for doing the right thing. The fact that this asshole is the chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee makes Democrats look like chumps for supporting him.

Similarly, the filibuster, which I’ll let Robinson describe:

[..] This is the problem when Kyrsten Sinema passionately defends the filibuster and Mitch McConnell pats her on the head for it. Audiences (and voters) don’t like or respect chumps.

Maybe these guys could at least pretend something was at stake.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • Enhanced Voting Techniques
  • Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix
  • trnc
  • Wag

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    6Comments

    2. 2.

      Wag

      This. It is time for Dems to stop ceding power to the GQP. Fight fire with fire. Play dirty. No mercy.

      Otherwise the GQP will keep gerrymandering themselves into undeserved relevance.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Baud

      our need to have Joe Biden remain effective and get the credit he deserves for doing the right thing

      Maybe it’s just my info bubble, but I’ve seen precious little backing of Biden on Afghanistan across the Democratic ideological spectrum.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @Baud: Josh Marshall and Cheryl Rofer are two examples.  Kevin Drum is another.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Betty Cracker

      Agree 100% on the New York gerrymandering. Most voters won’t know about it anyway because they aren’t paying attention to details, but for those who are, explain why you’re doing it! Say you still support a law for nonpartisan gerrymandering that would outlaw all partisan maps, including yours, but you’re not going to play by a different set of rules. It’s common sense.

      I’m wondering if my opinion about Menendez is inconsistent because there are so many corrupt AF Republicans tolerated by their party, but I don’t think it is. Dems should fire that sleazy fuck Menendez into the sun. NJ is a blue state. We don’t need that corrupt shit-stain giving fodder to a “both sides are crooks” narrative. In the meantime, he should lose his plum committee assignments.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Kind of a dilemma when one demands their elected officials to all be the Second Coming of Buddha and ruthless throat cutters at the same time.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.