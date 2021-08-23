Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

The revolution will be supervised.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Good luck with your asparagus.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Verified, but limited!

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

How does anyone do Gilligan’s Island as trump world and not cast Jared as Gilligan?

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

What fresh hell is this?

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Everybody saw this coming.

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

This really is a full service blog.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Sunday / Monday, Aug. 22-23

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Sunday / Monday, Aug. 22-23

by | 2 Comments

This post is in: ,


======

For much of last month, Jakarta was devastated by the outbreak with inundated hospitals, oxygen shortages and COVID-19 patients dying at home, but in recent weeks case numbers have dropped sharply, while vaccination rates have climbed.

On July 12, Jakarta recorded more than 14,600 infections, but by Sunday the figure had fallen to 700.

“Jakarta has entered the green zone and has reached herd immunity,” deputy Jakarta governor Ahmad Rizia Patria told reporters on Sunday.

The deputy governor was referring to high vaccination rates in the capital, where more than 54% of residents are fully vaccinated and most have received one shot.

Nationally, just over 11% of the population have been fully vaccinated since the Southeast Asian nation began its inoculation program this January.

Pandu Riono, an epidemiologist at the University of Indonesia said the deputy governor had misunderstood the concept of herd immunity…

Despite an overall decline in cases nationally, Indonesia still recorded more than 12,000 cases on Sunday, as it continues to battle one of Asia’s worst coronavirus outbreaks.

Since mid-July the country has also recorded more than than 1,000 deaths from COVID-19 each day, one of the highest rates globally.

While cases have declined in Jakarta and some parts of Java, the highly contagious Delta continues to surge in other islands, including in parts of Sumatra, Kalimantan, Sulawesi and remote Papua.

======

Anybody who understands the physics want to weigh in on this suggestion?

======

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Chris T.
  • NeenerNeener

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2Comments

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.