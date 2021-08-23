It’s been a tough day to end a bad week, Australia. But here’s a (somewhat) uplifting story to help with lockdown. My latest, a welcome departure from tracking covid numbers and lockdown restrictions. https://t.co/PgE0w6ZSA3 — Michael Miller (@MikeMillerDC) August 20, 2021

Sunday just in: +973K doses reported administered over yesterday’s total, including 478K newly vaccinated. In recent weeks millions have reassessed the risk/benefit of getting vaccinated and decided to better protect themselves, their families and their communities. ???? — Cyrus Shahpar (@cyrusshahpar46) August 22, 2021





Seems like there’s an obvious solution to this problem… https://t.co/aCon0Im9WG — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) August 23, 2021

I.C.U. beds are nearly full in states where Covid-19 hospitalizations have passed their previous peaks. The health care system is buckling in many parts of the United States https://t.co/ZDdfiGwRCf pic.twitter.com/BKoqnmSc2e — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 23, 2021

======

China reports no new local COVID-19 cases for first time since July https://t.co/5pFOOC8NcU pic.twitter.com/gM3DozBX4K — Reuters (@Reuters) August 23, 2021

Many of the 'success stories" from last year are now struggling with Delta: Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Taiwan…. How Asia Became a Delta Hot Spot@TMclaughlin3 https://t.co/bVsTmFidjy — Madhu Pai, MD, PhD (@paimadhu) August 22, 2021

President Tsai Ing-wen gets vaccinated with Taiwan's first domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine, giving her personal stamp of approval as the island begins rolling out the shot approved by the health ministry last month https://t.co/HDR7NVxUcw pic.twitter.com/IaGUH09IPH — Reuters (@Reuters) August 23, 2021

looks like singapore is going to hit another vaccination target pic.twitter.com/q7v1JPytTo — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) August 23, 2021

Indonesia official says vaccines help Jakarta reach 'herd immunity' https://t.co/9JMNOBqTId pic.twitter.com/BfZFKmY6pI — Reuters (@Reuters) August 23, 2021

… For much of last month, Jakarta was devastated by the outbreak with inundated hospitals, oxygen shortages and COVID-19 patients dying at home, but in recent weeks case numbers have dropped sharply, while vaccination rates have climbed. On July 12, Jakarta recorded more than 14,600 infections, but by Sunday the figure had fallen to 700. “Jakarta has entered the green zone and has reached herd immunity,” deputy Jakarta governor Ahmad Rizia Patria told reporters on Sunday. The deputy governor was referring to high vaccination rates in the capital, where more than 54% of residents are fully vaccinated and most have received one shot. Nationally, just over 11% of the population have been fully vaccinated since the Southeast Asian nation began its inoculation program this January. Pandu Riono, an epidemiologist at the University of Indonesia said the deputy governor had misunderstood the concept of herd immunity… Despite an overall decline in cases nationally, Indonesia still recorded more than 12,000 cases on Sunday, as it continues to battle one of Asia’s worst coronavirus outbreaks. Since mid-July the country has also recorded more than than 1,000 deaths from COVID-19 each day, one of the highest rates globally. While cases have declined in Jakarta and some parts of Java, the highly contagious Delta continues to surge in other islands, including in parts of Sumatra, Kalimantan, Sulawesi and remote Papua.

Ex-Indonesian minister jailed for 12 years over COVID-19 graft scandal https://t.co/jym98LstK1 pic.twitter.com/e9DdyfQNha — Reuters (@Reuters) August 23, 2021

N.Korea develops its own PCR equipment for COVID-19 tests -state media https://t.co/d43lGqahSh pic.twitter.com/2EyUSv7yPC — Reuters (@Reuters) August 23, 2021

Vietnam deploys troops to enforce lockdown in largest city https://t.co/mHWHwKarso pic.twitter.com/QwSmxIU7Gh — Reuters (@Reuters) August 23, 2021

Philippines approves emergency use of Russia's Sputnik Light vaccine https://t.co/cx8yWgIirT pic.twitter.com/BgsBVlqa5h — Reuters (@Reuters) August 23, 2021

With over half of all Australians stuck in weeks-long lockdowns to curb the highly infectious Delta strain, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the country had to move forward and start reducing restrictions as more people became vaccinated https://t.co/2EcLKts1Ug pic.twitter.com/x3whVDA6Ox — Reuters (@Reuters) August 23, 2021

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern extended New Zealand's strict nationwide COVID-19 lockdown by three days while Auckland, the epicenter of the current Delta outbreak, will have restrictions in place at least until Aug. 31 https://t.co/Pd7pPXDKli pic.twitter.com/mtelO00huC — Reuters (@Reuters) August 23, 2021

New Zealand pandemic strategy in doubt amid Covid Delta variant spread https://t.co/Xhv0LrxfZo — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) August 22, 2021

All unvaccinated students over the age of 12 in #SaudiArabia will not be allowed to attend school until they are fully vaccinated against the #COVID19, the Ministry of Education announces.https://t.co/TVIRugpMHN — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 22, 2021

A third dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine has significantly improved protection from infection and serious illness among people aged 60 and older in Israel compared with those who received two shots, findings by the Health Ministry showed https://t.co/hO7OkaEki0 pic.twitter.com/7VcVyWJNhV — Reuters (@Reuters) August 23, 2021

Russia on Monday reported 19,454 new coronavirus cases and 776 pandemic deaths, bringing its totals to 6,766,541 cases and 176,820 deaths https://t.co/Rq1LaTWBER — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) August 23, 2021

======

Anybody who understands the physics want to weigh in on this suggestion?

For those whose classrooms don't have adequate ventilation: make your own Corsi / Rosenthal filter box for about 100 bucks. DM me if you don't have the funds for that and I'll buy you the filters pic.twitter.com/MKotCHKOj1 — Prof. ELF (@EliLevensonFalk) August 22, 2021

The *good* news is that current vaccines are extremely effective at preventing severe disease & death. So yes, get vaccinated!!! You’re protecting your health & helping dampen transmission to others too. — Prof. Devi Sridhar (@devisridhar) August 22, 2021

In the lab: Scientists have identified an antibody that's highly protective at low doses against a wide range of coronavirus variants. It attaches to a part of the virus that's the same across multiple variants. Little likelihood of resistance at this spot https://t.co/QLj7eaQAbU — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 22, 2021

2 Important preprints. 1: in vaccinated HCWs in whom there was a breakthrough, they produced less infectious virus than unvaxxed- caveat I would like to have seen actual viral titres here rather than just culture y/n 2: Vaxxed breakthroughs clear virus faster#VaccinesWork https://t.co/EKNTtBazSC — Stuart Neil (@stuartjdneil) August 22, 2021

======

Looking solely at the polling, Black and Hispanic adults seem to be more in favor of vaccine mandates than the public at large. Certainly they're no less likely to support. — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) August 22, 2021

Covid cases are overwhelming the Gulf Coast. Now the region has no ICU beds https://t.co/qTL5onoikD — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 22, 2021

Florida becomes first US state where the daily deaths in current wave have exceeded previous waves. pic.twitter.com/xK9UK2don8 — Vincent Rajkumar (@VincentRK) August 22, 2021

Los Angeles Co data shows:

– unvaccinated 18-to-49 year-olds — 25 times more likely to be hospitalized w/#COVID19 than vax'ed

– unvax'ed, over age 50 were nearly 12Xs more likely to be hospitalized & 17Xs more likely to die.https://t.co/J7US7NTa6s — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) August 23, 2021

When a Staten Island hospital implemented a coronavirus vaccine or testing mandate, some of its staff staged angry protests. Scientists point out that those who refuse vaccines are potentially endangering the lives of their patients. https://t.co/tLxriH28Tz — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 23, 2021

A shortage of bus drivers is complicating the start of a new school year already facing a surge in COVID-19 cases and conflicts over masks. Many school districts across the U.S. are offering hiring bonuses, providing the training and increasing pay. https://t.co/CQO8gFCOrN — The Associated Press (@AP) August 22, 2021

And some of us just don't like hanging with the unvaxxed anyway. I can't see myself ever wanting to hang out with the people I'm avoiding now. — Mike J 👹🐀 🤘🏻 (@emmeyekayeee) August 22, 2021