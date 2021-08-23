Here’s a place where you California peeps can share your thoughts and reasoning related to question 2 on the recall ballot.

Leaving the blank surely looks crazy to me – a sure way to guarantee a Republican governor if the recall is successful. Maybe that’s the goal if Newsom loses? Let the Republicans have the governor’s mansion, have their hands tied for the next year, then the Republicans get voted out and put a Democrat, possibly Newsom, back in?

I am guessing that Newsom is thinking more about his political prospects in 2022 than he is about keeping the governor a Democrat, no matter what.

Share your thinking here. I have linked this in the sidebar so you’ll have access whenever you fill out your ballots.