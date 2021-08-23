Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

CA Peeps: What To Do About Question 2 on the Recall Ballot

CA Peeps: What To Do About Question 2 on the Recall Ballot

52 Comments

Here’s a place where you California peeps can share your thoughts and reasoning related to question 2 on the recall ballot.

Leaving the blank surely looks crazy to me – a sure way to guarantee a Republican governor if the recall is successful.  Maybe that’s the goal if Newsom loses?  Let the Republicans have the governor’s mansion, have their hands tied for the next year, then the Republicans get voted out and put a Democrat, possibly Newsom, back in?

I am guessing that Newsom is thinking more about his political prospects in 2022 than he is about keeping the governor a Democrat, no matter what.

Share your thinking here.  I have linked this in the sidebar so you’ll have access whenever you fill out your ballots.

    52Comments

    1. 1.

      billcinsd

      I have heard that Newsom’s people were telling people not to answer the 2nd question, but I am a long way from CA.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      dmsilev

      There aren’t really any plausible Democrats on the ballot, just a bunch of randos with no real government experience. So, the choices IMHO boil down to “lesser of many evils Republican” or “leave blank”. Neither is a great option.

      My hope is that the idea of “Governor Larry Elder” is sufficiently polarizing that it helps goose Democratic turnout.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      VeniceRiley

      Already mailed. Left blank. But, as far as I can see, Newsom is doing a bunch of fundraising when he needs to be on air and social media with California’s success stories. Plus a heaping dose of pile on the f’wits that bought us this madness.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Another Scott

      Not a Californian, but concentrating on getting Democrats to turn out/return their ballots to vote No seems sensible to me.  Why muddy the message?  Why enhance to status of any candidate on the other side?

      Worse comes to worst, a GQPer is in office for a few months and turned out on November 8, 2022, right?  And that GQPer would be unable to pass any horrible legislation through the legislature.

      I guess we’ll see what happens.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Roger Moore

      Unfortunately, there isn’t a Democrat with an actual track record of governing on the ballot. The Democrats on the list:

      Holly L. Baade Democratic Mother/Business Owner
      John R. Drake Democratic College Student
      Patrick Kilpatrick Democratic Actor/Screenwriter/Producer
      Jacqueline McGowan Democratic Cannabis Policy Advisor
      Kevin Paffrath Democratic Financial Educator/Analyst
      Armando “Mando” Perez-Serrato Democratic No Ballot Designation
      Brandon M. Ross Democratic Physician/Attorney
      Joel Ventresca Democratic Retired Airport Analyst
      Daniel Watts Democratic Free Speech Lawyer

      As far as I can tell, none of those people has ever held elected office. So we’re basically stuck with either the best of a pathetic lot of Democrats or the least terrible Republican. I’m tempted to go with Kevin Faulconer, who wasn’t excessively horrible as mayor of San Diego.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Roger Moore

      @Another Scott:

      Worse comes to worst, a GQPer is in office for a few months and turned out on November 8, 2022, right? And that GQPer would be unable to pass any horrible legislation through the legislature.

      That GQPer governor would almost certainly fuck up our COVID response, so it would cost thousands, maybe tens of thousands, of lives.  That’s the reason it’s probably worthwhile to try to find the least bad Republican.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      TheOtherHank

      Californian here. I voted No on #1 of course. Then on the assumption that any Democrat is better than any California Republican, I did a couple minutes of googling and picked the D that seemed like they were polling the highest compared to the other Ds

      Reply
    9. 9.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Leave it blank.  That’s what every CA Dem headquarters has been telling us, and what we are currently writing on our GOTV postcards.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      namekarB

      There are no big name Dems on the ballot so the choices are the least damaging Republican (Faulkner was mayor of San Diego and is at least sane) or an inexperienced or unknown Democrat. This household is going with “No” on the recall but backstop with a vote for John R. Drake who just graduated from Junior College, and hasn’t had the time or experience to know how to be corrupt but also won’t know how he is influenced by lobbyists

      Reply
    11. 11.

      MisterForkbeard

      My understanding is that polling/study of the LAST recall basically said that having a muddled message (“No on the recall, and then vote to replace Gray Davis with this other Dem on Question 2”) was confusing and contributed to Davis’ loss.

      That said, I did about 30 minutes worth of research on question 2 and Paffrath gets the highest of any Dem on polling. He’s either ahead of Elder by a little or maybe 10 points behind, which is horrifying.  But since I’m operating on the “any dem is better than any republican” mindset, it looks like Paffrath is my vote for question 2.

      But really, Newsom needs to be out and proud about his covid response. Make ads. Own it. The entire thing sucked, but thanks to his programs California has rebounded well economically and we’re doing way better than other red states in terms of health and so on (after the initial whack, where blue states got hit first and badly). I don’t see much from him, though I do get texts from his campaign.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Scout211

      @Roger Moore:

      I was wavering on Ventresca because he lists a history of being a part of various Democrat leaning public service groups in the voter information booklet. But he also calls himself a “Berniecrat,” whatever that is.

      My husband left question #2 blank and I still may do that,  but like WG, it just feels wrong to me.

      In the end, it doesn’t really matter because none of the candidates who claim they are Democrats are polling even close to Elder or Faulconer.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Chetan Murthy

      in my phonebanking training here in CA, they specifically told us (when someone asked) about question #2, to recommend leaving it blank for the reasons @Roger Moore: noted.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Scout211:

      In the end, it doesn’t really matter because none of the candidates who claim they are Democrats are polling even close to Elder or Faulconer.

      Polling is REALLY sparse (like, maybe 2-3 polls?) but the few I’ve seen show that Paffrath is leading the Dem pack. In one, he’s down 13% to Elder’s 23%. In the other (the SUSA poll that had Newsome down by 9%) he’s beating Elder by 4% or so.

      But I don’t really know.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Comrade Colette

      Ugh. This is such a terrible (ridiculous, anti-democratic, waste-of-public-money, etc., etc.) choice to have to make. I resent the hell out of even having to think about anything beyond “NO” on the first question, but I don’t think leaving question 2 blank is going to help.

      @Roger Moore:

      I’m tempted to go with Kevin Faulconer, who wasn’t excessively horrible as mayor of San Diego.

      I keep hearing variants on this, but “not excessively horrible” is about the best one can say of him. I’m torn between voting for the least-worst of the Rs and the least-worst of the Ds, if I can even figure out who that is. This is one election where I really, really wish we had ranked-choice voting.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      owlbrick

      @Another Scott: You hit the nail on the head.  Back in 2003, when we ended up with the Governator, people were deeply confused and conflicted about the option of voting for an alternative, and many people were misinformed about the process.  Post election polling and research showed that enough people thought that they had to vote yes on the recall (question 1) for their selection of a candidate in question 2 to count that it probably threw the election to the Republicans.  This time they made a conscious choice to keep the messaging pure: vote no, full stop.  Get out the vote, and don’t get bogged down in contingencies.  Either we will get out enough voters to defeat it, or we won’t, in which case they will have enough to remove him, and second choices won’t matter.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Glidwrith

      Sigh. No on recall, of course. But leaving the second part blank goes against the grain. It’s not implausible some dipshit with 8% of the vote becomes governor. I don’t want to enhance Faulkner’s standing, any thug is guaranteed worse and the Dems may not be real ones. Will be talking to hubby and 1st time voter son to work out what seems best.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Jerzy Russian

      We just have to get enough people to  vote “no” and mail in those ballots.  If it comes down to a binary choice, Faulconer would be a lot better than Elder.  I hope it doesn’t come down to that.

      I know it is a little late, but it would be nice to either get rid of that recall mechanism, or if not, simply have the Lt. Governor take over if the Governor is recalled.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      trollhattan

      No actual and/or high-profile Dems on the ballot is at the behest of the CA Democratic Party, who hope to avoid the last go when enough folks evidently decided to recall Davis for that nice whatsisname Lt. Gov fellow. Sad day that was.

      I do not know if this is a winning strategy. If Larry Elder remains the top Republican it could be he’s so toxic he cranks up the Dem turnout and swings sufficient no party preference voters to get a clean no vote majority. (Isn’t that what we thought would happen to Trump?)

      Confess I do not know how to game this. A Republican will win the selection part. Do we vote least-worst Republican? Does that person exist? If recall happens, some junk human becomes governor and sets fire to as much stuff as he possibly can. Also, too, DiFi gets all the attention Susan Collins and Joe Manchin are accustomed to.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Ruckus

      @Roger Moore:

      Pretty much the way I see it as well.

      My only problem is that let’s say Kevin Faulconer gets the nod and isn’t freaking horrible, you know he’d run in 2022 and stand a chance because the dems have Newsom.

      @VeniceRiley:

      I wonder if he’s thinking that enough folks will see this for the sham it is. The fact that he’s begging for funds this late and not actually campaigning gives me pause as well. It is Newsom. Not a horrible governor, better than any republican in my lifetime, although that’s a damn low bar.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Dennis Brown

      I wrote the name of the Lieutenant Governor, Eleni Kounalakis (yes I had to look it up, I didn’t remember who was Lt Gov)

      Reply
    28. 28.

      way2blue

      Ugh.  I will vote NO on the first part; undecided on the second part.  There is a pending court challenge to the recall ballot owing to Newsom not being listed as a choice in the second part—triggered *I think* by UC Berkeley Prof. Chemerinsky’s recent Op Ed.  < from sfgate.com >

      A federal lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California seeks to stop the Gavin Newsom recall election from happening as scheduled on Sept. 14.

      The suit, filed by voters R.J. Beaber and A.W. Clark, alleges that the recall election is unconstitutional because it denies pro-Newsom voters equal protection of the law guaranteed by the Fourteenth Amendment. This argument was made by Berkeley Law School Dean Erwin Chemerinsky, who wrote a New York Times op-ed last week arguing that because Newsom “can receive far more votes than any other candidate but still be removed from office,” it violates a “core constitutional principle that has been followed for over 60 years: Every voter should have an equal ability to influence the outcome of the election.”

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Comrade Colette

      I have no problem with the public message being “fuck ’em, leave it blank,” but behind closed doors of course I’m actually going to cast a vote on Q2. I understand what happened with the muddied messages on the Gray Davis recall but I’m not personally confused; I know perfectly well that in the event the recall succeeds, my vote on Q2 will be counted regardless of how I vote on Q1.

      Cynical, moi?

      Reply
    30. 30.

      owlbrick

      @Another Scott: Although, as @Roger Moore pointed out, a R governor will absolutely fuck up our COVID response, not to mention taking every possible opportunity to undermine our state government.  CalEPA, police, etc… there’s a ton of damage that could be done.  But it’s still most important to get out the vote and stop the recall, because that’s the only way this doesn’t go to hell.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Mike in NC

      I just finished reading “Zero Fail: The Rise and Fall of the Secret Service” by Carol Leonnig. Basically a history of the agency from JFK to Biden. The chapters dealing with the Orange Clown are as would be expected: nauseating! It covers the obscene amounts of money charged to taxpayers to upgrade several of his properties, the millions of dollars spent on his weekly golf outings, his superspreader hate rallies, and so on. Trump viewed the Secret Service as gofers and potential Brownshirts to carry out his every whim, such as attacking the peaceful protesters in Lafayette Square. The agency needed to provide protection of 41 people (his huge family — including the adult criminals — and cabinet members). The agency struggled to carry out its mission even as Trump tried to cut their budget.

      The irony is that a lot of agents disdained Hillary Clinton for not serving them coffee and cookies like Barbara Bush did. Overwhelmingly composed of white males, many also shared Trump’s contempt for women, minorities, and immigrants. A number of them kept red MAGA hats on their desks. The author estimated that the taxpayers footed $600 million in expenses for Trump.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Scout211

      @Baud:

      It’s already f*cked up. Most of us loyal Democratic voters are frustrated that the state Dems and the Newsom people seem way too quiet and haven’t been active enough campaigning to stay in office. Harris and Biden say they will campaign but they are only doing it in social media and emails so far.  People are already voting  so they need to get here and get here quick.

      The only thing that may save us is the fact that all active registered voters have been sent a ballot in the mail. It is much easier to fill it out and either mail it or leave it in a drop box than show up at a polling place for one question (in two parts).

      Reply
    33. 33.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I haven’t followed this story very closely, but my biggest concern is that California gets stuck with a Republican governor and during his/her term (even if the gov is voted out in November 2022) Senator Dianne Feinstein resigns or dies.

      Does CA have a provision that an appointed replacement must be of the same political party as the official they’re replacing? If so, then I guess we could hold the Senate. If not, though, Mitch once again would hold the whip hand.

      I haven’t checked to see what state law says about this — and how the calendar might play out — but I find myself wishing that DiFi had submitted a gracious resignation a couple of months ago and let Newsom name a solid Dem to take her seat.

      Would love for Californians to weigh in and tell me I’m wrong.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Baud

      @Scout211:

      It may be hard for them to campaign while Afghanistan is going on.  Besides, it’s August, which is a bad time for campaigning generally. I expect things will pick up after Labor Day.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Brachiator

      Maybe that’s the goal if Newsom loses?  Let the Republicans have the governor’s mansion, have their hands tied for the next year, then the Republicans get voted out and put a Democrat, possibly Newsom, back in?

      I am torn. I do not want any Republican to win should Newsom be recalled, but there is no Democrat on the ballot worth voting for.

      If this crap ever happens again, the Democrats maybe should consider putting the Lt Governor on the ballot as the DEM option.

      Larry Elder appears to be leading on some polls. He must not win under any circumstances. This possibility makes be wary about just leaving the choice blank.

      But I don’t want to be suckered into choosing “moderate” Republican mayor Kevin Faulconer. He does appear to be the least crazy Republican.

      There is a real estate broker Kevin Paffrath running as a Democrat. But I don’t really know anything about this guy or whether he can be trusted.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Another Scott

      @VeniceRiley:

      Eh? He seems to be in campaign mode from the stories I’m seeing. SacBee:

      Gov. Gavin Newsom talks about Larry Elder everywhere he goes.

      During a conversation with Planned Parenthood on Wednesday, Newsom blasted the conservative talk show host for opposing abortion.

      On Monday, at a campaign event in San Jose, Newsom warned Democratic supporters that an Elder victory in the recall could result in a Republican takeover of Congress.

      And when he rallied supporters in San Francisco earlier this month, Newsom described the leading Republican recall candidate in terms intended to scare Democrats.

      “He’s to the right of Donald Trump,” Newsom said. “That’s what’s at stake in this election.”

      Political experts say Newsom’s frequent criticism of Elder indicates that the radio personality’s dominance in the polls actually helps the embattled governor, who now has a credibly threatening rival to campaign against.

      In liberal California, a viable conservative candidate like Elder will help Newsom in his mission to convince Democrats to vote, Sacramento State political science Professor Kim Nalder said.

      […]

      FWIW.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      owlbrick

      @WaterGirl: Because there’s no good way to unify the Democrats with an effective GOTV strategy while also campaigning for a replacement, so all viable candidates stayed out intentionally.  That’s what bit us last time.  So, they are campaigning on leave it blank.  That means that the only Dems on the ballot are not worth voting for… the highest polling one of them is a youtube real estate mogul who wants to use the national guard to round up the homeless and increase property values for speculators.  It might be worth it in order to prevent a Republican takeover, but only barely; and campaigning for it is much more likely only to decrease turnout and/or otherwise muddy the waters.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Ruckus

      I say I am in agreement with everyone else – this is screwed up.

      I’d also say that of course vote NO on #1, there is no really reasonable alternative.

      I also raised the question of not voting on #2 because I remember the last time what happened. It was a CF and this time appears to be pretty much the same, even if for different reasons. I don’t think there are any good answers here, other than vote NO on #1. It’s turn out, turn out, turn out, turn out. There are far more dems than rethugs so if turnout is good…

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Scout211

      @Baud:

      Yes, and isn’t Harris in Asia right now?  I would be happy to see the second gentleman and the First Lady campaign. Because the ballots are already being sent in by voters. Labor Day seems too late.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      trollhattan

      @Scout211:

      If I can offer a glimmer of hope (they call me Mister Sunshine) everybody and their uncle was freaking the fuck out when Meg Whitman was papering the state with her super fancy mailers and dominating television and radio with ads 24/7. “Why is Jerry Brown hanging out at the ranch? Why isn’t he campaigning like a beast?”

      Jerry waited, and waited, and then came out and campaigned calmly, professionally, not-flashily, and stomped Megs back to Paypal or wherethefuck ever on election day.

      I’ll trust Newsom and team are sufficiently on this to do the right thing. They have the money and resources and I think they’re waiting to see if he has to campaign against the recall, or against Larry Tattoo-You Elder.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      jl

      I’m leaning toward Faulconer, after voting no on the recall. I haven’t made up my mind. If Newsom is recalled, and some crazy gets elected, it will be a mess. We have a Democratic legislature, but the governor has plenty of emergency powers right now to mess up a lot of very time sensitive life and death issues: covid response, wild fires.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      VFX Lurker

      I got my ballot two Fridays ago. I dropped it off the next day in a secure ballot dropbox, and my ballot got counted last week.

      I followed The Los Angeles Times recommendation for my ballot: NO on Question 1, Faulconer for Question 2. The Times does not support Faulconer. They just see him as the least-worst of the likely options should California Democratic voters sit out this election and allow Republican voters to win on Question 1.

      I donated to Adam Schiff’s anti-recall fundraiser. I have also written 56 Postcards To Voters so far to voters in California. The script I’m writing on each postcard goes as follows:

      You decide: will Newsom stay or go?
      On the Republican Recall, please vote no.
      Watch your mail and return your ballot by September 14.

      I’m also including “CADem.org” and #StopTheRepublicanRecall on each postcard.

      I reaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaally don’t want California to hang its head in shame this September.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Scout211

      @Brachiator:

      If this crap ever happens again, the Democrats maybe should consider putting the Lt Governor on the ballot as the DEM option.

      Lt. Governor Cruz Bustamante was on the ballot when Gray Davis was recalled. As many have mentioned here, that fact is exactly why they recommended not to vote on question #2 and also decided that no viable California Dem should be on the ballot. The recall process is so confusing, voters thought they had to vote to recall Davis to be able to vote for Bustamante.

      Edited for clarity

      Reply
    45. 45.

      MisterForkbeard

      @way2blue: Really, they need to change the recall law. More people should need to vote to recall the officeholder than voted for them in the first place. You’re not running against the people voting ‘no’, you’re running against the people who voted last time whose vote you’re trying to negate.

      It’s a high bar, and that’s good.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      JaneE

      If the recall is successful we will have a GOP governor.  The only possibility of something else is that Democrats vote for a single candidate.  Which of the total unknowns who say they are Democrats do you pick?  So far as I know there is no verification of party affiliation, so you have to take the word of someone you have never heard of.

      You can’t even write in Newsom.

      I only hope enough Californians know what 2 years of GOP governorship could mean.  Even with a Democratic legislature, there will be damage.  Dead children if they do what they have threatened and remove all covid regulations.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Brachiator

      @trollhattan:

      I’ll trust Newsom and team are sufficiently on this to do the right thing. They have the money and resources and I think they’re waiting to see if he has to campaign against the recall, or against Larry Tattoo-You Elder.

      It’s all about the turnout.  Voters have to care enough to prevent the Republicans from getting ahead.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      trollhattan

      @jl:

      I can’t find a definitive list stating which appointments require senate approval and which do not. I just know there are a lot of category 2.

      Plus, the whole “With the fire exceeding a million acres, everybody is wondering when the new governor is going to request federal emergency assistance for fighting it” thing. Larry Elder will insist we let the markets decide whether it needs to stop burning and offers ten cents an hour for any hobo who wishes to be on the front line.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Brachiator: Paffrath is… well, he made some money doing real estate. Then he made more money doing advice and social media. He’s really young (~30) and most of his ideas are okay – he looks to be aggressive about trying to resolve the homeless situation in a humane way, which I like. But in general he’s a moderate-left Dem without a large paper trail. (EDIT: This is his page on homelessness. Basically, house everybody as fast as we can. Unrealistic given the housing market here, but it’s not horrible).

      I have some issues with one p roposal, which is to relieve traffic congestion by creating lots of underground highways. This strikes me as basically impossible, so I’m not too worried about it. The Dems in state congress basically aren’t going to put up with any crazy shit from him, so he’s safe from that perspective.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      owlbrick

      @Brachiator: They put the Lt. Governor on the ballot last time and campaigned on a vote no on 1, vote Bustamente on 2 platform; it backfired.

      Faulconer has moved further right recently, along with the rest of the party… He’s pretty much in line with McCarthy and the rest of that ilk.

      Kevin Paffrath wants to use the National Guard to round up the homeless, so while he’s at least a Democrat, it’s not much of an endorsement otherwise.

      Because there’s no real consensus Dem, and no time for any of them to build a platform, there’s no good way to select from the choices.  The only way to make it work is to defeat the recall itself.  In that way, it literally doesn’t matter who people vote in the second question; all that matters is the first.  If we turn out the vote, it is defeated, Dems win.  If not, Repubs win.  Muddying the choice only causes confusion and lowers motivation.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Ruckus

      @way2blue:

      The problem with this is that if he’s recalled he stops being governor.

      I believe the law is actually pretty clear on this because if a majority says he must go, then he can’t be governor. That’s the point of a recall in the first place.

      The law is written badly but clearly. It is intended to get rid of someone the majority now thinks is doing badly. I’d wish it was a majority of voters not a majority of those voting as that might raise the stakes but could also backfire.

      For me the entire process needs to be rethought, a much higher percentage of signatures required in the first place, a higher entry cost and not just the candidate with the most votes, for a replacement candidate they must take at least a majority of the votes cast, or the recall is thrown out. Just some ideas off the top of my head.

      Reply

