Sunday Morning Open Thread: Our Failed Media, Wired for Republicans DRAMA!!!

Sunday Morning Open Thread: Our Failed Media, Wired for Republicans DRAMA!!!

Even Captain Obvious is smarter than Tiger Beat on the Potomac…

    21Comments

    1. 1.

      Cermet

      The republican media – and very, very few outlets aren’t – can’t get enough if the other outlet is reporting the latest BS story; and since dem’s use information (complete sentences based on facts) they are staving for real news – i.e. 8 second sound bites full of stupidity (i.e. a thug pol or a dead head on fake (i.e. fox) talk shows.)

      Reply
    2. 2.

      germy

      Last night we watched abc nightly news and they had a reporter standing in front of the white house giving her report. She cut to a clip of Mitch McConnell criticizing the withdrawal as the worst thing in history (or something) and when the camera cut back to the reporter, she was nodding along with Mitch.

      Objective journalism!

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Baud

      Y’all got it all wrong. The media aren’t doing this because they’re a bunch of warmongers who prefer Republican presidents. They’re doing this because Biden mocked them by wearing a tan suit a few weeks ago. You never cross the media’s red tan line. This is all Biden’s fault, and now the press is out for blood.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      rikyrah

      I appreciate the Twitter detective work gathering the stats about how important Afghanistan was to these news outlets and members of the MSM before this week👏🏿👏🏿

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Baud

      Also, too, the people who opposed forever wars for the last two decades really need to step up and have Biden’s back on this.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Keith P.

      I saw this in spades with the media demanding Hillary (or Trump) apologize for something – when you do what the media demands, all that happens is that every one of them now wants Hillary (or whomever) to do it on *their* show, ad nauseum….everybody will want Hillary on their show so they can get her to redo it in hopes of them getting her to break down. Don’t apologize, and the media pouts for a day and then moves on to the next attempt to get a soundbite by the next week.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Baud

      @Keith P.:

      Agree 100%.

      Also, the current complaining about media availability reminds me of the “Hillary isn’t doing enough press conferences” schtick in 2016.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      debbie

      Those Boehlert tweets about coverage minutes need the widest possible circulation. Giving Americans the benefit of the doubt (with gritted teeth), I’d bet very few knew or understood the terms of TFG’s “deal.” Releasing 5,000 Taliban prisoners and excluding the country’s leaders from negotiations! WTF kind of deal is that???

      Reply
    11. 11.

      JMG

      As has been documented, cable news and the Sunday shows are flat out refusing to put past critics of the Afghan War and/or supporters of getting out on the air. The Washington elite media is even more gung ho for permanent war than the Republicans (you know they’d be cheering withdrawal if Trump was doing it). It is my belief that on some primal level, American military action abroad lets those folks think they’re covering the world’s greatest empire ever, ergo they’re important. Otherwise, they’re just covering a rich but dysfunctional country with lots of complicated problems that’re hard to report on. So much more satisfying to interview generals off the record or show those blurry videos of drone strikes in the middle of nowhere.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Nicole

      Biden said everything that needed to be said when he asked if al Qaida had camped out in Yemen instead, would we be in Afghanistan?

      Fuck the GOP-placating media. On top of this, they transcribe every single one of Biden’s stutters after four years of cleaning up Trump’s word salads? Fuck them.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      HeleninEire

      @rikyrah: It’s pretty quiet here in NYC. I expected to wake up to a full blown storm. Local news says the worst is about 5 hours away but it looks as though Henri has turned eastward and will make landfall on the tip of LI and then again in New England. I and mine are hunkered down nonetheless. Staying inside for the day.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @Baud:

      But he’s a neocon corporatist warmonger, and does not have any entitlement to their rhetorical support.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      debbie

      NPR was reporting on all of the abandoned weaponry. I wonder why they didn’t think to manufacture them with a kill switch or something similar that would make them inoperable. 🤔

      Reply

