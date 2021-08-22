Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Lush August

More glorious photos from commentor Jeffg166:

Top pic: I don’t plant the morning glories. They come up by themselves. Real thugs over running everything else.

8.15.2021: Crape myrtle with sunrise.
Sunday Morning Garden Chat 44

I don’t like Rose of Sharon. My neighbor has one. The seeds get carried or blown into my garden. They are weeds in my garden. I pull out lots every year. This one by the birdbath was left to serve as a perch for the birds.
Sunday Morning Garden Chat 43

8.21.2021: The sunflower my neighbor gave me.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat 45

***********

Sidebar, for your amusement: An essential part of astronaut self-care:

What’s going on in your garden(s), this week?

      OzarkHillbilly

      First things first:

      Vivien Louise
      19 3/4″
      6 lbs 5 oz

      5ish am
      Aug 22, 2021

      MawMaw is a happy Mawmaw even if she was checking her phone every hour all night long. Pawpaw is ready for a nap.

    4. 4.

      steppy

      In a word, tomatoes.

      In many words, we are getting tons of Romas and Genuwines. Canning sauce from the Genuwines that we don’t keep for slicing and canning crushed and whole Romas.

      Lots of okra, still getting zucchini but slowing down a bit, green beans are close to finished.

      Those are getting frozen, canned and dehydrated for the most part.

    9. 9.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @eclare: @raven: We hope to meet her this evening, depending on covid protocols. I’ll find out in a few hours.

      Mama had a difficult and long labor. Her blood pressure spiked and they had to induce so she came a week and half early. Just wasn’t quite ready to meet the world I guess.

