Sunday Evening Open Thread: Look for the Helpers

Sunday Evening Open Thread: Look for the Helpers

We can be more than the sum of our worst days…

Fred Brown was 25 years into a 15-years-to-life prison sentence when he discovered that he enjoyed cutting out fabric squares of princesses and Care Bears and sewing them into quilts.

“When I was a kid [in Chicago], my mom sewed drapes, but I never thought of sewing as something I’d want to do myself,” said Brown, 66, an inmate at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking, Mo.

As he started quilting in the correctional center’s sewing room, he was struck by a newfound respect for the craft.

“I learned quickly that women who have sewn all their lives are mathematical geniuses,” he said. “It takes a lot of math to calculate your seam allowances. And the angles and circles. There’s a lot that goes into it.”

Brown, who is serving time for armed kidnapping and rape, said he began sewing four years ago when he heard about a small group of inmates who gathered daily in South Central’s sewing room to volunteer to make quilts for charitable organizations and children in foster homes.

“When I learned that I could help bring a smile to a child’s face, I was all in,” he said. “Right now, I’m working on a puppy quilt that will go to a 13-year-old boy. I don’t know anything about him, but I have a feeling he’s going to love this quilt.”

Brown’s latest creation is among more than 2,000 quilts that have been made by inmates from fabric donated to the prison in the last decade, said Joe Satterfield, a prison case manager at South Central who oversees the program…

Most of the men who participate in the program are fathers, he said, and more than a few have known the uncertainty of growing up in foster care.

“They can relate because they’ve been there,” Satterfield said. “It gives them comfort and satisfaction to know that a quilt they’ve made is going to a child who may not get another birthday present.”…

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      Mousebumples

      Awesome! My cousin had been involved with a fostering success program to help foster kids succeed in college. Foster kids need so much more help and support than they are (by and large) given.

      Fair Economist

      Prisoners being allowed to do something both constructive and likely helpful to rehabilitation? Who’d have thunk it in this era of corrupt prison guards?

      Quiltingfool

      Well, now I know if I commit a crime that lands me in the slammer, I might still get to make quilts.  Lol.  I’m glad these guys are doing something for others.

      When I worked for the state parks, they had prison crews cutting cedar on park land.  We all ate lunch at the same time.  Now, the guys who did this were non violent offenders and they stayed in some cabins on park property.  A couple of them remarked they were glad to have a job where they could be outside and be productive, and time went by fast.  They didn’t want to sit around doing nothing all day.  Not sure if they got paid, if they did, it wasn’t much.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      What a nice, heartwarming story ^^

      @Baud:

      But if you went to prison, how would you run for President, Baud? Well, I guess you could always run as a Republican lo

      Oh, at the risk of sounding like a brown-noser you’re always on point dude. Glad to see you back!

      Cermet

      Is good they are doing good; what isn’t good is most prisoners never get  1) help with their issues – physiological, emotional, drug and/or anger 2) Education to prepare for life outside 3) training on how to live outside 4) skills related to 3 &4. No, we warehouse humans and desire punishment not  correction. Typical christian view towards error and why atheist tend to be both more moral and far better people..

      Another Scott

      If you feel like helping refugees in a small but specific way, @mirriam71 — who has a record of extremely effective sleeves-rolled-up work for the powerless — is collecting needed supplies for Afghan refugees in her area. Here’s the list. https://t.co/aSXbbOCWsO

      — UtterDebacleHat (@Popehat) August 22, 2021

      Popehat is good people.

      Another vouch-for-her:

      amazon wishlist of supplies for Afghan refugees in NoVA, organized by someone with a *long* track record of doing the work. If you're looking for a way to contribute…. https://t.co/asp2ly06J2

      — David (@CrookedKnight) August 22, 2021

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Faithful Lurker

      My quilt guild makes quilts for Child Protective Services, Hospice, the Oncology Treatment Center at our local hospital and helped with supplies for the quilting program at the medium security women’s prison nearby. We have already overloaded everybody in our families and anybody else with quilts, so we make them for organizations. Oh, don’t forget the Quilts of Valor program. The purpose of that group is to give a quilt to every veteran. I’ve made 4 of those.

      When I worked at the local quilt shop, every once in a while a male quilt maker would come it to buy supplies. It was interesting how men approach quilt making. They would have exact plans, color schemes, measurements, etc. More like a woodworking project. As the Quilting Fool and I can attest, quilt making is addictive and very satisfying.

      debbie

      I received an Amazon order less than 23 hours after I ordered it. I don’t have Prime. Should I be suspicious?

      Ken

      @Elizabelle: Martin Gardner once did a Mathematical Games column on Greco-Latin squares, and the (then-recent) discovery of a 10×10 square. A quilter soon sent him a quilt patched according to the 10×10 pattern.

      I’ve also seen quilters use Penrose tiles, which must be an absolute bear to piece (especially the kite-and-dart tiling); and various tilings of the hyperbolic plane, which are great for all those times when you want a quilt that can’t lay flat.

      Comrade Colette

      @debbie: You could always leave it on your porch until (a) Wednesday or (b) it’s stolen, just to get that regular-Amazon-service feeling.

      dmsilev

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      But if you went to prison, how would you run for President, Baud? Well, I guess you could always run as a Republican lo

      There’s precedent, and he wouldn’t even have to descend to the Dark Side. Eugene Debs ran for President, as a Socialist, from prison in 1920.

      Another Scott

      @debbie: No.

      They’re seemingly constantly experimenting with delivery processes, and the pandemic has messed up some things and they’re probably trying to adjust.  (I have Prime and occasionally it takes a week for stuff that’s in-stock to arrive; other times it is less than 12 hours.)

      Enjoy!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Faithful Lurker

      @Ken: The easiest way to piece the dart and kite patterns or other complex shapes like those tiles is English Paper Piecing. It’s the oldest form of quilt making. Little pieces of fabric are folded around a paper shape and the edges whipped together by hand.

      There are examples of quilts made in this way from the 1300’s.

      I love this stuff and hearing about how making quilts can change lives.

      Alison Rose

      @Gin & Tonic: I can’t read the whole thing because of the paywall. Does he express remorse? Is there anything about his attempts to truly atone for his crimes? I believe in rehabilitation and strongly oppose the violent and horrid conditions in prisons. But I don’t think that someone who committed a crime as monstrous as rape should get to be seen as a sweet guy because he takes up a cute hobby in jail. That itself is not a sign of rehabilitation.

      Steeplejack

      @Alison Rose:

      I haven’t read the story, but I have gotten cynical enough that when I see these micro descriptions I sometimes wonder if there’s a story behind the story involving a connected daddy who didn’t like someone messing around with his little girl. Not saying that’s the case here, but the thought does arise.

      ETA: Okay, I read the story. No further details given.

      satby

      @Alison Rose:  Well, he’s been in prison for over 25 years and is likely to be there for life, so it’s not like he’s a danger to kids. Besides, aren’t we liberals the people who believe in rehabilitation?

      BC in Illinois

      @Baud:

      @Ken:

      In regard to the politician-to-prison pipeline, my brother had a suggestion a number of years back for a specific term limitation law for the Illinois Governor.

      You could be elected for only one four-year term, followed immediately by a six-to-ten-year prison sentence.

      Baud

      @Alison Rose:

      The story is about the program.  The osest thing to remorse was this.

      After Sanders was sentenced in 1979 to life without parole for his role in a robbery and two murders in St. Louis, he said it took years for him to realize that he needed to look inside himself and make some changes.

      “I was young and stubborn and wanted to keep to myself,” he said. “But as I grew older, I decided that I had to stop blaming others and do something to help make up for what I did.”

      Gin & Tonic

      @Alison Rose: I haven’t read the story either, and know nothing about his case. But I think it’s interesting that after 25 years in prison, to you he is a “rapist.” To me he is an inmate who’s been inside for 25 years, and maybe is trying to do some good.

      I guess I’m not cynical enough.

      Ken

      @BC in Illinois: I’m also in Illinois, and when people make remarks about the number of governors we’ve put in prison, I say that we do tend to imprison criminals.  I sometimes then ask how many of their governors should have gone to prison.  Former Missouri governor Greitens — sorry, I mean prospective Republican Senatorial candidate Greitens — comes to mind.

