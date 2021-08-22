Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Afternoon Open Thread

by | 33 Comments

This post is in: 

Here’s an open thread to go along with the Authors post.

This is my white bleeding heart vine, which blooms all summer and into the fall.

Do you see how fuzzy the photo looks on the left-hand side?  I have an iPhone 11 with the 3-lens camera, and I am wondering if maybe I got something on one of the lenses?  Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated!

Otherwise, totally open thread!

Update: Lens cleaned with a dry microfiber cloth from the eyeglass place.  Thank you.

 

    33Comments

      debbie

      I’m of no help regarding your technical question, but good god, no artist can possibly surpass nature. What a beautiful photo (bleeding heart?)!

      Reply
      WaterGirl

      @debbie: Yeah, it’s not the bleeding heart that blooms in the spring.  This is called bleeding heart vine, and they are hard to find, but I finally found a place that carries them.

      I have two bigger ones, but I love these so much that I don’t ever want to be without one, so I decided to start with a new little guy this spring as a backup. :-)

      The way I learned about them was when a couple came into a garden store and showed their photo to the clerk, saying they LOVED this plant and theirs had died that winter so they wanted to replace it.

      It was stunning so I went on the hunt, because I never wanted to be them at some point in the future.

      Reply
      cope

      Maybe you went from cool, air conditioned inside to hot, steamy outside and got some condensation on your lens?  That’s a problem that plagues me down here in Florida.

      Reply
      Gin & Tonic

      Windy here, not much rain. Still have power.

      Reply
      debbie

      @WaterGirl:

      Worth the searching, for sure!

      Have you tried taking several photos of the same plant, framing it differently each time to see if/how the fuzziness changes?

      Reply
      NotMax

      A short open missive to Netflix, Prime, et al.

      Howzabout instituting a search function within your services whereby one can look for available programming by country of origin?

      Pretty please?

      Reply
      Benw

      @Gin & Tonic: same. Looks like it passed us LI’ers by.

      The NYT is still so oddly parochial in some ways. I’d been refreshing their storm tracker on the online front page, and the minute Henri went by LI and into the sound they took it down and put up a photo gallery of NY being wet!

      Reply
      WaterGirl

      @debbie: Here is my photo of the big one from last year (which I still have):

      Sunday Morning Garden Chat: WaterGirl's Summer Vistas 6

      And this is what it does later in the fall when the blooms get older and it gets chillier. (before I bring it inside for the winter)

      Last Minute Garden-ish Thread 4

      Reply
      WaterGirl

      @cope: That was a good idea!

      Hmm. I just checked the back of the phone, and it looks like there is a smear of something on part of one of the top lenses.

      How might one clean that off?

      Reply
      Dagaetch

      @WaterGirl: same way you’d clean eye glasses.  Put a drop off soap in some water and swirl it around, then dip a clean cloth in. Use the damp cloth to clean the lens, then a dry cloth.

      Reply
      NotMax

      Jackal paws crossed we here escape the worst of the remnants of tropical storm Linda, expected to roll through later today and into Monday.

      Right now there’s talk of 10 inches of rain. Last time they forecast that we ended up getting 16 in deluge prone areas.

      Reply
      cope

      @WaterGirl: Never clean lenses with paper products, always use a soft cloth. I use the ones I get with every pair of new eyeglasses. Don’t use any kind of soap or solvent is what I was taught but one of our photo experts will probably give a better answer.

      Reply
      WaterGirl

      @cope: This is why I’m afraid to do anything to fix it, but it definitely needs fixing.  The whole reason I got the iPhone 11 instead of something older and cheaper was for the photos.

      Reply
      raven

      @WaterGirl: She made flower and plant handbags out of vintage fabric. Her “signature” bag was an artichoke bag that got her on the front page of the local paper.

      Reply
      trollhattan

      @WaterGirl: ​
      They smudge very easily and a clean, lint-free cloth like those used for glasses can wipe it clean. If it’s stubborn, maybe a wet wipe then dry and polish.

      IDK how, but my phone cam tells me when a lens needs cleaning. It’s like having a mother-in-law in your pocket.

      ETA you’re not cleaning the lens, but the protective glass in front of the lens.

      Reply
      WaterGirl

      @raven: So she made a bag that was shaped like a bleeding heart?  Do you have photos?

      I will put in a plug one more time for your bride to submit something for this series, whenever time and interest intersect.

      Reply
      Geo Wilcox

      Whatever you do, do NOT use any material that has that water wicking technology. My husband made a BIG mistake wiping his glasses with his golf shirt and scratched the hell out of them. Needed a new pair as they were totally trashed.

      I have worn glasses since childhood and just fog them with my breath and wipe with 100% cotton tee shirts. Works like a champ.

      Reply
      NotMax

      @WaterGirl

      First, don’t know about phone lenses, so feel free to ignore this.

      Second, do you have any microfiber cloths lying about? The kind used for cleaning TV screens, computer monitors and laptop screens?

      General method for those is to just barely dampen a section of the cloth with water and gently wipe*, then again with a dry portion of the cloth. May require repeated doing.

      Gently is the key as pressure can affect the coating on screens and such, plus the minerals present in tap water can be capable of acting as an abrasive if cloth is too wet. Also if too wet it is possible some moisture can inadvertently seep into non-screen crevices where it doesn’t belong.

      *Some places recommend using a circular motion, others don’t put any particular stress on direction.

      Reply
      Ohio Mom

      During Ohio Dad’s cousins’ most recent Zoom, for some reason they decided a reunion here in Cincinnati in October (during Delta?!) was necessary.

      Ohio Dad is now looking up local hotel rates and grumbling about wonky sites that make finding out the simpliest information a chore.

      It’s probably bad for a marriage to compare extended families but mine thankfully stays put.

      Reply

