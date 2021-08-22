The President will provide an update on his Administration’s response to Hurricane Henri, as well as an update on the evacuation of American citizens, SIV applicants and their families, and vulnerable Afghans.
Scheduled for 4:00 pm Eastern time.
by WaterGirl| 40 Comments
This post is in: Biden Administration in Action, Open Threads, War
The President will provide an update on his Administration’s response to Hurricane Henri, as well as an update on the evacuation of American citizens, SIV applicants and their families, and vulnerable Afghans.
Scheduled for 4:00 pm Eastern time.
SiubhanDuinne
I have Henri ennui.
@SiubhanDuinne: Is Henri supposed to hit GA?
eclare
@SiubhanDuinne: Biden better mention TN.
zhena gogolia
That would be quite a detour!!
ETA: Only TFG’s sharpie could make that happen.
zhena gogolia
I’m really puzzled now. It’s totally calm here, no rain or wind, but Weather Underground is still predicting tropical storm conditions all evening.
@zhena gogolia: Well, I didn’t think so, but I was trying to understand SD’s ennui re: Henri
edit: of course, these days it doesn’t take much for most of us to end up in that state.
zhena gogolia
@WaterGirl: Maybe just from the news coverage.
Sure Lurkalot
@SiubhanDuinne: I love it when you speak French.
SiubhanDuinne
No, far from it.
@zhena gogolia: Oh, that makes total sense. That didn’t occur to me because I don’t watch the news.
I am not even checking the Washington Post website lately because it sends me into a rage.
Baud
Weak ass French storm.
zhena gogolia
I just hope Biden isn’t lastingly damaged by this. He’s so obviously trying to do the right thing.
Baud
Every presidency has challenges.
JoyceH
I got from the spelling that it would be on-Ree rather than “Henry”, but does anyone else find themselves mentally thinking “urricane on-ree”? Sort of Cockney-French.
MattF
@debbie: I think there are four or five different legislative schedules coming together here. It’s an opportunity to throw sand in the gears and get your name in the paper. Also, I assume Fox continues to vilify Pelosi, so an aspiring red-state Dem needs to make a show of resistance. Being skinned and filleted isn’t a good look, though, IMO.
Matt McIrvin
@zhena gogolia: The NWS prediction is that the storm remnants are going to go northwest to the Berkshires or so, then hook sharp right and come east tomorrow with the center tracking through southern New Hampshire, so the Boston area should get another blob of bad weather from that.
They still claim tropical-storm conditions are possible tomorrow, though it seems more likely that it’ll be a mere post-tropical depression.
MisterForkbeard
@zhena gogolia: The problem is that he IS trying to do the right thing in a place where everyone is incentivized to shit on him.
It’s a disaster of a quagmire – continual and permanent spends of American blood and treasure to prop up an unpopular and corrupt government. But the media, war experts who made their careers on it, republicans and other politicians can’t be held responsible for their own actions and words about Afghanistan. Biden is the guy in charge so even if he’s just executing the strategies that they literally advocated in June, they’re going to blame it on him.
The media, meanwhile, knows that if it bleeds it leads, and that this plays into existing media/republican narratives about democrats being bad at foreign policy. Likewise, they know that the can get really good ratings with non-stop coverage about disasters and they have a scapegoat.
Biden knew all this and did it anyway, and continues to try and do the right thing. And that’s why you know he’s a good president.
Ken
I’m bemused by an earlier report that Henri was over “northwestern Rhode Island”, when it was larger than Rhode Island at the time. I assume they meant the center of the storm.
SiubhanDuinne
It’s just fun to say. Henri ennui. Henri ennui.
MattF
@zhena gogolia: ‘Ouragan’ is apparently just the French-phonetic pronunciation of ‘hurricane’.
Mike in NC
I usually skim the useless Parade magazine that comes bundled with Sunday newspapers. Today in the back there’s an offer from American Mint to purchase the “MAGA Movement Commemorative Coin Set” which documents the Orange Clown’s alleged accomplishments. Sadly, the colorful coins don’t include his brain-dead COVID response nor the fascist January assault on the Capitol. Maybe they’re planning another set if this one sells well.
Matt McIrvin
@Ken: Storm tracks are like that–one issue with the traditional “cone” diagram for hurricane forecasts is that it shows the expanding uncertainty in the position of the storm center, but it’s easy to misinterpret the width of the cone as representing the size of the storm, which can be much wider than that.
JoyceH
Here’s Biden. New background – what room is he in?
SiubhanDuinne
Zut alors!
eclare
My bad, I missed the comment. Thanks! Didn’t realize the sound was off.
raven
President Biden scrapped plans to travel to his home in Wilmington, Del., on Friday as the White House grapples with the chaotic situation in Afghanistan.
Biden had been scheduled to depart the White House for Wilmington Friday afternoon, but a White House official said that he will no longer be traveling and will instead remain in Washington on Friday night. It’s unclear if he could travel to Wilmington later on in the weekend.
Biden is delivering remarks Friday afternoon on the ongoing effort to evacuate American citizens and Afghans who assisted U.S. forces in the 20-year war.
eclare
@SiubhanDuinne: Thanks!
japa21
@SiubhanDuinne: Sure it wasn’t literally?
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings