Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This is how realignments happen…

Nevertheless, she persisted.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Call the National Guard if your insurrection lasts more than four hours.

The house always wins.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Usually wrong but never in doubt

I’m only here for the duck photos.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

It was down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Let there be snark.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

The willow is too close to the house.

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

Too inconsequential to be sued

We still have time to mess this up!

You are here: Home / Open Threads / President Biden Update on the Evacuation in Afghanistan (LIVE)

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • debbie
  • eclare
  • japa21
  • JoyceH
  • Ken
  • Matt McIrvin
  • MattF
  • Mike in NC
  • MisterForkbeard
  • RandomMonster
  • raven
  • sab
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Sure Lurkalot
  • WaterGirl
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    40Comments

    3. 3.

      WaterGirl

      @MattF: Interesting!

      I wonder what this means (from the same tweeter that you linked to):

      Among the possibilities under discussion is a vote on two separate rules (one for the budget resolution and one for the bipartisan bill)

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Baud

      @MattF:

      Yeah, murder-suicide is not a good opening position in a negotiation.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      debbie

      @MattF:

      Is this the standoff about whether the Senate-passed infrastructure bill won’t be voted on until after the human infrastructure bill? Or is that a separate standoff?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      zhena gogolia

      I’m really puzzled now. It’s totally calm here, no rain or wind, but Weather Underground is still predicting tropical storm conditions all evening.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      JoyceH

      I got from the spelling that it would be on-Ree rather than “Henry”, but does anyone else find themselves mentally thinking “urricane on-ree”? Sort of Cockney-French.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      MattF

      @debbie: I think there are four or five different legislative schedules coming together here. It’s an opportunity to throw sand in the gears and get your name in the paper. Also, I assume Fox continues to vilify Pelosi, so an aspiring red-state Dem needs to make a show of resistance. Being skinned and filleted isn’t a good look, though, IMO.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Matt McIrvin

      @zhena gogolia: The NWS prediction is that the storm remnants are going to go northwest to the Berkshires or so, then hook sharp right and come east tomorrow with the center tracking through southern New Hampshire, so the Boston area should get another blob of bad weather from that.

      They still claim tropical-storm conditions are possible tomorrow, though it seems more likely that it’ll be a mere post-tropical depression.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      MisterForkbeard

      @zhena gogolia: The problem is that he IS trying to do the right thing in a place where everyone is incentivized to shit on him.

      It’s a disaster of a quagmire – continual and permanent spends of American blood and treasure to prop up an unpopular and corrupt government. But the media, war experts who made their careers on it, republicans and other politicians can’t be held responsible for their own actions and words about Afghanistan. Biden is the guy in charge so even if he’s just executing the strategies that they literally advocated in June, they’re going to blame it on him.

      The media, meanwhile, knows that if it bleeds it leads, and that this plays into existing media/republican narratives about democrats being bad at foreign policy. Likewise, they know that the can get really good ratings with non-stop coverage about disasters and they have a scapegoat.

      Biden knew all this and did it anyway, and continues to try and do the right thing. And that’s why you know he’s a good president.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Ken

      I’m bemused by an earlier report that Henri was over “northwestern Rhode Island”, when it was larger than Rhode Island at the time.  I assume they meant the center of the storm.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Mike in NC

      I usually skim the useless Parade magazine that comes bundled with Sunday newspapers. Today in the back there’s an offer from American Mint to purchase the “MAGA Movement Commemorative Coin Set” which documents the Orange Clown’s alleged accomplishments. Sadly, the colorful coins don’t include his brain-dead COVID response nor the fascist January assault on the Capitol. Maybe they’re planning another set if this one sells well.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Ken: Storm tracks are like that–one issue with the traditional “cone” diagram for hurricane forecasts is that it shows the expanding uncertainty in the position of the storm center, but it’s easy to misinterpret the width of the cone as representing the size of the storm, which can be much wider than that.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      raven

      President Biden scrapped plans to travel to his home in Wilmington, Del., on Friday as the White House grapples with the chaotic situation in Afghanistan.

      Biden had been scheduled to depart the White House for Wilmington Friday afternoon, but a White House official said that he will no longer be traveling and will instead remain in Washington on Friday night. It’s unclear if he could travel to Wilmington later on in the weekend.

      Biden is delivering remarks Friday afternoon on the ongoing effort to evacuate American citizens and Afghans who assisted U.S. forces in the 20-year war.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.