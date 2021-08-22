Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

The math demands it!

I’m only here for the duck photos.

Han shot first.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Wetsuit optional.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

This fight is for everything.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

It might be fine, or it might be a clusterfuck.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

I don’t care how fun he is after a few whiskies. fuck that guy.

I really should read my own blog.

We still have time to mess this up!

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

The house always wins.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Late Night Open Thread

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Bruuuuce
  • CCL
  • Chacal Charles Caltrop
  • debbie
  • Nutmeg again
  • Poe Larity
  • Redshift
  • Steeplejack
  • West of the Rockies

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    13Comments

    1. 1.

      Steeplejack

      Hurricanes? Plural? I thought Henri was a hurricane for about 20 minutes and missed any “major” metropolis.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Bruuuuce

      We’ve gotten a couple of inches of rain here in Poughkeepsie and are slated for maybe another couple of inches as the storm wanders west then gets blown out to sea via Massachusetts, but so far, no ill effects.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Chacal Charles Caltrop

      Henri was just a lot of rain – and it looks like the flooding is worse in Tennessee.

      That said, it was amusing tonight to walk around Manhattan & realize that the exceedingly expensive new buildings facing the Hudson that had put up their “acqua  fence” and “fence guard” now had flood protections that….didn’t touch each other where the two buildings met at their property line. So any tidal surge would just go through that gap and flood both buildings.

      ‘narrator voice: there was no flood surge.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Poe Larity

      My sisters/bils boat in Newport weathered the storm. It was supposed to be pulled tomorrow for a road trip. They’re always spectacular in their timing.

      Missed the party. Reading her twitter, perhaps young ABL should do performance art bannings once a week here to keep the cranky olds between the lines.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Bruuuuce

      @Chacal Charles Caltrop: There was a lot of flooding, in New Jersey, especially. There were also areas flooded in Westchester and on Long Island. Not as badly as feared. fortunately, but there were folks being taken out of floods on rafts.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Nutmeg again

      Supposedly I was — not so much flooding, since I don’t live right at the shore. But was supposed to get high winds (60-80 mph) and lots ‘o rain.  Never happened!  We got rain on and off during the afternoon, and a bit of wind. I’m grateful that no trees came down, unlike last summer when I lost a really nice big sugar maple. Grumble grumble. But no, around here Henri has been a non-event. Just as well! (eta I’m in CT near the Big River)

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Redshift

      The subdivided old house in Salem where my niece rents an apartment got flooded in the earlier rains (Thursday, I think.) Her apartment isn’t in the ground floor, so her stuff is okay, but she’s going to have to find a new place to live because of the damage to the building.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.