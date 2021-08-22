It’s a sign of the times that major hurricanes are striking a large metropolis and it’s what- the third leading story on most news sites? Do we have any folks in harm’s way?
Hurricanes? Plural? I thought Henri was a hurricane for about 20 minutes and missed any “major” metropolis.
My daughter is on Long Island.
Power is back. Trees are down. Everyone here is safe and sound.*
*actually not so sure about the sound part.
We’ve gotten a couple of inches of rain here in Poughkeepsie and are slated for maybe another couple of inches as the storm wanders west then gets blown out to sea via Massachusetts, but so far, no ill effects.
Henri was just a lot of rain – and it looks like the flooding is worse in Tennessee.
That said, it was amusing tonight to walk around Manhattan & realize that the exceedingly expensive new buildings facing the Hudson that had put up their “acqua fence” and “fence guard” now had flood protections that….didn’t touch each other where the two buildings met at their property line. So any tidal surge would just go through that gap and flood both buildings.
‘narrator voice: there was no flood surge.
My sisters/bils boat in Newport weathered the storm. It was supposed to be pulled tomorrow for a road trip. They’re always spectacular in their timing.
Missed the party. Reading her twitter, perhaps young ABL should do performance art bannings once a week here to keep the cranky olds between the lines.
@Chacal Charles Caltrop: There was a lot of flooding, in New Jersey, especially. There were also areas flooded in Westchester and on Long Island. Not as badly as feared. fortunately, but there were folks being taken out of floods on rafts.
@Bruuuuce: thanks. I hope everyone is ok.
My local news said Brooklyn received 8 inches of rain! 😱
There’s also Fred in TN and Grace in Mexico. We are being tag teamed.
@CCL:
Where is “here,” if it doesn’t compromise your undisclosed location?
Supposedly I was — not so much flooding, since I don’t live right at the shore. But was supposed to get high winds (60-80 mph) and lots ‘o rain. Never happened! We got rain on and off during the afternoon, and a bit of wind. I’m grateful that no trees came down, unlike last summer when I lost a really nice big sugar maple. Grumble grumble. But no, around here Henri has been a non-event. Just as well! (eta I’m in CT near the Big River)
The subdivided old house in Salem where my niece rents an apartment got flooded in the earlier rains (Thursday, I think.) Her apartment isn’t in the ground floor, so her stuff is okay, but she’s going to have to find a new place to live because of the damage to the building.
