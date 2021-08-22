I’m stepping on Biden but I am het up enough I don’t care. Reading through the comments this morning, I am sick of some of the bullshit and venom a few of you are spewing. You’re trying your hardest to take a nice place and turn it into a fucking reddit/4chan forum, and I am tired of it. And it’s the same few over and over again. Like you, fucker. That’s right, I am linking your toxic ass on the front page. You need to chill the fuck out.

And what makes matters worse is you posted that crap at 10 am in the morning. How has your life taken such a wrong turn that you are so god damned angry at the world that you pop onto a website to crap all over someone else? Maybe you need to focus on yourself. Maybe look inward before vomiting on the rest of us. Keep your self-loathing where it belongs.

It’s 2021. Everything is fucking awful. I’m halfway through the Cruelty is the Point, and I am not gonna tolerate that shit here. If you can’t play nice I will just yank your damned keys. You can disagree with people all you want, but I am tired of people just being assholes to be assholes. Go buy a pickup truck and roll coal and tailgate someone if you want to be a dick to people you don’t know. But get the fuck out of our comments section with your noxious bullshit.

And Germy and others who have been on the receiving end, I am sorry. You did not deserve to be treated like that and I will do better at policing this crap if I have to.