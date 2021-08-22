Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

It might be fine, or it might be a clusterfuck.

Han shot first.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

It’s been a really long fucking year.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

People are complicated. Love is not.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

The math demands it!

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Enough of the Bullshit

by

This post is in: 

I’m stepping on Biden but I am het up enough I don’t care. Reading through the comments this morning, I am sick of some of the bullshit and venom a few of you are spewing. You’re trying your hardest to take a nice place and turn it into a fucking reddit/4chan forum, and I am tired of it. And it’s the same few over and over again. Like you, fucker. That’s right, I am linking your toxic ass on the front page. You need to chill the fuck out.

And what makes matters worse is you posted that crap at 10 am in the morning. How has your life taken such a wrong turn that you are so god damned angry at the world that you pop onto a website to crap all over someone else? Maybe you need to focus on yourself. Maybe look inward before vomiting on the rest of us. Keep your self-loathing where it belongs.

It’s 2021. Everything is fucking awful. I’m halfway through the Cruelty is the Point, and I am not gonna tolerate that shit here. If you can’t play nice I will just yank your damned keys. You can disagree with people all you want, but I am tired of people just being assholes to be assholes. Go buy a pickup truck and roll coal and tailgate someone if you want to be a dick to people you don’t know. But get the fuck out of our comments section with your noxious bullshit.

And Germy and others who have been on the receiving end, I am sorry. You did not deserve to be treated like that and I will do better at policing this crap if I have to.

    27Comments

    4.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Baud:

      We all love ya Baud!

      Speaking of, whatever happened to Omnes? He seems to have disappeared. I haven’t been reading the blog as much lately, so I could’ve missed him

      Reply
    9.

      The Dangerman

      We need to have a rating system so we can remind folks don’t forget to hide rate.

      Love that video, Adam.

      ETA: Oh, thats the pie filter. Never mind. Carry on.

      Reply
    12.

      Starfish

      @pluky: Mocking other people’s intellect does not make for good dialogue

      @Watergirl: Wow! That was worse.

      Shorter: “I shall comment here and tell you that you are all stupid.”

      Why bother? Why don’t you find some forum that is worthy of your wisdom?

      Reply
    14.

      Steeplejack

      @pluky:

      Because of the goddamn faulty blog buffering/​positioning scheme, the link doesn’t initially position you at the right comment, #66. If you refresh the page, I believe it will.

      Reply
    17.

      Ruckus

      John, I appreciate the post. I’ve been on here a long time and have of course seen many come and go. Not everyone plays nicely with everyone else in the sandbox but as you say, some seem to not play nice more often. We all seem to be adults and there is the very well working pie filter, but it’s nice to hear, and I seem to recall hearing this before, that being a total dick head is not appreciated. I know we are all different in our responses to some things, especially if that some thing is in our wheelhouse, but a reasonable level of discourse is always better than not. This is a public forum, not a private phone call. Hanging up and blocking a number can work well one on one but it just doesn’t get the job done on an open forum.

      Reply
    18.

      Pharniel

      Yeah. Sadly moderation is a neverending battle.

      Best of luck.
      OT & on a positive note: Humankind is a decent CIV-like and the BB-63 New Jersey museum youtube channel is a delight.

      Reply
    20.

      Hildebrand

      @Baud: I’ve always envision Baud! as a mix of Hunter Thompson and Doctor Who – flying about through the cosmos and time to snark and tell mostly hidden truths in ways pithy and sometimes obscure.

      Sorry, where were we?

      Reply
    22.

      germy

      I remember an old episode of “The King Of Queens” (the Kevin James sitcom). His wife is trying to get him to do something at work; I don’t remember what. Maybe collect for a charity. She tells him “You’re popular at work, right?”

      His reply:
      “I’m liked but I’m not well-liked.”

      Reply
    24.

      sab

      Thank you John.  All I saw was a pie fight (long chain of pies) until I peeked, but it’s disheartening know first thing that everyone is fighting.

      Reply
    26.

      HinTN

      @Starfish: Mmmmmmmm, pie works for me. OTOH, I’ve been here for the midnight mud wrestling (to be kind) and always found it interesting that seemingly intelligent people can take things so wrongly.

      It’s John’s place and he has the right to set his bouncer’s parameters.

      Reply

