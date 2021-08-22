A couple of you have asked whether and how authors might
fight fit (!) into the Artists in Our Midst series. The answers are sort of, not exactly, and yes. I hope that clears everything up!
If you’re an author and you want to talk about your writing or your books – or even focus on just one book as we are doing today – by all means please contact me about doing one of these posts.
They will be tagged as Authors in Our Midst, and we will be featuring those posts along with the Artists in Our Midst posts.
Hello, Balloon Juice readers!
My name is Marc (aka Creature_NYC) and, as this is the best community on the internets, it is my absolute honor to be speaking with you all directly. I have been lurking, and very occasionally commenting, here since right after John’s “conversion.” [Hi, John. I love you, man. Your compassion inspires!] For you real old timers, you may remember the name “Creature” from the liberal blog State of the Day.
Well, Creature wrote a book and I wanted to share it with you all.
The book is called DRAINED and it’s a young adult, dystopian thriller set in a near-future New York City. DRAINED follows the path of high school senior Casey Parker and her best friend, Jennifer, as they investigate why Jennifer’s boyfriend has gone missing. It’s got an oppressive political party in charge, it’s got brainwashing, some spy craft, a whole lot of thrills, and a great female friendship at its core. As a warning, there is some strong language (used more quippy than offensive) and a very tame sex scene. Thankfully, it’s gotten some good reviews.
As some background, I’ve been working on the book for many years and, without saying how long (for some reason it’s embarrassing), I’ll say the very first kernel of the idea that would become DRAINED came soon after the birth of the Tea Party as I tried to imagine them taking over NYC. But it wasn’t until after Hurricane Sandy hit that my setting and theme came into focus. Let’s just say that by 2048 climate change and the greedy politicians in charge have made a mess of my beloved downtown Manhattan.
I hope you all will give it a look and spread the word if you like it! My website is acrichewrites.com (with an Indie bookstore buy option there) and if you want to read a Q&A with yours truly, I just got written up by another old-school blog, EV Grieve.
Oh, and here’s my website:
Thanks, everyone, and special thanks to WaterGirl and John for making this possible.
