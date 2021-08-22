A couple of you have asked whether and how authors might fight fit (!) into the Artists in Our Midst series. The answers are sort of, not exactly, and yes. I hope that clears everything up!

If you’re an author and you want to talk about your writing or your books – or even focus on just one book as we are doing today – by all means please contact me about doing one of these posts.

They will be tagged as Authors in Our Midst, and we will be featuring those posts along with the Artists in Our Midst posts.