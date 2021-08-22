— Edzard Ernst (@EdzardErnst) August 16, 2021
VACCINE UPDATE: 1 million vaccinations reported today. 3 in a row over 1 million.
60% of Americans 12 and over are now fully vaccinated.
Delta is a tough but effective messenger.
— Andy Slavitt ?????? (@ASlavitt) August 21, 2021
AP-NORC poll: Most Americans support vaccine mandates to attend sports events, concerts, to fly on planes, go to bars & restaurants, and to work for hospitals, the military, or in Gov’t. Those opposing the mandates are far fewer. cc: @WhiteHouse https://t.co/lyWcNKQjqL
— Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) August 20, 2021
‘Nursing is in crisis:’Staff shortages put patients at risk. “When hospitals are understaffed, people die,” one expert warned as US health systems reach a breaking point in the face of #DeltaVariant https://t.co/Bs3wScwYAf
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 21, 2021
Opinion: “I’m a breakthrough covid case. This is why everyone should get the vaccine.” https://t.co/zc7dDdUxK7
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 19, 2021
Vaccine resistance in the military remains strong, a dilemma for Pentagon as mandate looms https://t.co/JEoogKercu
— Crawford Kilian (@Crof) August 21, 2021
Japan, Australia and New Zealand all got through the first year of the coronavirus pandemic in relatively good shape — but now are taking diverging paths in dealing with new outbreaks of the fast-spreading delta variant. https://t.co/Apsjk2Qptj
— The Associated Press (@AP) August 22, 2021
Tokyo weighs use of Olympic venues as temporary medical facilities -paper https://t.co/6aW1gjtBSv pic.twitter.com/IwhbUyhohg
— Reuters (@Reuters) August 22, 2021
Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record https://t.co/0l99spGEqf pic.twitter.com/mdIn2BDteP
— Reuters (@Reuters) August 22, 2021
Australian police clash with anti-lockdown protesters https://t.co/B0y0PS0AIT
— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) August 21, 2021
New Zealand reports 21 new local COVID-19 cases as outbreak grows https://t.co/Wb1uQlK49s pic.twitter.com/i8qglEPIBw
— Reuters (@Reuters) August 22, 2021
Russia on Sunday reported 20,564 new coronavirus cases and 762 pandemic deaths, bringing its totals to 6,726,523 cases and 175,282 deaths https://t.co/zIvbDKI3jN
— The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) August 22, 2021
The more cynical among us has wondered if this is an ulterior motive or just a silver lining for Putin to let Covid rage across Russia. https://t.co/Bt4zfDHLGD
— Mig Greengard (@chessninja) August 20, 2021
For the sixth straight Saturday, protesters marched in cities across France against a COVID-19 health pass required to enter restaurants and cultural venues. Critics say the French government is making vaccines obligatory. Most French support the pass. https://t.co/QPPW0wtJHW
— The Associated Press (@AP) August 21, 2021
Hundreds of performers and music-festival organizers held marches in six Dutch cities on Saturday, protesting what they call unfair COVID-19 restrictions that have forced the cancellation of summer music festivals and events. https://t.co/YawzxB3jO8
— The Associated Press (@AP) August 21, 2021
UK to begin offering COVID antibody testing to general public for first time -media https://t.co/QmNCafDakJ pic.twitter.com/K218xYTac2
— Reuters (@Reuters) August 22, 2021
Finding reliable masks online can be tricky. Here are tips that can help. https://t.co/1DHbFuYoxb
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 22, 2021
In COVID hangover, as more around world get vaccinated, fewer give blood https://t.co/c0CV16rHH4 pic.twitter.com/IxQtzKGLQZ
— Reuters (@Reuters) August 20, 2021
Scientists are developing a better understanding of the variability in responses to SARSCoV2 in older adults https://t.co/aznCJe0TC0 via @medical_xpress
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 22, 2021
Vaccination and mask requirements typically allow religious or medical exemptions. Across the U.S., community leaders and public officials who don’t like those rules are trying to make it easy for people to opt out.https://t.co/tSRBLG1yxY
— The Associated Press (@AP) August 21, 2021
An elementary school teacher punched in the face. Bullhorns and strobe lights outside a Hawaii official's home. Educators, medical professionals and public figures are stunned and fearful over how they've been vilified over masks and vaccines. https://t.co/JHmOoIHkoD
— The Associated Press (@AP) August 21, 2021
Using TikTok and Instagram, college students push the science behind covid vaccines https://t.co/6p6CeemIO7
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 20, 2021
Good for these kids:
… There have been targeted efforts to promote vaccination for the elderly, for Black people, for the homeless and other populations.
And at a growing number of universities across the country, students are trying to reach their vaccine-skeptical classmates where they are — on their phones — and persuade them to get shots.
Callinan is one of a coalition of people at more than 40 universities across the country sharing information backed by scientific research with classmates in ways they can relate to, hoping to counter misinformation being passed around on social media, bypass the ominous formality of official updates and drive the message home.
“The most important message at my school is covid is not over,” Callinan said. “We want to have our college experience back — have the football games and everything. We’re saying, ‘Go get this, so you can go do that.’ ”
Jordan Tralins, a junior at Cornell University with an interest in medicine and public health, launched the Covid Campus Coalition this year after noticing that the posts she was seeing on social media about vaccines were misleading; people were sharing conspiracy theories and things taken out of context…
A senior at Cornell, Olivia Pawlowski, designed graphics to help spread their message on Instagram. “Millions of individuals have received Covid vaccines, and no long term side effects have been identified (CDC),” one post reads.
They addressed skeptical questions such as, “I am young and healthy, so I’m not worried about Covid. If I get Covid, I will recover — no big deal,” noting that more than 2,400 people younger than 30 have died of the coronavirus, and potential long-term effects of the infection. They cited sources for further reading such as articles in the New England Journal of Medicine…
Opinion: GOP governors find new ways to make the pandemic worse https://t.co/4ZLwmsIJ8B
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 22, 2021
Covidiots: Montana is the only state to ban vaccine requirements for employees. Companies across the US have made Covid vaccination a requirement for in-person work. Montana's Republican-controlled Legislature deems vaccination a form of “discrimination” https://t.co/2g7CNXPpFu
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 21, 2021
Florida has reached a new milestone: More than 3 million Covid cases since the start of the pandemic https://t.co/vq5KFyf7Gl
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 21, 2021
San Francisco has become the first major U.S. city to require proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 for people dining in restaurants, attending concerts or going to gyms. The rule goes beyond New York City’s, which only requires partial vaccination. https://t.co/MQ7idDOyzd
— The Associated Press (@AP) August 20, 2021
When the monster turns on Frankenstein…
Anyone looking for the edge of Trumpism just found it: Trump recommends the #COVID19 vaccine to a massive Alabama rally crowd, only to get shouted down with boos from the audience.
Not even Donald himself can get these folks on board with the vaccine.
— Max Burns (@themaxburns) August 22, 2021
Video clip here, if you have the stomach for it.
