COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Saturday / Sunday, Aug. 21-22

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Saturday / Sunday, Aug. 21-22

Good for these kids:

There have been targeted efforts to promote vaccination for the elderly, for Black people, for the homeless and other populations.

And at a growing number of universities across the country, students are trying to reach their vaccine-skeptical classmates where they are — on their phones — and persuade them to get shots.

Callinan is one of a coalition of people at more than 40 universities across the country sharing information backed by scientific research with classmates in ways they can relate to, hoping to counter misinformation being passed around on social media, bypass the ominous formality of official updates and drive the message home.

“The most important message at my school is covid is not over,” Callinan said. “We want to have our college experience back — have the football games and everything. We’re saying, ‘Go get this, so you can go do that.’ ”

Jordan Tralins, a junior at Cornell University with an interest in medicine and public health, launched the Covid Campus Coalition this year after noticing that the posts she was seeing on social media about vaccines were misleading; people were sharing conspiracy theories and things taken out of context…

A senior at Cornell, Olivia Pawlowski, designed graphics to help spread their message on Instagram. “Millions of individuals have received Covid vaccines, and no long term side effects have been identified (CDC),” one post reads.

They addressed skeptical questions such as, “I am young and healthy, so I’m not worried about Covid. If I get Covid, I will recover — no big deal,” noting that more than 2,400 people younger than 30 have died of the coronavirus, and potential long-term effects of the infection. They cited sources for further reading such as articles in the New England Journal of Medicine…

When the monster turns on Frankenstein…


Video clip here, if you have the stomach for it.

    7Comments

    2. 2.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Trump recommends the #COVID19 vaccine to a massive Alabama rally crowd, only to get shouted down with boos from the audience.

      Maybe there is a god after all.

    3. 3.

      New Deal democrat

      The US weekly average death count from COVID just crossed 1000. We will probably exceed the summer 2020 peak of just over 1100 within the week.

      for a sliver of good news, Dr. Eric Topol tweeted that, although they have nearly identical vaccination rates, Michigan unlike Florida has seen only a small increase from Delta. The likely reason? – mass immunity due to the Alpha wave last spring. It’s not straightforward, but it does look like the States that had the biggest outbreaks last fall and winter are faring much better with Delta. This adds to the evidence that the %age of people already infected asymptomatically with COVID is much larger than generally thought.

    6. 6.

      satby

      @New Deal democrat: my one coworker who is out with covid now felt she didn’t need the vaccine because she had it previously. I believe she’s sicker this time too. She will need to be vaccinated before she can come back, which is possible 10 days after major symptoms subside or the positive test result. We’re making her stay home 14 days (without pay this time), so she has plenty of time to get vaccinated. I’m obviously hoping she chooses to quit.

