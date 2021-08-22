AP-NORC poll: Most Americans support vaccine mandates to attend sports events, concerts, to fly on planes, go to bars & restaurants, and to work for hospitals, the military, or in Gov’t. Those opposing the mandates are far fewer. cc: @WhiteHouse https://t.co/lyWcNKQjqL

‘Nursing is in crisis:’Staff shortages put patients at risk. “When hospitals are understaffed, people die,” one expert warned as US health systems reach a breaking point in the face of #DeltaVariant https://t.co/Bs3wScwYAf

Opinion: “I’m a breakthrough covid case. This is why everyone should get the vaccine.” https://t.co/zc7dDdUxK7

Japan, Australia and New Zealand all got through the first year of the coronavirus pandemic in relatively good shape — but now are taking diverging paths in dealing with new outbreaks of the fast-spreading delta variant. https://t.co/Apsjk2Qptj

The more cynical among us has wondered if this is an ulterior motive or just a silver lining for Putin to let Covid rage across Russia. https://t.co/Bt4zfDHLGD

For the sixth straight Saturday, protesters marched in cities across France against a COVID-19 health pass required to enter restaurants and cultural venues. Critics say the French government is making vaccines obligatory. Most French support the pass. https://t.co/QPPW0wtJHW

Hundreds of performers and music-festival organizers held marches in six Dutch cities on Saturday, protesting what they call unfair COVID-19 restrictions that have forced the cancellation of summer music festivals and events. https://t.co/YawzxB3jO8

Finding reliable masks online can be tricky. Here are tips that can help. https://t.co/1DHbFuYoxb

Scientists are developing a better understanding of the variability in responses to SARSCoV2 in older adults https://t.co/aznCJe0TC0 via @medical_xpress

Vaccination and mask requirements typically allow religious or medical exemptions. Across the U.S., community leaders and public officials who don’t like those rules are trying to make it easy for people to opt out. https://t.co/tSRBLG1yxY

An elementary school teacher punched in the face. Bullhorns and strobe lights outside a Hawaii official's home. Educators, medical professionals and public figures are stunned and fearful over how they've been vilified over masks and vaccines. https://t.co/JHmOoIHkoD



… There have been targeted efforts to promote vaccination for the elderly, for Black people, for the homeless and other populations.

And at a growing number of universities across the country, students are trying to reach their vaccine-skeptical classmates where they are — on their phones — and persuade them to get shots.

Callinan is one of a coalition of people at more than 40 universities across the country sharing information backed by scientific research with classmates in ways they can relate to, hoping to counter misinformation being passed around on social media, bypass the ominous formality of official updates and drive the message home.

“The most important message at my school is covid is not over,” Callinan said. “We want to have our college experience back — have the football games and everything. We’re saying, ‘Go get this, so you can go do that.’ ”

Jordan Tralins, a junior at Cornell University with an interest in medicine and public health, launched the Covid Campus Coalition this year after noticing that the posts she was seeing on social media about vaccines were misleading; people were sharing conspiracy theories and things taken out of context…

A senior at Cornell, Olivia Pawlowski, designed graphics to help spread their message on Instagram. “Millions of individuals have received Covid vaccines, and no long term side effects have been identified (CDC),” one post reads.

They addressed skeptical questions such as, “I am young and healthy, so I’m not worried about Covid. If I get Covid, I will recover — no big deal,” noting that more than 2,400 people younger than 30 have died of the coronavirus, and potential long-term effects of the infection. They cited sources for further reading such as articles in the New England Journal of Medicine…