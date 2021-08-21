As House returns, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) prepares for a showdown with moderates pic.twitter.com/bDX0hLmznB
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 20, 2021
Im very impressed with the current U.S. evacuation operations out of Afghanistan, so impressed that I want them to continue until everyone possibly in harm's ways gets out.
— Michael McFaul (@McFaul) August 20, 2021
As I traveled through @YellowstoneNPS last week, I was escorted by a group of bison, welcoming me to the park. I am grateful to the staff and park rangers who made my first trip back to Yellowstone as Secretary of the Interior informative, engaging, and wonderful. pic.twitter.com/ZhmvWGz25d
— Secretary Deb Haaland (@SecDebHaaland) August 19, 2021
U.S. officials have launched a review of climate damage caused by coal mining on public lands. Coal combustion for electricity remains one of the top sources of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions even after many power plants shut due to pollution concerns. https://t.co/VKDLGu9hbv
— The Associated Press (@AP) August 19, 2021
Trump's brand new $15 billion #BorderWall is being ripped apart by monsoon floods.
This is what happens when @DHSgov waives all environmental laws & ignores basic science to put up a political prop.
Photo taken near the San Bernardino Natl. Wildlife Refuge by @madreanwildlife. pic.twitter.com/dKF4M3XTU9
— Laiken Jordahl (@LaikenJordahl) August 20, 2021
AFL-CIO elects first woman president; first African-American for No. 2 job https://t.co/Bvl8jGM5S5 pic.twitter.com/HvrppXSMxB
— Reuters (@Reuters) August 21, 2021
