Saturday Morning Open Thread: Remember When August Was the 'No News Season'?

Saturday Morning Open Thread: Remember When August Was the 'No News Season'?

Saturday Morning Open Thread 12

(Jeff Danziger via GoComics.com)

(Clay Jones via GoComics.com)

    63Comments

    5. 5.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      Good morning.

      Along with some friends, we’ve been planning a day trip to the Milwaukee Art Museum, with lunch to follow, but have decided to cancel, given the heavy spread of COVID in our area. Everyone asking me to be nicer to anti-vaxxers can take their niceness and shove it.

    6. 6.

      Baud

      @Ken:

      With my luck, it’ll erupt when I’m president and the media will blame me for not evacuating everyone out of the country fast enough.

    14. 14.

      Amir Khalid

      Liverpool are leading visitors Burnley 2-0 in the Premier League’s early game. This has been a hard-fought match: Burnley won this fixture last season, and clearly fabcied their chances again.

    21. 21.

      OzarkHillbilly

      My favorite tech pioneer is flapping his gums again:

      Elon Musk said he would probably launch a humanoid robot prototype next year dubbed the “Tesla Bot”, which is designed to do “boring, repetitious and dangerous” work.

      The billionaire chief executive of the electric carmaker Tesla said the robot, which would be about 5ft 8in (1.7m) tall and weigh 125 pounds (56kg), would be able to handle tasks such as attaching bolts to cars with a spanner or picking up groceries at stores.

      Because grocery shopping is the 3rd leading cause of death in America.*

      Speaking at Tesla’s AI Day event, Musk said the robot could have “profound implications for the economy” by plugging gaps in the workforce created by labour shortages. He said it was important that the new machine was not “super expensive”.

      Not near as expensive as workmen’s comp, unemployment insurance, paid vacations, health insurance, family medical leave, etc etc etc.

      But Musk gave no indication of having made concrete progress on actually building such a machine. At the point when a normal tech launch might feature a demonstration of a prototype model, the South African entrepreneur instead brought out an actor in a bodysuit, who proceeded to breakdance to a soundtrack of electronic dance music.

      Eat your heart out, Boston Dynamics.

       

      *SARCASM

    25. 25.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @OzarkHillbilly: Elon Musk said he would probably launch a humanoid robot prototype next year dubbed the “Tesla Bot”, which is designed to do “boring, repetitious and dangerous” work.

      Like working on a Tesla assembly line? And were are the Replicants Musk, you promised us Repulicants.   It won’t be the future until people are terrified of roving bands of robot kick boxing hooker death squads.

    26. 26.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Rain falls on peak of Greenland ice cap for first time on record

      Rain has fallen on the summit of Greenland’s huge ice cap for the first time on record. Temperatures are normally well below freezing on the 3,216-metre (10,551ft) peak, and the precipitation is a stark sign of the climate crisis.

      Scientists at the US National Science Foundation’s summit station saw rain falling throughout 14 August but had no gauges to measure the fall because the precipitation was so unexpected. Across Greenland, an estimated 7bn tonnes of water was released from the clouds.

      The rain fell during an exceptionally hot three days in Greenland when temperatures were 18C higher than average in places. As a result, melting was seen in most of Greenland, across an area about four times the size of the UK.

    28. 28.

      Amir Khalid

      And Liverpool hold off a hardworking Burnley side to start the season with two wins and two clean sheets.

    29. 29.

      frosty

      @Ken: ​
        We went with our kids in 2005 and my sister-in-law freaked out about the chance of the caldera erupting. My response was that I’d rather be launched 50 miles in the air to certain death than deal with the lingering death from chaos and crop failures from 10 feet of ashfall.

      Hmm … kinda grim. Happy Saturday!

    31. 31.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Sounds like the former Trump admin members are blaming the whole mess on Stephen Miller. Quite the reversal from two weeks ago when the Withdraw was Trump’s most awesome of the awesome things.

    33. 33.

      sab

      Akron’s Highland Square is having its PorchRockr Music Festival this weekend. It is exactly what it sounds like. A neighborhood music festival with musicicians playing on about thirty front porches around the neighborhood. Also more spontaneous arts and crafts sales. Plus a big boon to the local business district.

      They cancelled it last year. This year a few months ago starting it back up seemed like a good idea. Today not so much. Sigh. It is usually so much fun. My stepdaughter and her kid moved into the neighborhood last month. They’ll be sitting it out at home this year.

    34. 34.

      rikyrah

      Funny how the MSM leaves this out as they try and hurt 46 and his Administration😠😠

       

      The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) tweeted at 9:42 PM on Fri, Aug 20, 2021:
      RAP Dir. @OliviaTroye on the Trump admin’s gutting of our refugee processing systems: “For four years, this administration under Trump, they did nothing. And they decimated the process. They destroyed it.” https://t.co/Fl9Paa8l1G
      (https://twitter.com/AccountableGOP/status/1428910253584883716?s=02)

    35. 35.

      Amir Khalid

      @OzarkHillbilly:
      Having a human-looking robot work an assembly line or do stuff around the house might look cool, but Elon ever stop to consider what it costs compared to just hiring a real human?

    36. 36.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      Been amused by the travails of the Minnesota GOP, but genuinely puzzled as to why TFG only lost by 7 points there.

      Wondering, though, why any adult would think “hey, let’s facilitate sex work among 16-17 year old young women. They are sort of almost adults, look great, can drive, enjoy sex, like nice things, and some of them can REALLY party. That’s worth risking being on the registry for life and taking a felony conviction along with confinement.”

    38. 38.

      dmsilev

      @OzarkHillbilly: This is the same Tesla AI division whose “autopilot” seems to have a penchant for ramming into parked firetrucks and the like. Musk at one point promised that “a Tesla will be able to drive itself from LA to NYC”, with the initial delivery date of a few years ago. He actually *sold* that package to a bunch of his customers, a several thousand dollar surcharge.

      So, appropriately large box of grains of salt would be indicated.

    39. 39.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @Amir Khalid:

      I’ve seen a number of warning flags from economists, futurists and sociologists about how enhanced-AI machine labor will create the need for massive economic restructuring and support for the masses of humanity that will be jobless. The alternative to that is extremely bloody revolution as the tipping point is reached, my guess somewhere around 2080. My kids may be here for it, but if I have grandchildren, they’ll be in the thick of it.

    43. 43.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @Baud:

      There might have been some zoom dockets where I was not only pantless, but also nood from waist down.

      Just sayin’……

    46. 46.

      sab

      @Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes: I heard dire warnings about replacing humans with scanning machines for tax prep. We tried it in my office, and the results were hilariously awful, so I am safe for a while.

      My machinist step-son has been dealing with robots for a while and finds supervising them to be incredibly boring. But he doesn’t think Elon Musk’s crew will be the ones to pull this off.

    49. 49.

      Citizen_X

      @Baud: I’d rather be consumed by volcano ash.

      It’s my RIGHT as an American to be consumed by volcanic ash! Just because you sheeple are scared of breathing 1000-degree gasses and being buried by hot pumice is no reason I should live in fear! Defend are freedoms!!!

    50. 50.

      Ken

      @dmsilev: Musk at one point promised that “a Tesla will be able to drive itself from LA to NYC”,

      I think that depended on the hyperloop tunnel being built first, and he got bored with that project.

    51. 51.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @sab: But he doesn’t think Elon Musk’s crew will be the ones to pull this off.

      Aww c’mon, you mean the break dancing actor in a bodysuit didn’t convince him???

    58. 58.

      Anyway

      One of my favorite vacations was to Yellowstone in February. Never tire of geysers and moose against a snowy backdrop. Snowshoeing and cross-country skiing in the park was magical. Didn’t care for the loud snowmobilers…

    62. 62.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @Baud:

      “Disruptive paradigms and reordering the supply of human capital which maximize shareholder value, something something, PROFIT! It will lower labor costs and save even more downstream because those left can be paid less because of the surplus of human capital supply. Those shut out will work things out on their own.”

      – Some MBA Operations Consultant, over the howling objections of HR

