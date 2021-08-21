As House returns, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) prepares for a showdown with moderates pic.twitter.com/bDX0hLmznB

Im very impressed with the current U.S. evacuation operations out of Afghanistan, so impressed that I want them to continue until everyone possibly in harm's ways gets out.

As I traveled through @YellowstoneNPS last week, I was escorted by a group of bison, welcoming me to the park. I am grateful to the staff and park rangers who made my first trip back to Yellowstone as Secretary of the Interior informative, engaging, and wonderful. pic.twitter.com/ZhmvWGz25d

— The Associated Press (@AP) August 19, 2021

U.S. officials have launched a review of climate damage caused by coal mining on public lands. Coal combustion for electricity remains one of the top sources of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions even after many power plants shut due to pollution concerns. https://t.co/VKDLGu9hbv

Trump's brand new $15 billion #BorderWall is being ripped apart by monsoon floods.

This is what happens when @DHSgov waives all environmental laws & ignores basic science to put up a political prop.

Photo taken near the San Bernardino Natl. Wildlife Refuge by @madreanwildlife. pic.twitter.com/dKF4M3XTU9

— Laiken Jordahl (@LaikenJordahl) August 20, 2021