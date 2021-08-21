Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saturday Just Past High Noon EDT Open Thread & Housekeeping Notes

Saturday Just Past High Noon EDT Open Thread & Housekeeping Notes

by

This post is in: , , ,

Since we need a new open thread, here’s one.

And since I’m going to go out and see if I can avoid heat stroke doing today’s workout before the heat index gets above 105, I don’t have time to do a full post. But I do want to put in two quick housekeeping notes as teasers.

I am tracking on both YY_Sima Qian’s and lowtechcyclist’s request for more information in the dead, bitter dregs of the comments of my post on Biden’s remarks yesterday. The former for some explanation on whether there was or was not an intelligence failure regarding the stability of the Afghan government and security forces and the latter on what the US has been doing in or in regard to Yemen.

I’ll try to get to these in the next couple of days. A quick, short answer is that in regard to the intelligence about Afghanistan, from what has been publicly reported there both was and was not an intelligence failure. What do I mean by this? Specifically that senior leaders went on the record with assessments that the government was stable and the Afghan National Security and Defense Forces would not simply stop functioning. GEN Milley actually provided the following assessment to Congress this past July:

“A significant amount of territory has been seized over the course of six, eight, 10 months by the Taliban, so momentum appears to be — strategic momentum appears to be — sort of with the Taliban,” Milley said.

Milley said that while the Taliban are attempting to create the impression that their victory over the U.S.-backed Kabul government is inevitable, he believes the Afghan military and police have the training and equipment to prevail. He said he would not rule out a negotiated political settlement with the Taliban, nor would he exclude “a complete Taliban takeover.”

“I don’t think the end game is yet written,” he said.

He covered every possible outcome there. At the same time that GEN Milley was being optimistic, we had the assessments from the Special Inspector General for Afghan Reconstruction that were far, far, far more pessimistic about how the Afghan government and the ANSDF would function.

In regard to the US and Yemen, that role has changed a lot over the years. A lot of it has involved providing logistics and acquisition support to the Saudis in their war against the Houthis and al Qaeda in Yemen/al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula. There was also the ongoing and often expanded use of drones* to attack high value terrorist targets, like Anwar al Awlaki, from over the horizon. We’ve also had Special Operations raids, such as the one that went tragically wrong during the first month of the Trump administration back in 2017. A lot of the Yemen problem set, for lack of a better term, is constant for decades. The British had an al Awlaki problem, we have an al Awlaki problem. The British had a Yemeni tribal problem, we have a Yemeni tribal problem. The British had an unstable and not always trustworthy government they were partnered with, we’re dealing with a not always stable and not always trustworthy government. Etc, etc. The difference is that the British had the ability to redefine where Yemen fit within their strategic objectives. They decided they did not need a coaling station in Yemen, declared victory in what was up to that point a fairly unsuccessful counterinsurgency campaign to protect Aden and the coaling station, and went home. We can’t just do that. And, as a result, we lurch along year to year in regard to Yemen.

More to follow.

Obligatory given the heat index:

Open thread!

* Edited to add the drones.

  • Adam L Silverman
  • bbleh
  • Ken
  • Kent
  • M31
  • Major Major Major Major
  • Mike in NC
  • raven
  • rikyrah
  • Scout211
  • Steeplejack
  • Ten Bears
  • Villago Delenda Est

    16Comments

    3. 3.

      Kent

      Saw this via the AP in my local paper this morning.  Seems pretty significant.  Anyone know what is going on?

      LOS ANGELES  — A judge has struck down California’s ballot measure that exempted Uber and other companies from a state law requiring their drivers to be classified as employees eligible for benefits and job protections.

      Alameda County Superior Court Judge Frank Roach ruled Friday that Proposition 22, which allowed the drivers to be classified as independent contractors, is unconstitutional and can’t be enforced.

      Proposition 22 passed in November after Uber, Lyft and other app-based services spent $200 million in its favor, making it the most expensive ballot measure in state history.

      The ruling sets up a fight that could likely end up in California’s Supreme Court.

    4. 4.

      raven

      Since my mobility is limited I’m confined to “aqua jogging”, kind of good because the heat and humidity don’t factor in.

    9. 9.

      Scout211

      @Kent:

      This is the first ruling and  it will likely be appealed immediately.

      This article has a little more detail and last night someone posted a link to the actual ruling in one of the downstairs threads.

      https://www.sacbee.com/news/politics-government/capitol-alert/article253647838.html

      A California judge on Friday ruled that a 2020 ballot measure exempting rideshare and food delivery drivers from a state labor law is unconstitutional because it infringes on the Legislature’s power to set workplace standards.

      Alameda County Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch wrote Proposition 22 is unconstitutional because “it limits the power of a future Legislature to define app-based drivers as workers subject to workers’ compensation law.” That makes the entire ballot measure unenforceable, Roesch said.

      Roesch further wrote that a provision in the initiative that prevents the Legislature from granting collective-bargaining rights to drivers is unconstitutional because it “appears only to protect the economic interests of the network companies in having a divided, ununionized workforce.”

    11. 11.

      Steeplejack

      I wonder how many of our “intelligence failures”—not just in Afghanistan but elsewhere—are the result of a “can’t see the trees for the forest” bias. That is, absorbed by the big picture but blind to the small, telling details. General Milley at the 50,000-foot level says, “Yeah, they’re getting the equipment and training they need.” (Look at all those MRAPs parked at the motor pool!) But it seems to have come as a big surprise to everyone that things were not so great at the “street” level. (“That Afghan regiment I visited last week has a 70% no-show rate, and the guys over at Police Station #248 are bitching that they haven’t been paid in a year.”)

      Just hypothesizing here, but where do those connections get made? Do those connections get made? And I see this as a failure of journalism just as much as one of intelligence. How could Richard Engel et al. be in country for so long and miss so much? Possibly rhetorical question there.

    12. 12.

      Steeplejack

      @raven:

      My RWNJ brother (overweight, bad knees) has had success with aqua jogging and aquarobics (or whatever they call it). You can get a pretty good workout.

      Hope your mobility improves. It takes time after surgery.

    13. 13.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Ken: 1) We aren’t actually there in the way the British were. We’re not occupying it. 2) Because the Saudi’s actions drove the Houthis, who are Fiver Shi’a into the orbit of the Iranians who are Twelver Shi’a, we have an Iranian proxy sitting at the mouth of the Red Sea. 3) And because Yemen is seriously unstable in terms of government and governance, it has become a transit way between the Middle East and sub-Saharan Africa, a bed down location, and a training location for a variety of violent extremist Islamic groups.

    15. 15.

      Adam L Silverman

      Because I knew I forgot something in regard to Yemen, I’ve added a sentence in the post about how the US has also been using drones to target and kill high value terrorist targets in Yemen from over the horizon.

    16. 16.

      Mike in NC

      The always wrong god-botherer Cal Thomas has a column out entitled “Biden’s Surrender in Afghanistan”, proving that he’s blissfully unaware that Trump and Pompeo pre-surrendered to the Taliban in Doha last year, turning loose 5000 fanatical fighters and blindsiding the Afghan government in order to bug out as fast as possible.

