Saturday Evening Open Thread: GOP Death Cult in Action

Saturday Evening Open Thread: GOP Death Cult in Action

Ohio Senate candidate applauds brewery worker showing up sick during a pandemic, complains that the brewery doesn’t appreciate his plaudits once everyone points out why this is a bad idea. It’s like the Platonic ideal of ‘Why you should never vote for a Republican again, ever’…

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1. 1.

      Urza

      Do they not hear themselves? Even in the current insanity shouldn’t the idea of having sick servers tickle whatever’s left inside their skull as a generally bad idea even if its not Covid related.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Ohio Mom

      The only thing keeping Josh Mandel from being the Jew in politics who makes me, his co-religionist, most embarrassed and ashamed is Stephen Miller.

      I hope Brianne coughed, sneezed or otherwise shared her germs with him. I hope it’s not Covid because I don’t wish that on Brianne.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      dmsilev

      Ohio Senate candidate applauds brewery worker showing up sick during a pandemic, complains that the brewery doesn’t appreciate his plaudits once everyone points out why this is a bad idea. It’s like the Platonic ideal of ‘Why you should never vote for a Republican again, ever’…

      For you and me and all sane people, yes, but for the GOP primary electorate? J.D. Vance is, as we speak, looking for waitresses who knowingly infect their customers with COVID.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Gravenstone

      Nothing like snuggling up for a photo op with Delta Brianne to own those libs, eh Josh? Hope your major medical and life insurance are paid up.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Urza

      @dmsilev: Maybe they’re all forgetting to mix the Bleach with the Invermectin.  And when that doesn’t work go for the trifecta with Hydroxychloroquine as well.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Suzanne

      @Kropacetic:

      They really believe with a religious fervor that we should give our bodies wholly to our work with no regard for self. 

      Fuck these people. If we died, they might step over our corpses.

      This year has really radicalized me.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Suzanne

      @dr. bloor:

      I’m gonna guess that Joshie got hisself all vaxxed up before going out to mix with the unwashed and unvaxxed masses. 

      I hope not.
      If someone must incubate a terrible and virulent new variant of Covid, may it be this clown.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Kropacetic

      @Suzanne: Tell me about it.  This is the first time in my life I’m purposefully excluding longtime friends because this shit’s just getting out of line.

      My complaining about having my life threatened is just as bad, or worse, than their death threats, dontcha know?

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Kay

      JD Vance and Josh Mandel are both bad candidates, which is a real gift to Tim Ryan, who is a pretty good candidate.

      Tim Ryan
      ·If you were serious about celebrating workers, you’d join me in calling for higher wages & paid time off. Telling people to go to work sick — whether COVID or a cold — and then attacking small businesses to score political points is gross, Josh. Grow up.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      smith

      Cynic that I am, I’m afraid the next thing we hear about this will be that the server has been fired for letting Mandel know she was sick.

      This debacle reminds of the time years ago at a Town Hall, Bush the Lesser heard from a woman who had to work three minimum wage jobs to keep her family afloat.  Instead of being at least sympathetic to what she had to do to stay alive, Bush said, “Isn’t this a great country?” He was impressed that three jobs were available to her. Obviously the economy was doing great!

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Kay

       

      He’s not even with the unwashed and unvaxxed. He’s in a high(er) income suburban area that Democrats and Republicans fight over. PLENTY of Trumpsters there too.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Benw

      @Baud: just cause your boss screams “we’re fucked!” every time you turn in a report, doesn’t mean your job involves fucking, Baud!

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Kropacetic

      @Miss Bianca: Haha, hi.  I pop in from time to time, often a hit and run.  I was progressively getting more soured on politics from 2016 onward.
      I’ve always read every day.  I’ve been posting more the last couple months again.  I’ve continued to sour on politics, but given the changing political dynamics, this place feels like refuge.  It’s been like home for a while.

      ETA: Oh and I appreciate you noticing.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Kay

      @Kropacetic:

      Well, let it go because if he has a shot in hell it will be because both Josh Mandel and JD Vance are horrible, unlikeable people with no actual views or beliefs.

      Get on board :)

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Ken

      In his followup tweet, Mandel calls the restaurant “woke” because they sent the waitress home, after dozens of people called and said they weren’t going to eat there if the staff was sick. Sounds more “capitalism” to me, but I don’t speak wingnut.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Peale

      @Ken:like who would go to a restaurant knowing it’s workers were sick? Might as well advertise that they don’t wash their hands.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      dmsilev

      @Ken: ‘woke’, in wingnutese, simply means ‘thing I don’t like’. In this case, the brewery was reacting in a way that Mandel didn’t like, ergo wokeness.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      dmsilev

      AP just now:

      CHICAGO — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, a famed civil rights leader and two-time presidential candidate, and his wife have been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a statement Saturday.

      Jesse Jackson, 79, is vaccinated against the virus and received his first dose in January during a publicized event as he urged others to receive the inoculation as soon as possible. He and his wife, 77, are being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.

      “Doctors are currently monitoring the condition of both,” according to the statement from Jesse Jackson’s nonprofit, the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition.

      “There are no further updates at this time,” the statement said. “We will provide updates as they become available.”

      Reply
    49. 49.

      dmsilev

      @mrmoshpotato: For the sheeple, there is (really) a sheep-dip version. Also, it pleases me to know that the horse version is usually sold in paste form, so the MAGAts are literally paste-eaters.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      raven

      @Kropacetic:

      Hurricane Henri bears some frightening similarities to Superstorm Sandy — but there are also some marked differences between the two storms, from the winds to the amount of storm surge to the route it will take, experts say.

      Henri is following a similar path up the U.S. coastline. But Sandy took a sharp left turn and made landfall in New Jersey, while Henri’s projected direction sends it to Long Island and then north to New England.

      That’s significant, because the New Jersey landfall put the New York metro area in line for destruction from the Sandy’s clockwise-turning winds and massive storm surge.

      The strongest part of Henri will be to the east of landfall in Suffolk County, meaning a smaller area will feel the impact and at least part of the storm may remain over the water east of Long Island.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Geminid

      @Kay: Republican politicians used to be more circumspect. I think Mandel and others have spent too much time in the echo chamber.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Peale: A few years back I was at a fairly decent semi-chain place, sitting at the counter, with all cooking and prep areas visible. I watched as a prep cook alternated between handling frozen, raw and cooked food with his bare hands, without ever stopping to wash or to don gloves. I had already ordered, but I finished my beer and left. On the way out I told the person at the entry station why I was leaving and what they needed to do to improve, and was met with incomprehension.

      A couple of weeks later I told this story to one of my commercial-chef friends, who was shocked and appalled.

      You’d probably be surprised what goes on.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      raven

      It makes me think of this

       

      In Travels with Charley In Search of America, John Steinbeck sets out to personally discover the defining features of America with his French gentlemen poodle Charley. Embarking from New York after the end of Hurricane Donna on September 23, 1960, Steinbeck loaded up his beloved truck “Rocinante,” named for Don Quixotes horse, and left his home and family behind for nearly three months to search out an answer to his question: What are Americans like today?

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Kay

      @Geminid:

      You would think that but Mandel was terrible before Trump. What he was most know for in state government was hiring his awful college friends.

      JD Vance probably was too- we just didn’t know it yet. While it’s true Trump brings out the worst these people were starting really low.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Ivan X

      @Ohio Mom: I know. I don’t know why I think that our flock should really be better than any other humans, but it’s a fantasy I indulge myself with, so these cretins do indeed make me feel embarrassed and ashamed.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Dan B

      @raven: A guess:  Sandy ran into other states before it hit NYC.  This one is a direct hit that didn’t hit any other land first.  It also was being described as no longer a hurricane.

      I agree Sandy hit big time.  It caused more damage than this one is likely to cause.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      geg6

      I hope Jesse and his wife come out of this okay. Last time I saw him, a few months ago on tv (I think on Ari Melber’s show), he seemed pretty fragile. 79 isn’t horribly old, so I’m guessing he has some health condition that made him seem very fragile.

      And fuck these assholes like Mandel and Vance. I hope Tim Ryan wipes the floor with them. A sentence I never expected to utter.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      MagdaInBlack

      I’m watching Hal Sparks watch trumps Alabama rally. Would playing Patton’s battle speech from the movie be considered incitement?

      The drinking word for the night is “disgraceful.”  I’m glad i don’t drink.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Dan B

      @Yutsano: The Taliban say they will treat women well but they mean well in Sharia law.  LGBTQ+ people will likely be executed.  Any unmarried, and some married, Afghans should be terrified their enemies will claim they are gay.  Stoning or being crushed by a wall are just the end state of terror and torture.  There are many young incel guys in the Taliban brigades.  They will be propelled by rage and by mob mentality.

       

      A number of international groups say their LGBTQ+ contacts have gone dark.  How do you get people out when you can’t find them?

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Kay

      The Trumpsters hate DeWine too so that might play a little in our favor.

      This is the Trumpster candidate:

       Joe Blystone says he is running for governor of Ohio out of necessity, because he is unhappy with the direction the Buckeye State is taking.”We’ve got to break the mold. We have to take over this state. We have to take over this country,” he says. “We have to make people mad. I’m going to Columbus to make people mad.

      He’s mad. Very, very angry. So there’s a shocker. They’re usually so pleasant and contented.

      Reply

