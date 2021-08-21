In the aftermath of Mandel tweeting this,
– The worker got sent home
– The brewery deleted its Twitter account
– The business received loads of bad attention/press & has had to do damage control
– Mandel has since trashed the business multiple times
Never seen anything like it https://t.co/PhUFoyMfPC
— Tyler Buchanan (@Tylerjoelb) August 21, 2021
Ohio Senate candidate applauds brewery worker showing up sick during a pandemic, complains that the brewery doesn’t appreciate his plaudits once everyone points out why this is a bad idea. It’s like the Platonic ideal of ‘Why you should never vote for a Republican again, ever’…
